Abu Azmi, the president of the Maharashtra state branch of the Samajwadi Party has been sitting on dharna, shouting slogans outside Nagpada police station in Maharashtra, demanding the suspension of a senior lady police officer, Shalini Sharma.

In a video which has gone viral on social media, Abu Azmi is seen addressing a huge gathering outside the Nagpada police station. Flouting all social distancing norms, Azmi can be heard shouting slogans against the lady officer. Scores of people are seen sitting together in close proximity, while Azmi stands amidst them criticising the lady officer and demanding her suspension.

“Yeh aurat kehti hain aapne police par ilzaam lagaya hain mein aapse baat nahi karegi, uske baap ke baap ke baap ko bhi baat karni padegi”, roughly translated as (This woman is saying that we have accused the police so she will not talk to us, but her forefathers will also have to speak to us), shouts Azmi while demanding her suspension.

“ये औरत कहती है कि आप पुलिस पे इल्जाम लगाते हो, मै बात नहीं करुंगी। तेरे बाप के बाप के बाप को बात करनी पडेगी” विधायक अबू आजमी का भाषण



मुंबई सेंट्रल स्टेशन के पास २६ मई की रात. नागपाड़ा पुलिस स्टेशन की शालिनी शर्मा महिला पुलिस ऑफिसर के लिये। ठाकरे सरकार द्वारा कोई कार्रवाई नहीं pic.twitter.com/4x9A0jqNMB — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) May 28, 2020

Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi has alleged that the officer insulted him when he questioned her about the police’s apathy towards migrant workers.

Abu Azmi gets into an argument with Nagpada police

In another video of the preceding incident, during an argument with the Nagpada police officer, Azm can be seen questing and castigating the lady officer in a harsh tone. While he speaks to her in an unpleasant tone, another person accompanying the MLA is also seen asking Shalini Sharma not to raise her finger at Azmi, “ungli neeche rakh kar baat kigiye, yeh hamare adhyaksh hain”. The lady officer appears to be composed while Azmi shouts on her.

Sharma is heard telling Azmi, “sir aapko itna gussa nahi hona khahiye” (sir, you should not get so angry). Azmi tells Sharma that he will approach the Home Minister. Azmi had blamed the police of mismanagement and misbehaviour with migrant labourers.

Miffed by the incident Abu Azmi sat on a dharna outside the Nagpada police station demanding the suspension of the lady officer Shalini Sharma.

Azmi’s allegations

Azmi has alleged that the senior woman officer had refused to listen to his complaint and asked him to leave. He stated, “”I am a public representative, I am not a common man. I have been elected by the people and we will raise their questions in front of the government. The whole world is criticising India for its handling of the migrant worker crisis.”

He alleged that no one has listened to his suggestions regarding the migrant worker crisis and migrant workers are not being treated well.