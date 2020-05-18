Monday, May 18, 2020
Home Fact-Check Social Media Fact-Check NDTV India journalist shares picture of buses from Kumbh to pass off as buses...
Editor's picksMediaNews ReportsSocial MediaFact-Check
Updated:

NDTV India journalist shares picture of buses from Kumbh to pass off as buses arranged by Congress for migrants

After netizens pointed out that the image is incorrect, he tweeted that he meant to share the image as 'representational image'

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
NDTV India journalist shares picture of buses from Kumbh to pass off as buses arranged by Congress for migrants
1193

NDTV India journalist UmaShankar Singh today took to Twitter to share a picture of a long parade of buses where he implied that these were the buses arranged by the Congress party to get back migrant from Uttar Pradesh. Sharing the picture on Twitter the NDTV journalist said that UP Government had given permission for the buses sent by Congress to ply back with the migrants.

Umashankar Singh’s tweet

The fact is that the image the NDTV journalist used to pass off as buses arranged by Congress for migrants is actually the image of the parade of 500 buses which was organised by Yogi government in February last year for the people travelling to Kumbh Mela.

The image shared by NDTV journalist was that of buses arranged by UP Govt during Kumbh 2019

The UP government had attempted to make Guinness Records last year by arranging for 500 special non-stop buses in Prayagraj, to break the record of the United Arab Emirates. Till date, Abu Dhabi held a record of running 390 buses in a parade. And this UP government’s efforts had paid off. The Ardh Kumbh Mela 2019 at Prayagraj had made it to the Guinness World Record for the largest parade of buses.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Many media houses had extensively covered this news last year and used the same picture which has now been used by the NDTV journalist to pass off as the parade of buses organised by the Congress for migrant workers.

Article by Financial Express dated February 28, 2019
India TV’s report dated March 1, 2019

Laughably, NDTV had itself used the same image back then to report how the UP Government was eyeing to make it to the Guinness Record for “Largest Parade Of Buses”.

Article published by NDTV on February 28, 2019

Probably as an afterthought, the journalist tried to rectify his lie by calling the image he shared as a symbolic image. He tweeted that since the Congress had sent 1000 buses to clear the ‘Kumbh’ of migrant workers on the road, he had shared this as a symbolic image.

Give us your list of 1000 buses and drivers: Yogi tells Priyanka

The Uttar Pradesh government today accepted Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s offer of providing 1,000 buses for migrant workers. In a letter to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, UP Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi informed her that the government has accepted her proposal dated 16th May for providing buses for migrant workers. “Hence, without any delay please send list of drivers and co-drivers of these 1,000 buses so that we can make use of them in bringing back the migrant workers,” he wrote.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termskumbh mela buses, priyanka gandhi vadra arranged buses for migrants, priyanka gandhi buses

Latest News

News Reports

Cyclone Amphan to evolve into a super cyclone; Bengal, Odisha on high-alert as landfall expected on May 20

OpIndia Staff -
The Indian Meteorological Department today announced that Cyclone Amphan in Bay of Bengal has intensified into a super cyclone with wind speed close to 200 Kmph
Read more
News Reports

Many migrant trains not yet running due to lack of cooperation from states, railways rue, West Bengal has approved only 19 Shramik trains

OpIndia Staff -
Uttar Pradesh has approved nearly 800 Shramik Trains thus far. West Bengal has approved only 19.
Read more
News Reports

No ambulance, no help from govt proved fatal for Mumbai cop Amol Kulkarni: Journalist alleges maltreatment of front-line warriors in coronavirus-hit Maharashtra

OpIndia Staff -
Vijay Chormare, the Maharashtra Times journalist has alleged Maharashtra state administration of exhibiting shocking apathy towards police official Amol Kulkarni who was diagnosed and later died of COVID-19
Read more
Entertainment

Oscar-winning ‘Joker’ actor Joaquin Phoenix urges people to virtually adopt a cow

OpIndia Staff -
In a heartwarming video, Joaquin Phoenix was seen carrying the calf in his arms from the slaughterhouse in LA
Read more
Media

Following a severe backlash, NDTV deletes the video where their reporter was seen asking a ‘migrant worker’ to pose and ‘walk again’ while crossing...

OpIndia Staff -
After clarifying that the video was sourced from a stringer, NDTV has now curiously deleted the video altogether.
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

NDTV India journalist shares picture of buses from Kumbh to pass off as buses arranged by Congress for migrants

OpIndia Staff -
Laughably, NDTV had itself used the same image back then to report how the UP Government was eyeing to make it to the Guinness Record
Read more

Recently Popular

Crime

Madhya Pradesh: One Samar Khan caught on camera raping a cow, FIR registered after video goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
The complaint was filed by one Mukesh Sharma, who stated that the perpetrator had hurt his religious sentiments by assaulting a cow.
Read more
News Reports

FIR against TikTok star Faizal Siddiqui for promoting acid attacks on women, NCW also demands action

OpIndia Staff -
Faizal Siddiqui has 13.4 million followers on TikTok and is the brother of another controversial Amir Siddiqui.
Read more
News Reports

Islamists target BJP youth leader on social media, share morphed obscene images of her despite complaint filed with Delhi police 2 months ago

OpIndia Staff -
BJP youth Apurva Singh had filed a complaint against various social media handles in March after she faced online bullying
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Muslim mobs in Karnataka threaten and abuse Muslim women for purchasing goods from Hindu owned shops

OpIndia Staff -
Islamists in Karnataka’s Davangere harass Muslim women for purchasing from Hindu shops and carrying orange plastic bags
Read more
Social Media

TikTok star Faizal Siddiqui promotes using acid attack as revenge for jilted lover, police complaint filed

OpIndia Staff -
TikTok videos that glamorise acid attack, as a means to avenge lost love, can influence jilted lovers to follow suit in real life.
Read more

Connect with us

226,790FansLike
339,645FollowersFollow
239,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com