Wednesday, May 6, 2020
Home News Reports Kashmir: Violence erupts in Pulwama after Hizbul Mujahideen commander Riyaz Naikoo killed in encounter...
News Reports
Updated:

Kashmir: Violence erupts in Pulwama after Hizbul Mujahideen commander Riyaz Naikoo killed in encounter by security forces

Stones were pelted and vehicles of security forces were vandalised. Several have reportedly been injured in the ensuing mayhem.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
3

Hours after the Islamic terrorist and Hizbul Mujahideen commander, Riyaz Naikoo was eliminated by the Indian security forces in the Beighpora area of Pulwama district, massive violence has erupted at the site of the encounter. According to a report by Times Now, several locals, instigated by the Pakistani elements in the Valley, stormed the encounter site soon after the news of the dreaded terrorist’s death spread. Stones were pelted and vehicles of security forces were vandalised. Several have reportedly been injured in the ensuing mayhem.

Visuals of people climbing atop vehicles have emerged from the Valley.

Immediately after the encounter, Mobile phones services, SMS services and Mobile internet services were shut down by the administration to prevent mobilisation of large protests and violence by separatist groups, although BSNL broadband service was still operating.

Hizbul Mujahideen commander eliminated

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

In a massive success to security forces of the country, Riyaz Naikoo, rated as an ‘A++’ category terrorist or most-wanted militant, was eliminated on Wednesday in a highly-sensitive operation that lasted more than 12 hours.

According to the reports, the Islamic terrorist was trapped in a village during an overnight operation in Beighpora village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama. During the encounter last night, another unidentified terrorist was also killed by the security forces in the Awantipora area.

Riyaz Naikoo took over as the commander of Hizbul Mujahideen after the outfit’s poster boy and commander Burhan Wani was killed in a gunfight with the security forces in Kokarnag area in Anantnag district on July 8, 2016.

Riyaz Naikoo – one of the most wanted terrorists

The dreaded terrorist – Riyaz Naikoo is a top Hizbul Mujahideen commander. He had carried a reward of  Rs 12 lakh on his head. The killing of Riyaz Naikoo is a big blow to the local terror groups active in the area, especially Hizbul Mujahideen. Riyaz Naikoo is among the oldest surviving members of the Hizbul Mujahideen.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Riyaz Naikoo is also responsible for holding the remaining faction of Hizbul together after it disintegrated when Zakir Musa broke away from the Hizbul ranks to form his own splinter group.

Musa had split from the Hizbul in 2017 and formed his own group called Ansar-Ghazwatul-Hind that claimed to be the Indian affiliate of the Al-Qaeda.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

Kashmir: Violence erupts in Pulwama after Hizbul Mujahideen commander Riyaz Naikoo killed in encounter by security forces

OpIndia Staff -
Several locals, instigated by the Pakistani elements, stormed the encounter site soon after news spread that Riyaz Naikoo was eliminated
Read more
News Reports

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un might have faked his death to identify traitors in inner circle: Report

OpIndia Staff -
On May 1, Kim Jong Un made his first public appearance since April 11 when he was seen inaugurating a company on Labour Day
Read more
News Reports

5-year-old boy driving an SUV on Highway stopped by police in Utah, was going to California to buy a Lamborghini with $3 in pocket

OpIndia Staff -
When his mother refused to buy him a Lamborghini, he decided he will take the car and go to California from Utah to buy the car himself
Read more
News Reports

Ahmedabad: All shops, including those selling fruits, vegetables and groceries shut down from 7th May till 15th, milk and medicine shops to remain open

OpIndia Staff -
All shops except those providing milk and medicines have been ordered to shut down in Ahmedabad in the wake of the Wuhan Coronavirus pandemic.
Read more
News Reports

Yogi Adityanath govt refutes Samajwadi Party’s allegations of caste bias for martyrs, reiterates it does not differentiate

OpIndia Staff -
CM's office clarified that it has already been announced that in case of the army and paramilitary forces a financial assistance will be provided to the martyr's spouse and surviving parents.
Read more
News Reports

Kerala: Despite showing no symptoms, 2 patients remained coronavirus positive for over 40 days

OpIndia Staff -
Kerala extended the 14-day incubation period for coronavirus to 28 days to ensure that an asymptomatic person is disinfected completely
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Jamia Millia Islamia law student Mahoor Parvez calls Handwara martyrs ‘war criminals’, her supporters refer to killing of Pakistani terrorists ‘human rights violation’

OpIndia Staff -
One Adil Saifudheen, a former Jamia student came out in support of Mahoor Parvez and questioned whether it is wrong to demand accountability from the government for 'human rights violation'.
Read more
News Reports

The Locker Room Controversy: After ‘Bois Locker Room’, chats of ‘Girls Locker Room’ leaked

OpIndia Staff -
Following the 'Bois Locker Room' expose, incriminating screenshots of an alleged women-only groups talking trash about men and objectifying them have surfaced on the Internet
Read more
News Reports

China launches ‘crusade’ against Christianity, begins to remove crosses from churches across the country

OpIndia Staff -
The leadership in China has launched the crusade to eradicate Christianity in various provinces for two years now.
Read more
Social Media

Coronavirus is a conspiracy by Hindus, when the time comes, we will kill them all: AIMIM supporter in viral video

OpIndia Staff -
Referring to Hindus as 'dung eaters', pigs, and 'piss-drinkers', Abu Faisal threatens of an impending genocide against Hindus.
Read more
Featured

How AltNews works as an Islamic propaganda website using shield of fact check

Editorial Desk -
While subtly peddling Islamic propaganda, AltNews keeps up the veneer of fact-checking to make their propaganda far more palatable to their already gullible readers.
Read more

Connect with us

223,144FansLike
318,364FollowersFollow
229,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com