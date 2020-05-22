Friday, May 22, 2020
Congress leader Sanjay Jha tests positive for Coronavirus, says was asymptomatic and will be under home quarantine

Various political leaders across parties, journalists, social media users were shocked to hear the news regarding Sanjay Jha testing positive for the coronavirus. They wished the Congress leader for his speedy recovery

The Congress spokesperson and President of All India Professional Congress – Sanjay Jha has tested positive for coronavirus.

The Congress leader took to Twitter to announce that he has tested positive for the infection for which he was asymptomatic. The Congress leader also said that he would be under home quarantine for the next 10-12 days. However, it is not clear yet why Sanjay Jha was tested for the Coronavirus if he was indeed asymptomatic.

Sanjay Jha is the national spokesperson of the Congress, who currently lives in Mumbai. Jha is one of the prominent faces representing the Congress party on national television news channels.

Various political leaders across parties, journalists, social media users were shocked to hear the news regarding Sanjay Jha testing positive for the coronavirus. They wished the Congress leader for his speedy recovery

