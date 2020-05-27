A violent mob has attacked a team of policemen in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district after they had visited the village to arrest an accused in an illegal cow slaughter case.

According to the reports, the Uttar Pradesh police had gone to a village in Shamli district to nab one individual identified as Afzal, who is an accused in the illegal cow slaughter case.

As police officials arrested the accused, a frenzied mob attacked the police and pelted stones at them. The mob also managed to free the accused Afzal. The incident took place on Tuesday night in Taprana village under the Jhinjhana police station in Shamli.

During the attack, three policemen, including a sub-inspector, have been injured.

Superintendent of Police Vineet Jaiswal said that a case has been registered against 100 people under various sections of IPC and 30 of them have been arrested so far.

Later, more force was deployed and 30 people, including Afzal, were arrested. The SP said that security has been tightened in the village.