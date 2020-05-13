Union Home Minister Amit Shah today took to Twitter to inform that all the CAPF (Central Armed Police Force) canteens across India will sell only made in India products going forward as a move to make India self-sufficient.

इसी दिशा में आज गृह मंत्रालय ने यह निर्णय लिया है कि सभी केंद्रीय सशस्त्र पुलिस बलों (CAPF) की कैंटीनों पर अब सिर्फ स्वदेशी उत्पादों की ही बिक्री होगी। 01 जून 2020 से देशभर की सभी CAPF कैंटीनों पर यह लागू होगा। इससे लगभग 10 लाख CAPF कर्मियों के 50 लाख परिजन स्वदेशी उपयोग करेंगे। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 13, 2020

He said that from 1st June 2020 onward, this rule will come into force. The CAPF canteens will not sell foreign made products henceforth. “This way, 50 lakh family members of over 10 lakh CAPF personnel will use made in India products,” he said. He further urged Indians to use more and more made in India products going forward. “If every Indian vows to use only made in India products, within five years Indian economy can become self-reliant,” he said.

Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan

On 12th May 2020, Prime Minister Modi in his address to nation gave a call for using made in India products and stressed on self-reliant economy. He urged people to consume more and more made in India products so as to achieve this goal.