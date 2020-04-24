Friday, April 24, 2020
Updated:

Maa Tujhe Salaam: Two days after its goons attacked Arnab Goswami, Youth Congress displays its sycophancy for Sonia Gandhi, gets called out

Social media users thrashed Youth Congress for its fawning words on Sonia Gandhi. Netizens said that the sycophancy shown towards pleasing Sonia Gandhi was one of the reasons why they do not vote for the Congress party.

OpIndia Staff

Youth Congress hails their 'mother' Sonia Gandhi, gets called out by social media users
Twitter users called out Youth Congress for its sycophancy towards Sonia Gandhi
7

Days after members of Youth Congress attacked journalist Arnab Goswami over his questioning of party interim president Sonia Gandhi on the Palghar incident, the Youth Congress on Friday displayed devotion for Sonia Gandhi by tweeting an infographic that stated ‘Maa Tujhe Salaam (Mother, we salute you)’.

The tweet by Youth Congress hailing and saluting Sonia Gandhi was not received well by the netizens. The use of revered slogans like ‘Maa Tujhe Salaam’ to refer Sonia Gandhi as ‘Mother’ by the Congress workers created a furore on social media platforms on Friday.

Social media users thrashed Youth Congress for its fawning words on Sonia Gandhi. Netizens said that the sycophancy shown towards pleasing Sonia Gandhi was one of the reasons why they do not vote for the Congress party.

Another user asked whether Sonia being the ‘mother’ of the country was official in the country now.

Youth Congress’ attack on Arnab Goswami

In a shocking incident, Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami was attacked by two goons in the wee hours of the night.

In the intervening night of 22nd and 23rd April, Arnab Goswami and his wife were driving back home when two bike-borne assailants attacked their car. According to Republic TV, the goons confessed that they were from Youth Congress and the attack took place only 500 meters away from Goswami’s residence.

Following the horrific attack on him, Republic TV’s Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami released a video narrated the incident.

Narrating the incident, Arnab Goswami said that he and his wife were driving back to their residence around 12.15 AM at Ganpatrao Kadam Marg when two bike-borne attacked him. Arnab added that his security detail later informed him that the attackers belonged to Youth Congress workers, who confessed that they were given instructions by their higher-ups to carry out the attack.

In a video released after the attack, Arnab went on to hold Sonia Gandhi personally responsible for the attack while asserting that neither him or his network will be cowed down by the attack.

“I will hold you personally responsible for any consequences and any attack on me. If anything ever happens to me, it is Sonia Gandhi and Vadra family, who cannot take my questions, are responsible,” had added Arnab Goswami.

