NDTV India journalist UmaShankar Singh today took to Twitter to share a picture of a long parade of buses where he implied that these were the buses arranged by the Congress party to get back migrant from Uttar Pradesh. Sharing the picture on Twitter the NDTV journalist said that UP Government had given permission for the buses sent by Congress to ply back with the migrants.

Umashankar Singh’s tweet

The fact is that the image the NDTV journalist used to pass off as buses arranged by Congress for migrants is actually the image of the parade of 500 buses which was organised by Yogi government in February last year for the people travelling to Kumbh Mela.

The image shared by NDTV journalist was that of buses arranged by UP Govt during Kumbh 2019

The UP government had attempted to make Guinness Records last year by arranging for 500 special non-stop buses in Prayagraj, to break the record of the United Arab Emirates. Till date, Abu Dhabi held a record of running 390 buses in a parade. And this UP government’s efforts had paid off. The Ardh Kumbh Mela 2019 at Prayagraj had made it to the Guinness World Record for the largest parade of buses.

Many media houses had extensively covered this news last year and used the same picture which has now been used by the NDTV journalist to pass off as the parade of buses organised by the Congress for migrant workers.

Article by Financial Express dated February 28, 2019

India TV’s report dated March 1, 2019

Laughably, NDTV had itself used the same image back then to report how the UP Government was eyeing to make it to the Guinness Record for “Largest Parade Of Buses”.

Article published by NDTV on February 28, 2019

Probably as an afterthought, the journalist tried to rectify his lie by calling the image he shared as a symbolic image. He tweeted that since the Congress had sent 1000 buses to clear the ‘Kumbh’ of migrant workers on the road, he had shared this as a symbolic image.

Give us your list of 1000 buses and drivers: Yogi tells Priyanka

The Uttar Pradesh government today accepted Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s offer of providing 1,000 buses for migrant workers. In a letter to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, UP Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi informed her that the government has accepted her proposal dated 16th May for providing buses for migrant workers. “Hence, without any delay please send list of drivers and co-drivers of these 1,000 buses so that we can make use of them in bringing back the migrant workers,” he wrote.