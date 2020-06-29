Monday, June 29, 2020
Home News Reports Unmasking Care India: A Board member with accusations of involvement in fraud, soliciting funds...
Editor's picksNews ReportsSpecialsOpIndia Explains
Updated:

Unmasking Care India: A Board member with accusations of involvement in fraud, soliciting funds in the name of GoI and funding evangelical organisations

One of the organisations that Care India diverted its funds to is the Evangelical Social Action Forum. On its website, it does not advertise its missionary activities, however, the 'Evangelical' in its name is obviously a giant red flag.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Care India solicited funds in the name of GoI
Image Credit: Care.org
136

‘Civil Society’ organisations often use the veneer of humanitarian efforts and charity to engage in wholesale fraud. As much as NGOs and foundations would like to claim otherwise, too many of them engage in behaviour that cannot be deemed ‘civil’. We have reported extensively on such organisations, In this report, we shall discuss the background of one such organisation, Care India.

Recently, Smriti Irani had hit out at one of the top functionaries of Care India, Neera Saggi, for soliciting donations in the name of the Government of India. As it turns out, Care India is not the legal name of the organisation even though that is the name it advertises itself as. The actual legal name of the organisation is CARE India Solutions for Sustainable Development.

The tweet by Smriti Irani

Carre India also claims to work with state governments and in projects involving the central government. According to its website, it has been supporting the Bihar government in the health sector for the past 10 years and is also helping them deal with the Coronavirus crisis. It was also hired by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation as the central training agency for Integrated Child Development Services-Common Application Software (ICDS-CAS), which is a scheme in partnership between the GoI and states.

As evidenced by Smriti Irani’s tweet above, functionaries in the NGO are known to use their work with governments to then solicit funds. Given the nature of the organisation and their work, it is perhaps a necessity to investigate its background.

Neera Saggi

The Neera Saggi mentioned above is in a soup of her own. She is accused of involvement in the multi-crore IL&FS fraud. An audit discovered that transactions worth over Rs. 6000 crores undertaken by IL&FS Financial Services Limited (IFIN) were in violation of governance norms. It was soon after the scam came to light after several of its subsidiaries defaulted on huge loans. The debt of the entire group was upwards of Rs. 90,000 crores.

Neera Saggi was the director at the IFIN between 2015 and July 2016. She claimed that she was innocent of the allegations levelled against the directors as she had separated ways with the firm in 2016. However, that is contrary to the findings of the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO). An interim order by NCLT, Mumbai in July 2019 records the findings of the SFIO.

The order states, “With regard to proposed Respondent No. 336, Neera Saggi, SFIO has stated in its complaint before the Special Court at Mumbai that the independent Directors and CFO of the company are appointed with the objective to help the company in improving corporate credibility and governance standard but they ignored al alarming indicators and failed to save the interest of the company and its stakeholders by not raising of these issues in the Board Meetings and remained a mute spectator.”

Excerpt from the relevant Interim Order

“It is revealed that in connivance with each other, the Independent Directors, Directors, CFO of the IFIN, group CFO abused their positions and used various modus operandi to continue lending from IFIN to group entities, by causing wrongful loss to IFIN & its stakeholders such as investors and creditors whose money it was misusing for fraudulent lending, which ultimately resulted in the ultimate loss to the company, and its creditors,” the order added.

It concluded, “Investigation further revealed that the Audit Committee members and the Independent Directors, Director, CFO of the IFIN and group CFO of the IL & FS were aware of the stressed asset portfolio, the modus operandi used for granting loans to group companies of existing defaulting borrowers in order to prevent their being classified as NPA.”

The Foreign Funding of Care India

As has been mentioned above, the actual legal name of Care India is ‘CARE India Solutions for Sustainable Development’. In its submissions to the Home Ministry, Care India revealed that it had secured Rs. 153,99,47,426.00 as donations for social purposes and Rs. 3,49,83,017.00 for educational purposes. A significant amount of its donations came from CARE organisations abroad. Other prominent donors were Amazon Development Centre India Private Limited and United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

USAID donated Rs. 2,47,24,054.00 to Care India in 2018-19 and Amazon Development Centre contributed Rs. 29,19,281.00. The total contribution from foreign sources during the financial year was Rs. 157,49,30,443.00 and as a transfer from a local source was Rs. 6,66,49,693.00. When this amount is added to the carried forward foreign contribution at the beginning of the year and the interest in income, its total foreign contribution amounts to Rs. 222,40,70,098.00.

Source: Ministry of Home Affairs

Care India funds Evangelical Organisations

One of the organisations that Care India diverted its funds to is the Evangelical Social Action Forum. On its website, it does not advertise its missionary activities, however, the ‘Evangelical’ in its name is obviously a giant red flag. The organisation has received huge donations from Care India. It operates in Kerala. It received upwards of Rs. 52 lakhs from Care India in 2018-19.

Its website states, “Based on the conviction that the command of Jesus Christ, “Love your neighbour as yourself’’ has a social dimension, they brainstormed for several months on how to translate their conviction into action. Coupled together with their mustard seed-like faith and their conviction resulted in the birth of Evangelical Social Action Forum (ESAF) in 1992 to serve the poor and the marginalised and create opportunities for their holistic development.”

The website also states. “The story of ESAF is akin to the growth of a mustard seed. A humble beginning that flourishes to be impactful and providing shelter to many. The seeds were sown in the early 1990s. Burning issues of the day like unemployment of the educated youth and abject poverty in the rural households made a few members of the Kerala Evangelical Graduates’ Fellowship (EGF) think radically about the relevance of their faith in addressing the social problems around them.”

Source: Ministry of Home Affairs

Other top functionaries of Care India

Other top functionaries of Care India apart from Neera Saggi include Yamini Aiyar, the daughter of senior Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar. She is a Board Member at the organisation. Her father is, of course, known to make horrendous remarks against the BJP and Prime Minister Modi and is infamous for allegedly asking for Pakistan’s help in defeating Narendra Modi in one of his visits to the country.

Apart from her, there is Shyam Divan who happens to be a senior Supreme Court advocate and works primarily on civil litigation across banking, securities law, arbitration, administrative law and environmental law. Gautam Chikermane, the Vice President of Observer Research Foundation, also sits on its board.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsforeign funded NGOs

Trending now

News Reports

Was brainwashed by anti-CAA videos, will identify other rioters involved in anti-Hindu Delhi riots: Gun-brandishing Shahrukh cracks

OpIndia Staff -
The image of Shahrukh Pathan wielding a gun at the police officials amidst the riots in Delhi had gone viral on the Internet and had come to symbolise the anti-CAA riots in the national capital
Read more
News Reports

Unmasking Care India: A Board member with accusations of involvement in fraud, soliciting funds in the name of GoI and funding evangelical organisations

OpIndia Staff -
Smriti Irani had hit out at one of the top functionaries of Care India, Neera Saggi, for soliciting donations in the name of GoI.
Read more

Nepal PM Oli accuses India of trying to topple his govt, connects it to new political map which illegally includes parts of Indian territory

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Facing criticism over poor management of coronavirus pandemic and illegal landgrabbing by China, Nepal PM accuses India of toppling his govt

90-year-old Kashmiri separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani ‘quits’ Hurriyat after being ‘sidelined’ by Pakistan

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
As per a letter, Geelani was sidelined by the Pakistani chapter of Hurriyat in the key-decision making process for the past 2 years.

Pakistan: Five dead as terrorists attack Karachi Stock Exchange

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In videos that have gone viral, gunshots can be heard as terrorists attack the Karachi Stock Exchange in Pakistan

Pakistani citizens call for buying ‘Made in Pakistan’ products amidst economic and political crisis

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Amidst unprecedented economic and political crisis, Imran Khan supporters urge its citizens to buy 'Made in Pakistan' products

Recently Popular

News Reports

‘Masjid tere baap ka hai kya’: Mumbai girl heckled for requesting to lower volume of Azaan blaring from mosque’s loudspeaker

OpIndia Staff -
Mankhurd MLA Abu Azmi asked the girl to leave her residence if she has a problem with the high volume of azaan from mosque loudspeaker
Read more
Editor's picks

Barkha Dutt threatened to get him fired if she’s not allowed entry into sensitive area, claims Retd Air Marshal

OpIndia Staff -
The incident about Barkha Dutt narrated by Retired Air Marshal happened during the national security crisis of Kandahar hijacking
Read more
News Reports

“It’s a curse to be born in an Islamic country” says mother of the 14-year-old abducted Hindu girl in Sindh, Pakistan

OpIndia Staff -
A 14-year-old Hindu girl was abducted in Saedabad in Sindh province of Pakistan.
Read more
Opinions

Nupur J Sharma vs The State of West Bengal: A little story about OpIndia that was not mentioned in the Supreme Court

Rahul Roushan -
We were not sure what will happen. After all, we were not some Prashant Bhushan or Vinod Dua to get a hearing in the Supreme Court and get relief too. But we kept hope and kept the faith.
Read more
News Reports

Rajiv Gandhi Foundation and its links to shady Soros funded orgs in India and Soros-linked organisations abroad

K Bhattacharjee -
The Rajiv Gandhi Foundation has links to George Soros, who had declared war upon nationalism and nationalists.
Read more
Media

Democracy isn’t going anywhere. If you think it is in danger, contest elections: Manoj Bajpayee gives befitting reply to The Wire’s journalist

OpIndia Staff -
While the journalist was expecting the actor to make a positive affirmation to her beliefs and opinions, Manoj Bajpai chose to do otherwise.
Read more

Latest News

Crime

Haryana: TikTok star found murdered in her own beauty parlour, family accuses ‘friend’ Arif

OpIndia Staff -
Shivani's phone was allegedly being used by the murderer. While she was killed on the night of June 26, a video was posted from her account on June 28, a few hours before her body was found.
Read more
News Reports

Was brainwashed by anti-CAA videos, will identify other rioters involved in anti-Hindu Delhi riots: Gun-brandishing Shahrukh cracks

OpIndia Staff -
The image of Shahrukh Pathan wielding a gun at the police officials amidst the riots in Delhi had gone viral on the Internet and had come to symbolise the anti-CAA riots in the national capital
Read more
News Reports

Unmasking Care India: A Board member with accusations of involvement in fraud, soliciting funds in the name of GoI and funding evangelical organisations

OpIndia Staff -
Smriti Irani had hit out at one of the top functionaries of Care India, Neera Saggi, for soliciting donations in the name of GoI.
Read more
News Reports

Nepal PM Oli accuses India of trying to topple his govt, connects it to new political map which illegally includes parts of Indian territory

OpIndia Staff -
Facing criticism over poor management of coronavirus pandemic and illegal landgrabbing by China, Nepal PM accuses India of toppling his govt
Read more
News Reports

90-year-old Kashmiri separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani ‘quits’ Hurriyat after being ‘sidelined’ by Pakistan

OpIndia Staff -
As per a letter, Geelani was sidelined by the Pakistani chapter of Hurriyat in the key-decision making process for the past 2 years.
Read more
News Reports

Rape accused Hizbul terrorist killed in encounter, J and K police say Doda is now terrorism free

OpIndia Staff -
The slain Hizbul commander was accused in a rape case and was absconding. JK police has stated that with this encounter, Doda has again become terrorist-free.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan: Five dead as terrorists attack Karachi Stock Exchange

OpIndia Staff -
In videos that have gone viral, gunshots can be heard as terrorists attack the Karachi Stock Exchange in Pakistan
Read more
Media

Democracy isn’t going anywhere. If you think it is in danger, contest elections: Manoj Bajpayee gives befitting reply to The Wire’s journalist

OpIndia Staff -
While the journalist was expecting the actor to make a positive affirmation to her beliefs and opinions, Manoj Bajpai chose to do otherwise.
Read more
News Reports

Air Asia row: DGCA serves show-cause notice to airlines after pilot and YouTuber Gaurav Taneja alleges violations of safety protocols

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier, the senior officials of DGCA informed that a probe had been launched against Air Asia. The pilot had alleged that the airlines has been ignoring safety protocols to save fuel.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistani citizens call for buying ‘Made in Pakistan’ products amidst economic and political crisis

OpIndia Staff -
Amidst unprecedented economic and political crisis, Imran Khan supporters urge its citizens to buy 'Made in Pakistan' products
Read more

Connect with us

233,566FansLike
392,487FollowersFollow
260,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com