Thursday, April 23, 2020
CrimeMediaNews Reports
Updated:

‘Bring it on Sonia Gandhi, We have the support of the country’: Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami releases a video after the attack on him

"I just want to tell you, Sonia Gandhi, you are the biggest coward in the country right now. You (Sonia Gandhi) tried to carry out an attack against me when I was driving back from work. You have no guts," said Arnab Goswami.

OpIndia Staff

Arnab Goswami attacked by Congress goons, holds Sonia Gandhi personally responsible
Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami
In a shocking incident, Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami was attacked by two goons in the wee hours of the night.

In the intervening night of 22nd and 23rd April, Arnab Goswami and his wife were driving back home when two bike-borne assailants attacked their car. According to Republic TV, the goons confessed that they were from Congress and the attack took place only 500 meters away from Goswami’s residence.

Following the horrific attack on him, Republic TV’s Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami released a video narrated the incident.

Narrating the incident, Arnab Goswami said that he and his wife were driving back to their residence around 12.15 AM at Ganpatrao Kadam Marg when he noticed two bike-borne men kept driving parallel to him for a while looking inside his car.

Arnab added that the two bike-borne assailants suddenly overtook his car and stopped their bike. As he tried to avoid them and drive away, the men began hitting on his car’s window, in an attempt to break it.

According to Arnab Goswami, he then attempted to escape the attackers by driving to his left, but the Congress party goons began throwing liquid-filled bottles at his car. He ultimately stepped on the gas and swerved his car away from the spot.

Arnab Goswami said that the duo was then ultimately caught by his security personnel who were following behind him.

Attackers belonged to Congress party

Arnab added that his security detail later informed him that the attackers belonged to Youth Congress workers, who confessed that they were given instructions by their higher-ups to carry out the attack.

Later in the night, Arnab went to the nearby police station to file a complaint. Republic TV has claimed that the Mumbai police has refused to name the Youth Congress attackers in the FIR.

“Bring it on Sonia Gandhi”, says Arnab Goswami

In a video released after the attack, Arnab went on to hold Sonia Gandhi personally responsible for the attack while asserting that neither he or his network will be cowed down by the attack.

“I just want to tell you Sonia Gandhi, you are the biggest coward in the country right now. You (Sonia Gandhi) tried to carry out an attack against me when I was driving back from work. You have no guts,” said Arnab Goswami while holding Congress interim-chief Sonia Gandhi for attacks against him and his wife.

“I will hold you personally responsible for any consequences and any attack on me. If anything ever happens to me, it is Sonia Gandhi and Vadra family, who cannot take my questions, are responsible,” added Arnab Goswami.

Arnab Goswami asserted that he has the support of the people of the country and challenged Sonia Gandhi asking her to “Bring it on”.

Arnab Goswami attacked for questioning Sonia Gandhi’s silence over Palghar mob-lynching

Congress leaders and journalists who identify themselves as neutral on Wednesday had attacked Arnab Goswami after the Republic TV Editor-in-Chief questioned UPA chairperson and Congress President Sonia Gandhi over her silence on Palghar mob-lynching in which two Hindu Sadhus and a driver were killed by an unruly mob.

Launching an attack against Sonia Gandhi, Arnab Goswami had questioned if she would have maintained the silence she is exhibiting today had Christian padres been killed instead of Hindu sadhus in the horrifying lynching incident in Palghar. However, soon after, Congress leaders and many journalists started abusing Arnab and by extension Prime Minister Modi implying he was responsible for Arnab questioning Sonia Gandhi’s silence.

Searched terms

