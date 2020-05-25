Monday, May 25, 2020
Mob lynching and murder of vegetable vendor: Assam police arrest accused Faizul Ali and Yusuf, 3 more absconding

A poor vegetable vendor named Sanatan Deka was brutally beaten to death by Faizul Ali, Jalil Ali and their associates because his bicycle had scratched their vehicle in Hajo, Assam.

OpIndia Staff

Assam police arrest 2 accused in the Sanatan Deka murder case
A poor vegetable vendor Sanatan Deka (L) was brutally beaten to death by Faizul Ali and his associates (R)
The Police in Hajo, Assam have reportedly arrested two accused, namely Faizul Hoque aka Dali, and Yusuf Uddin Ahmed, in connection to the gruesome mob lynching of a vegetable vendor named Sanatan Deka in Manahkuchi in Kamrup district of Assam.

A case was registered at the Hajo Police station under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 302 (murder) and 120b (Criminal Conspiracy) over the brutal assault and murder of a poor vegetable vendor. The other accused, namely Jalil Ali, Firoze Khan, and Shabir Ali are still on the run from the law enforcement authorities. The case has sparked outrage in the State with several organisations and common citizens demanding justice for the vendor and strictly punishing the perpetrators.

The lynching of Sanatan Deka by Faizul Ali and his associates

Sanatan Deka who hailed from Teteliya villages used to work as a labourer in a factory. However, the factory had shut down due to the lockdown imposed in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak. Deka had to sell vegetables on his bicycle to combat his financial difficulties. While roaming on the streets of Hajo selling vegetables, Sanatan’s bicycle had accidentally hit a bike where two persons Faizul Ali and Jalil Ali were travelling. The duo got infuriated and began assaulting the vendor. Soon, the other accused, Shabir Ali, Yusuf Ali and Firoze had arrived at the spot and joined the assault on the man. in the brutal thrashing. Sanatan was gravely injured and had died within an hour of being admitted to the hospital.

It was reported that the main accused Faizul Ali is the brother of an AGP leader.

