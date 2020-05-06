Hours after the Islamic terrorist and Hizbul Mujahideen commander, Riyaz Naikoo was eliminated by the Indian security forces in the Beighpora area of Pulwama district, massive violence has erupted at the site of the encounter. According to a report by Times Now, several locals, instigated by the Pakistani elements in the Valley, stormed the encounter site soon after the news of the dreaded terrorist’s death spread. Stones were pelted and vehicles of security forces were vandalised. Several have reportedly been injured in the ensuing mayhem.

Visuals of people climbing atop vehicles have emerged from the Valley.

#Breaking 1st on TIMES NOW | Massive violence reported around the encounter site in Pulwama.



Dozens of people have been injured in clashes & several vehicles of the Forces have been damaged.



Immediately after the encounter, Mobile phones services, SMS services and Mobile internet services were shut down by the administration to prevent mobilisation of large protests and violence by separatist groups, although BSNL broadband service was still operating.

Hizbul Mujahideen commander eliminated

In a massive success to security forces of the country, Riyaz Naikoo, rated as an ‘A++’ category terrorist or most-wanted militant, was eliminated on Wednesday in a highly-sensitive operation that lasted more than 12 hours.

According to the reports, the Islamic terrorist was trapped in a village during an overnight operation in Beighpora village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama. During the encounter last night, another unidentified terrorist was also killed by the security forces in the Awantipora area.

Riyaz Naikoo took over as the commander of Hizbul Mujahideen after the outfit’s poster boy and commander Burhan Wani was killed in a gunfight with the security forces in Kokarnag area in Anantnag district on July 8, 2016.

Riyaz Naikoo – one of the most wanted terrorists

The dreaded terrorist – Riyaz Naikoo is a top Hizbul Mujahideen commander. He had carried a reward of Rs 12 lakh on his head. The killing of Riyaz Naikoo is a big blow to the local terror groups active in the area, especially Hizbul Mujahideen. Riyaz Naikoo is among the oldest surviving members of the Hizbul Mujahideen.

Riyaz Naikoo is also responsible for holding the remaining faction of Hizbul together after it disintegrated when Zakir Musa broke away from the Hizbul ranks to form his own splinter group.

Musa had split from the Hizbul in 2017 and formed his own group called Ansar-Ghazwatul-Hind that claimed to be the Indian affiliate of the Al-Qaeda.