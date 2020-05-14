Friday, May 15, 2020
Home News Reports Coronavirus may never go away, may become another endemic, says WHO
News Reports
Updated:

Coronavirus may never go away, may become another endemic, says WHO

Noting that there are currently more than 100 potential vaccines in development, Dr Ryan said there are other illnesses, such as measles, that have not been eliminated despite having vaccines for them.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
WHO's Dr Mike Ryan says coronavirus mey never go away, it is possible that it remains as an endemic.
WHO emergencies expert Mike Ryan (L) and WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (R)/ Image Source: Australian Associated Press
248

The UN specialized agency – the World Health Organisation has now warned that coronavirus “may never go away” and stated that the disease could become endemic like HIV, reports BBC.

Speaking at a virtual briefing on Wednesday, WHO emergencies expert Mike Ryan cautioned against predicting how long the coronavirus be active as he urged countries to put a “massive effort” to counter the pandemic.

“It is important to put this on the table: this virus may become just another endemic virus in our communities, and this virus may never go away,” WHO emergencies expert Mike Ryan said.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Mike Ryan added, “I think it is important we are realistic and I don’t think anyone can predict when this disease will disappear. I think there are no promises in this and there are no dates. This disease may settle into a long problem, or it may not be.”

Ryan added, “It is a vicious cycle of public health disasters followed by economic disasters. This virus may never go away. HIV has not gone away. But we have come to terms with the virus. We have developed therapies, prevention methods. People are not as afraid of HIV as they used to be earlier. We are offering long, healthy lives to people with HIV. I am not comparing the two diseases. But it is important to be realistic”.

Noting that there are currently more than 100 potential vaccines in development, Dr Ryan said there are other illnesses, such as measles, that still have not been eliminated despite having vaccines for them.

He added, “We do have a one-way shot, of developing a highly effective vaccine. But we have to make that vaccine available to everyone, then only we will have a shot at eliminating this disease.”

It is possible to control the virus: WHO DG Tedros

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Meanwhile, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who is facing heat for his failure to contain the Chinese pandemic and is accused of misleading the world, stressed it was still possible to control the virus, with effort.

“The trajectory is in our hands, and it’s everybody’s business, and we should all contribute to stop this pandemic,” he said.

Dr Tedros warned that there was no guaranteed way of easing restrictions without triggering a second wave of infections.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termscoronavirus vaccine, coronavirus who report, coronavirus treatment

Latest News

News Reports

Coronavirus: India gets first automated COVID-19 testing machine ‘COBAS 6800’ that can test 1200 samples in 24-hours

OpIndia Staff -
COBAS 6800 developed by Roche Diagnostics can perform real-time PCR testing to detect coronavirus in blood samples
Read more
News Reports

Bihar: Imported liquor bottles seized from Congress MLA’s car, four arrested and vehicle impounded

OpIndia Staff -
Eight bottles of imported liquor from the vehicle of Congress legislator Sanjay Tiwari was found during a routine checking in dry state Bihar
Read more
News Reports

Bengaluru: More than 50 people refuse mandatory quarantine after coming from Delhi on special train, sent back to Delhi by attaching extra coach

OpIndia Staff -
Around 50 people were sent back to Delhi as they refused to go for mandatory institutional quarantine after arriving in Bengaluru from Delhi
Read more
Opinions

Largest Communist cover up of recent times: China must be investigated for its role in spreading the Coronavirus, WHO and its Director General should...

Rajeev Raman -
China should be investigated based on the revised adoption 2005, by International Health Regulations (IHR) of World Health Assembly.
Read more
News Reports

Hindu priests slam Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan for suggesting govt to borrow gold from temples, say take money from Congress leaders instead

OpIndia Staff -
Hindu priests alleged that the Congress leaders are anti-national and questioned why they are not asking anything from Mosque-churches.
Read more
News Reports

Congress leader CM Ibrahim writes to Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa urging to allow Muslims to gather for public prayer on Eid

OpIndia Staff -
The request by the Congress leader received flak from various quarters as it was largely seen as an attempt to appease the Muslims
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Trading platform Zerodha crashes as stock market gains in early trade after PM Modi’s Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package announcement

OpIndia Staff -
Zerodha Kite platform's server crashed yet another on Wednesday due to some technical glitch and stock traders could not able to access the platform.
Read more
News Reports

Lawyer who was representing the sadhus in the Palghar lynching case dies in road accident while going to the court: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Digvijay Trivedi, a lawyer representing Vishwa Hindu Parishad in Palghar lynching case, died in a road accident yesterday
Read more
Social Media

“You people are terrible terrorist of India. You all have to be killed,” Marriott International employee’s Hinduphobic tweets go viral

OpIndia Staff -
Calling Hindus as 'racist', Vinny Bailam threatened Hindus of dangerous consequences if Muslims and Christians of the country unite against them.
Read more
News Reports

Nirav Modi defended in UK court by former Judge who had joined Congress after meeting Rahul Gandhi

OpIndia Staff -
Retired Bombay High Court judge and Congress leader Abhay Thipsay on Wednesday defended fugitive businessman Nirav Modi in a London court via video conference
Read more
Social Media

Poet Munawwar Rana displays Hinduphobia, says there are 100 crore ‘animals’ and 35 crore ‘humans’ in India

OpIndia Staff -
Addressing BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra, Munawwar Rana was criticising government of India's measures to combat coronavirus.
Read more

Connect with us

225,815FansLike
331,535FollowersFollow
233,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com