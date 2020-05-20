A youth named Soumen Das from Belghoria’s Basudebpur area in Kamarhati, West Bengal dies after he was allegedly attacked by the Trinamool Congress councillor Rupali Sarkar and her associates on May 4 (Monday) after he posted a video on social media the previous day, showing Sarkar distributing relief to some and not to others. Sarkar and her associates allegedly thrashed Das, who suffered head, chest and waist injuries. He was rushed to Kamarhati Sagar Dutta Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

What transpired?

In the video, Soumen Das had accused TMC councillor Rupali Sarkar of corruption in the distribution of relief supplies to the needy. Following this video, youths of another group posted a video showing Soumen Das collecting items for a community kitchen in the area for the poor. This video also allegedly contained some adverse comments. Trouble began on Monday after Soumen Das protested the posting of a video on social media. As he protested, Das was severely beaten up by the other group, allegedly supporters of local TMC councillor Rupali Sarkar.

The wailing mother of Das said that her son had left home with Rs 100, saying that he along with his friends would contribute to providing food and other relief materials to the needy, but he did not return home after that. Later she got the information that Rupali Sarkar and her goons had beaten Das mercilessly on the road. When they rushed they saw Das lying unconscious on the road. He was then rushed to the hospital.

TMC Councillor Rupali Sarkar was involved in the crime, reveals eye-witnesses and Das’ confession

Eye-witnesses reveal that Rupali Sarkar had pulled Das by his collar and beaten him up along with her associates. Soumen’s relatives also revealed: “We were not being given relief material. Despite repeated appeals, the councillor did not act. Instead, the councillor’s men beat up Soumen mercilessly.”

Moreover, before succumbing to his injuries, Soumen Das himself confirmed to the police that Rupali Sarkar along with her associates had attacked him.

Gopal Saha, chairman of the TMC-run municipality, however, said: “Trouble broke out over distribution of relief material. If anybody had any allegation, he should have lodged a complaint with the administration instead of spreading rumours on social media. We are probing the matter.”

House of TMC Councillor Rupali Sarkar ransacked by angry mob

Post the incident, a mob ransacked the house of a Trinamool Congress councillor. A mob on May 5 (Tuesday) assembled outside Sarkar’s house and pelted stones, police sources said. They were later dispersed by personnel of Rapid Action Force. Barrackpore Police Commissioner Manoj K Verma said one policeman was injured in the stone-pelting by the mob. Rupali Sarkar was escorted out of the area by the police.

The TMC councillor, who had then claimed to have no role in the assault of the youth and said it was a political conspiracy to frame her, has now reportedly surrendered and been taken into custody by the Kamahati police.

Mamata Banerjee’s false promises regarding free distribution of ration

Apart from facing criticisms for her callousness and incompetence for handling the coronavirus outbreak in the state, Mamata Banerjee has also been under the scanner for corruption in Public Distribution System scheme. Despite announcing free ration for over 7.5 crore population in the state till September in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, locals across the state have been regularly complaining of not receiving ration, relief materials and other essential items.