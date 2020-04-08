Wednesday, April 8, 2020
Home News Reports Watch: Uttarakhand residents maintain social distancing while paying tributes to paratrooper Davender Rana on...
News Reports

Watch: Uttarakhand residents maintain social distancing while paying tributes to paratrooper Davender Rana on his final journey

Subedar Sanjeev Kumar, Paratrooper Bal Krishan from Himachal Pradesh, Havildar Davendra Singh Rana, Paratrooper Amit Kumar from Uttarakhand, and Paratrooper Chhatrapal Singh from Rajasthan were martyred in an anti-terrorist operation in Kashmir's Keran sector close.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Uttrakhand pays tribute to martyred soldier, people obey social distancing norms while paying homage
Havildar Davendra Singh Rana's final journey
28

On Tuesday, thousands of residents of Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand paid their tribute to the Indian Army’s Havildar Davendra Singh Rana, who was martyred in an operation in Kashmir on April 5. Havildar Davendra Singh belonged to the Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand and lost his life in an anti-terrorist operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Keran sector.

Amidst the nation-wide lockdown, residents thronged to their balconies, rooftops to pay their final respects to the fallen hero- Havildar Davendra Singh Rana. The heart-wrenching video has gone viral on social media in which it was seen that people stood outside their houses, maintaining social distancing to salute the martyr.

Earlier, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat also paid tribute to the Indian Army’s Havildar Davendra Singh Rana.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Five commandos from an elite unit of the Indian Army were martyred over the weekend along the Line of Control in Kashmir after an intense close-quarter fight with an equal number of Islamic terrorists who had infiltrated into India. The encounter took place in the Keran sector on Sunday with all five terrorists killed, the Indian Army said on Monday.

The five men have been identified as Subedar Sanjeev Kumar, Paratrooper Bal Krishan from Himachal Pradesh, Havildar Davendra Singh Rana, Paratrooper Amit Kumar from Uttarakhand, and Paratrooper Chhatrapal Singh from Rajasthan.

“The Indian Army launched a daring operation at the LoC (Line of Control) and engaged Pakistani-supported infiltrators in a close-quarter battle in heavy snow, neutralising the entire infiltrating batch of five. Four soldiers under the command of a junior commissioned officer from one of the most professional Para SF (Special Forces) units were heli-dropped near the LoC after information on the infiltrators was received,” the Indian Army statement said.

The operation “Randori Behak” to intercept the terrorists began on 1 April when patrolling troops reported footprints near the LoC fence that was covered under the snow. The army then quickly deployed search teams but extremely difficult terrain and inclement weather prevented any engagement. That is when the commandos from 4 Para (SF) were called in to take over the operation, an officer said.

An image of the group of Special Forces commandos jumping off a helicopter in the mountains of Kupwara in Kashmir was captured on April 4. One of the soldiers was seen standing waist-deep in snow as the others move forward.

This was the last photo of the soldiers from 4 Para, the same unit which participated in the surgical strikes of 2016.

The last photo of the Para Special Forces commandos who eliminated 4 Pakistan terrorists. Image Source: Twitter

According to Livefist, on April 5, around dawn, the Special Forces squad had ventured onto a cornice, an overhanging patch of hardened snow with no underlying support. The cornice broke under the weight of two soldiers.

Subedar Sanjiv along with Paratroopers Amit and Chhatrpal tried to close in with the terrorist location but slid down, said a para commando who was in the second squad a short distance away and was witness to what was taking place. The soldiers fell in the exact area where the terrorists were hiding. Soon, a gunfight broke out between special forces soldiers and terrorists.

Paratrooper Amit sustained 15 bullet injuries while Subedar Sanjiv and Paratrooper Chhatarpal also took heavy fire. They managed to kill two of the 5 terrorists before succumbing to their injuries. The other two men, Havildar Davender and Paratrooper Balkishan rushed forward to extract their three comrades, charging into the exchange, quickly eliminating two more terrorists.

Two soldiers succumbed to their injuries on Sunday evening after being airlifted to Srinagar’s Army hospital. The remains of the other 3 commandos and the terrorists were found within just two meters of each other.

- Support OpIndia -
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termscoronavirus cases, uttarakhand flights, uri the surgical strike

Latest News

News Reports

Watch: Uttarakhand residents maintain social distancing while paying tributes to paratrooper Davender Rana on his final journey

OpIndia Staff -
Five commandos belonging to an elite unit of the Indian Army were martyred over the weekend along the Line of Control in Kashmir after an intense close-quarter fight with an equal number of Islamic terrorists who had infiltrated into India.
Read more
News Reports

Steep rise in dead bodies brought to Muslim graveyards in Indore gives rise to coronavirus scare

OpIndia Staff -
While Muslim graveyards have shown a steep rise in burials, the Hindu crematoriums have not seen such rise in number of cremations.
Read more
News Reports

Did US President Donald Trump really ‘threaten’ India with ‘retaliation’ over hydroxychloroquine export? Read details

OpIndia Staff -
A barge of misinformation was peddled by the media over US President Donald Trump's statements claiming that he had "threatened" India with retaliation if the Modi government does not allow the export of hydroxychloroquine.
Read more
News Reports

A single patient of Coronavirus can infect 406 people in a month if social distancing and lockdown are not enforced: Union Health Ministry

OpIndia Staff -
ICMR study says that with an R0 of 2.5, a single coronavirus patient can end up infecting 406 others if social distancing and lockdown orders are not followed.
Read more
News Reports

Latest updates and important links about COVID-19 coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Live statistics and tracking of news related to COVID-19 coronavirus with focus on India.
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

Son of Hindu woman killed over switching off lights on 5 April, says village head Alam and RJD MLA Fayaz Ahmed protecting accused, narrates...

OpIndia Staff -
Altercation which broke out on 5th April in Bihar’s Madhubani district between a Hindu and Muslim families over switching off lights following PM Modi’s call led to the murder of an elderly Hindu woman by Sulaiman Nadaf, Khalil Nadaf, Malil Nadaf, Jalil Nadaf etc
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

After PM CARES collects Rs 6,500 crores in just a week, Sonia Gandhi wants it transferred to PMNRF: Here is the real reason

OpIndia Staff -
Sonia Gandhi, the current President of the Congress party has asked the Prime Minister to transfer all the funds received under PM CARES, that was set up to fight the Coronavirus pandemic, to the Prime Ministers National Relief Fund (PMNRF)
Read more
News Reports

Indian Army to take over Narela quarantine facility after Tablighi Jamaat attendees defecate in the corridor

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier today, two Tablighi Jamaat returnees created a ruckus and defecated in the corridor of the Narela quarantine facility
Read more
News Reports

Tablighi Jamaatis’ piece of sh*t: Attendees defecate in corridor at quarantine centre, FIR registered

OpIndia Staff -
After reports of molesting nurses and spitting on hospital staff, two Tablighi Jamaat attendees were reportedly found defecating in the hospital corridor.
Read more
News Reports

Did you know that the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund had the President of Congress party in its managing committee

OpIndia Staff -
After PM Modi launched PM CARES Fund, a lot has been discussed about similarities and differences between PM CARES Fund and PMNRF
Read more
Crime

Bihar: Elderly woman killed by neighbours after fight over switching off lights on 5 April, Sulaiman, Khalil and others absconding

OpIndia Staff -
The families had fought when Surendra Mandal, the deceased woman's son had asked his neighbours to switch off the lights for PM Modi's 9baje9minutes call.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Each morning, get an email to keep updated with all the news, opinions and analysis published by OpIndia.

Connect with us

217,989FansLike
276,186FollowersFollow
214,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com