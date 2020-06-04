Thursday, June 4, 2020
Karnataka: Congress MLA gives grand welcome to rioters of Padarayanpura who had attacked health workers, distributes Rs 10,000 each

The accused were taken from the Haj Bhavan in a bus belonging to the Congress MLA's firm. The Congres MLA also provided them with ration kits and hand sanitisers, apart from the Rs 10,000 'gift'. Local media reports say that Zameer Ahmad Khan may have also paid their bail bonds, which was Rs 1 lakh each.

Congress MLA Zameer Ahmad Khan organises grand welcome for Padarayanpura rioters who had attacked healthcare workers on April 19
Zameer Ahmed Khan welcoming Padarayanapura rioters
7

In a shocking incident, the 126 rioters accused in the Padarayanapura violence last month in Bengaluru were given a grand welcome by Congress MLA BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan on Wednesday.

The rioters, who had attacked the health workers in Padarayanapura on April 19, not only received a rousing welcome but each accused reportedly received Rs 10,000 from the Congress MLA following their release from the Haj Bhavan, where they were quarantined under judicial custody.

On Wednesday morning, Chamarajpet MLA BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan went to Haj Bhavan and welcomed the accused with folded hands. The accused were then taken in a bus belonging to his firm. The Congres MLA also provided them with ration kits and hand sanitisers, apart from the money.

Reportedly, all the 126 accused got bail after each furnished a Rs 1 lakh surety amount. It is being reported by the local media that the Congress MLA provided money to get the accused out on bail. The high court had on May 29 granted bail to them.

In the video, which was gone viral now, it can be seen how Congress MLA was seen giving rousing welcome to the accused rioters, who are coming out from the quarantine centre.

There were reports that some of the accused out of the 126 arrested had tested positive for the coronavirus. Even the JDS leader from Padarayanapura – Imran Pasha had tested positive for the coronavirus, who has been taken to Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru to keep him in isolation.

The JDS corporator had created a high-drama near his house as the authorities took him to the isolation facility two days back. Hundreds of Pasha’s followers assembled near his house to cheer for their leader as he was leaving for the institutional quarantine after being tested positive for coronavirus.

An FIR has been filed against Padarayanapura JDS corporator Imran Pasha for violating social distancing norms on Saturday to gather a crowd near residence despite him testing positive for the coronavirus.

Attack on healthcare workers by a violent mob in Bengaluru’s coronavirus hotspot Padarayanapura

On the evening of Sunday, 19 April, a team of health workers and BBMP officials in Bengaluru was brutally attacked by a violent mob in the Padarayanapura locality, a coronavirus hotspot. The government health team was there to quarantine the primary contacts of coronavirus positive patients.

The violent mob attacked the police after the primary contacts of the coronavirus patients refused to be taken into quarantine. The mob is seen brutally attacking the policemen and health workers and damaging the barricades, tents and other setups made by the officials.

A group of BBMP doctors, nurses and ASHA workers had gone to the Padarayanapura locality to take into quarantine 58 primary contacts of coronavirus positive patients to a government-run quarantine centre.

The Padarayanapura locality is one of the worst affected localities in Bengaluru. It had been declared a hotspot and barricades had been set up by the police to enforce a complete lockdown. The violent mob also broke down the barricades. As per a report in Times of India, two Tablighi Jamaatis who had returned from Delhi’s Nizamuddin Markaz had first tested positive and then 15 of their contacts were found to be coronavirus positive.

A total of 126 arrested in connection with the attack against the healthcare workers on April 19 were all sent to the district jail in a nearby Ramanagara after being remanded to judicial custody by the court. Later, they were shifted to Haj Bhavan in Bengaluru after residents in Ramanagara had raised an objection.

