Saturday, May 23, 2020
Home News Reports Yogendra Yadav and other intellectuals suggest taking over private property in war against Coronavirus,...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Yogendra Yadav and other intellectuals suggest taking over private property in war against Coronavirus, amend it after backlash saying they didn’t mean it

If something is to be treated as ‘national resources available during this crisis’, it means those resources will have to be taken over by the government, either permanently or temporarily. It can’t mean anything else, and it does not convey any other message that Yogendra Yadav and his friends may be suggesting.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
yogendra yadav
Yogendra Yadav launches new political party Swaraj India in New Delhi on Sunday. EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA 02 10 2016.
63

On May 22, leftist politician Yogendra Yadav had posted a statement issued by several ‘economists, intellectuals and activists’, calling for a 7-point plan of action of action to combat the situation arising out of Coronavirus outbreak. While some of the demands are already being taken care of by the government, and some are general leftist demands, one particular point in their proposal had attracted widespread criticism.

The point number 7.1 in the so-called ‘Mission Jai Hind’ had called for the government to take over all properties of private citizens and treat them as national resources. The point said, “All the resources (cash, real estate, property, bonds, etc) with the citizens or within the nation must be treated as national resources available during this crisis.”

The so-called intellectuals clearly said that govt should take over all cash, real estate, property, bonds belonging to private citizens and treat them as national resources to be used in the war against coronavirus. This is obviously a very dangerous proposal, and as expected received only few takers. Even people in the left-liberal eco-system didn’t agree to this.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

After receiving wide-scale criticism, the group has now revised the point number 7.1 in their proposal. Now the point says, “The government must explore emergency ways of raising resources going beyond the usual set of taxes and levies to cope with the problem of funding large relief packages”.

This is a significant climb down for the leftists, who are usually not known to respect the views of others. But even while they changed their proposal, they didn’t leave this opportunity to peddle another lie. While posting the amended proposal, Yogendra Yadav said that the point 7.1 had attracted undue attention. He claimed that it was “interpreted to mean a call for nationalisation/expropriation of private property”, and it was ‘far from their intention’.

If it was far from their intention, then the ‘intellectuals’ write very bad English, because that is what their original proposal meant. If something is to be treated as ‘national resources available during this crisis’, it means those resources will have to be taken over by the government, either permanently or temporarily. It can’t mean anything else, and it does not convey any other message that Yogendra Yadav and his friends may be suggesting.

Even though only one suggestion attracted attention of people, it does not mean that other suggestions are very good. Even though they have modified the point number 7.1, they have retained the point number 2.2, which called for use of private infrastructure for free quarantine, and private hospitals, ICU beds and ventilators. Thereby, they are still proposing that govt should take over private hospitals and institutions for free Coronavirus treatment and quarantine.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

It may be noted that coronavirus testing and treatment is already free in all government hospitals and facilities, and even in private hospitals the treatment is available for free for the poor under Ayushman Bharat scheme.

Some of their other proposals are also already being implemented. Their first proposal says bring migrants back withing 10 days without charges. The Railway ministry is already dozens of Shramik Special trains to bring migrants home, and already lakhs of migrants have already availed the services of these trains. They need not pay for travelling in the Shramik trains, as the cost is borne by the central govt and state govts. Their demand to complete this exercise is certainly not practical, as the number of people stranded in other states is huge, and it is not possible to transport such larger number of people in just 10 days. Prior to the lockdown, the number of people who work outside their states were not known. And after the special trains started, lakhs of people registered. Therefore, trains are being arranged as per the demand.

Moreover, the transport of migrants is being staggered on the request of several receiving states, as the incoming migrants need to kept in quarantine. As most migrants are returning from Coronavirus hotspots like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan etc, they need to be kept in quarantine before they can be tested.

Their suggestion for moratorium on interest on loan payment has also been already announced. Initially RBI announced a three-month moratorium, which have been extended by another three months until 31 August.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

Yogendra Yadav and other intellectuals suggest taking over private property in war against Coronavirus, amend it after backlash saying they didn’t mean it

OpIndia Staff -
So-called ‘Mission Jai Hind’ published by Yogendra Yadav had called for the government to take over all properties of private citizens and treat them as national resources
Read more
News Reports

Shiv Sena puts Hindutva on a back-burner, says Ram Mandir in Ayodhya can wait

OpIndia Staff -
Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut refused to comment on the recent discoveries of Shiv Ling and ancient pillars found at the site of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
Read more
News Reports

Army Chief General Naravane visits Ladakh amid raising tensions with China along LAC

OpIndia Staff -
The security review by the Army Chief in the sensitive region comes a day after there were reports that China had deployed excessive troops and set up temporary tents across the Galwan river in Ladakh after a face-off near Pangong Tso on May 5-6.
Read more
News Reports

Intellectual dishonesty sorted with a little help from Shekhar Gupta: Professor Varshney endorses clause 7.1 by ‘intellectuals’, leaves door open for uturn after Shekhar...

OpIndia Staff -
The juvenile “7-point action plan” propounded by Yogendra Yadav contains a controversial 7.1 clause that terms all private property, which included bonds, gold, property etc ‘must be treated as a national resource’ to fight the pandemic
Read more
News Reports

DMK Rajya Sabha MP RS Bharathi arrested under SC/ST Act for his controversial remark on appointment of Dalit judges, gets bail

OpIndia Staff -
DMK Rajya Sabha MP RS Bharathi was booked under section 3 of the Scheduled caste and Schedule tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
Read more
Media

Rajdeep’s obsession with ‘Gujarat model’ reflects the biggest fear of ‘liberals’ – Modi winning Delhi the same way he won Gujarat multiple times

Nupur J Sharma -
Through the years, almost with surgical precision, Rajdeep Sardesai has obsessed over the 'Gujarat model' and now Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Read more

Recently Popular

Government and Policy

Uttar Pradesh government takes control of Shia and Sunni Waqf Boards in the state: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
UP Minister for Minority Affairs Mohsin Raza said that CEOs will be appointed by the government to look after work of the 2 waqf boards.
Read more
News Reports

India-Nepal border: Communist group tries to march to Lipulekh to plant a Nepali flag, stopped by Nepali villagers

OpIndia Staff -
A couple of days back, Nepali PM KP Oli had launched an offensive against India and laid claims to Indian territories of areas of Lipulekh and Kalapani
Read more
News Reports

Round 2: Leftists and Naxal sympathisers start casting doubts on the excavation at Ram Janmabhoomi temple site, call it “of little use”

OpIndia Staff -
A day after various remains of a temple was unearthed from Ram Mandir site at Ayodhya, Nandini Sundar a known Naxal sympathiser, took to Twitter to peddle a new narrative to discredit the findings.
Read more
Media

For Rajdeep Sardesai, Congress calling Yogi Adityanath ‘Ajay Bisht’ is fine, but he sees red when Sonia is called Antonia Maino

OpIndia Staff -
'Journalist' Rajdeep Sardesai has time and again proved how loyal he is to the Congress party and to the first family of the party.
Read more
News Reports

Did CPR India delete video where Shekhar Gupta admitted that media chose to ignore positive effects of Modi govt’s welfare schemes

OpIndia Staff -
The discussion was uploaded on CPR India YouTube page and was extensively viewed and reported in May 2019
Read more

Connect with us

227,720FansLike
346,828FollowersFollow
241,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com