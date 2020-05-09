Saturday, May 9, 2020
Home Government and Policy Tamil Nadu Government moves Supreme Court against Madras HC’s order to close liquor outlets...
Government and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

Tamil Nadu Government moves Supreme Court against Madras HC’s order to close liquor outlets in the State

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Tamil Nadu: Govt moves SC against HC's decision to ban sale of alcohol
Supreme Court of India (left), liquor bottles (right)
1

On Saturday, the Tamil Nadu Government has reportedly moved the Supreme Court against the Madras High Court’s interim decision to ban all liquor stores in light of the massive crowds and lack of social distancing in public spaces.

Petition by Tamil Nadu Government

The plea was filed by the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC), a government-run firm that sells liquor in the State. The petition to the Supreme Court is premised on the fact that the State will suffer “grave losses” in terms of “revenue and commercial activity.” The petition argued that the decision to run a major commercial activity, through the sale of liquor, is the prerogative of the Government and not the Judiciary.

The State further stated that the ban on the local sale of liquor who make people flee to neighbouring states to procure it. Buyers living close by the borders have also travelled to Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka where the liquor sale began one day before.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

On Friday the Madras High Court had ordered the closure of liquor shops saying that there were huge crowds in front of the outlets and no social distancing was maintained. The court had only allowed doorstep delivery of booze through online mode.

Interim Order of the Madras High Court

Earlier the Madras High Court had allowed the sale of liquor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, but the court had imposed several restrictions. The court had said that an individual could only purchase alcohol twice a week with a minimum gap of three days in between. Furthermore, those paying online could purchase two bottles of 750 ml alcohol at a time while those paying through cash could purchase only one.

The High Court had also ordered that the name, address and Aadhar Card number of the buyer be recorded in the bill, essentially making Aadhar mandatory to buy liquor in the state. The High Court order came after a petition was filed by advocate G Rajesh and a complaint by Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), a party run by Kamal Haasan.

The High Court which on Wednesday allowed the sale of liquor in the State in accordance with the government order on May 5 observed on Friday, the blatant violation of lockdown and TASMAC norms.

Coronavirus Scare in Tamil Nadu

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Sale of alcohol through state-run vendors began in Tamil Nadu on Thursday after a gap of 43 days, owing to the Coronavirus lockdown. Since buyers flouted social distancing guidelines, the Tamil Nadu government received backlash for its decision. It had also raised concerns about the potential spread of the deadly pathogen in the State that has reported more 6000 cases of the Wuhan Coronavirus.

Liquor Shops shut in East Delhi

On May 4, the Joint Commissioner of Delhi Police (Eastern Range) announced that all liquor shops that were operational for a few hours in East Delhi had to be shut down, owing to the violation of social distancing guidelines by people.

The cops had to resort to lathi-charge to tame unruly mobs in Laxmi Nagar, and Kashmere Gate areas area after people flouted social distancing rules since the sale of alcohol began at 10 am. Liquor shops had to be forced shut-in places such as Mayur Vihar and Krishna Nagar. Burari and Malviya Nagar also saw a footfall of massive crowds.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

Government and Policy

Tamil Nadu Government moves Supreme Court against Madras HC’s order to close liquor outlets in the State

OpIndia Staff -
The Madras High Court had however allowed the sale of liquor through online channels and home delivery services.
Read more
News Reports

14-year-old Christian girl abducted, converted to Islam and married off to her abductor in Pakistan

OpIndia Staff -
A 14-year-old Christian girl, Myra Shehbaz, was abducted in Faislabad in Pakistan by Muhammad Naqash and his accomplice while she was travelling to her workplace in April 2020
Read more
Government and Policy

Amidst cries of privacy concerns, Singaporean ethical hacker Frank Liauw gives thumbs-up to security features of Aarogya Setu app

OpIndia Staff -
Privacy concerns had plagued the Indian Government's contact tracing app, Aarogya Setu, with many raising doubts about the data collection, storage and encryption
Read more
Editor's picks

Many, including AltNews co-founder, share fake news from Indian Express, in a bid to shield Tablighi Jamaat and Maulana Saad

Jhankar Mohta -
A report published in the Indian Express today was fact-checked by OpIndia even before being debunked by the Delhi police
Read more
News Reports

Elite Left journalists assert changing cities for education and jobs akin to ‘migration’, call themselves ‘migrant workers’

OpIndia Staff -
Privileged left liberal journalists have started identifying themselves as 'migrants' as a ruse to attack the Modi government amidst the double whammy of migrant crisis and coronavirus outbreak
Read more
News Reports

Jharkhand: New details emerge in Jamtara incident where one Jamshed Ansari had removed barricades placed by the villagers to enforce lockdown

OpIndia Staff -
Jamtara police have lodged an FIR against 13 identified and 40 unidentified miscreants based on the complaint lodged by one Gautam Kumar
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

On the day PM Modi holds a meeting of NDMA with Amit Shah present, rumours of Shah’s ill health peddled by vested interests

OpIndia Staff -
The allegations that Amit Shah is unwell and he is missing from action are not true, vested interests spreading baseless rumours
Read more
News Reports

“He was not a rapist, stop calling him that,” brother of the Class 12 boy who committed suicide says that social media made him...

OpIndia Staff -
A class 12 boy in an upscale residential area of Gurugram jumped from the balcony of his flat on 11th floor at around 11 PM on Tuesday
Read more
Social Media

AAP cheerleader and NRI ‘Journalist’ of US-based news portal wishes cancer and death upon Home Minister Amit Shah

OpIndia Staff -
Spewing her inner vitriol against the Home Minister, Nadar said that his death that ought to be "celebrated in the larger interest of humanity."
Read more
Social Media

‘COVID, cancer or both’: Another ‘journalist’ previously associated with TOI, DNA found wishing death upon the Home Minister

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier an NRI 'journalist' had wished death upon HM Amit Shah by stating that his lipoma surgery transformed into a “full-blower cancer"
Read more
News Reports

Parents of Class 12 boy who committed suicide over unsubstantiated rape allegations file complaint: Read full details

OpIndia Staff -
A complaint has been filed in the suicide case of -Manav Singh who took his life after being accused of sexual abuse on social media.
Read more

Connect with us

223,951FansLike
322,990FollowersFollow
231,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com