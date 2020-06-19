Friday, June 19, 2020
Home News Reports Delhi court denies extension of interim bail to Congress leader Ishrat Jahan who is...
News Reports
Updated:

Delhi court denies extension of interim bail to Congress leader Ishrat Jahan who is booked under UAPA in Delhi riots case

Congress leader and Municipal Councillor Ishrat Jahaan was detained by Delhi police for allegedly attempting to incite violence during the anti-Hindu riots in the national capital's Khureji Khas area in the month of February.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Ishrat jahan Courtesy: New Indian Express
6

The Delhi court on Friday denied the extension in interim bail granted earlier to the Congress municipal Councillor Ishrat Jahan who is booked under stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in connection with the Delhi riots case.

The Congress leader had earlier moved a Delhi court seeking an extension in the interim bail period for 10 days. Ishrat Jahan was granted interim bail on May 30 for her Nikaah on June 12. However, the bail period had ended on Friday.

The Additional Sessions Judge Dharmendra Rana ordered the Congress leader to surrender in the jail ‘today itself’ after dismissing her plea.

The court said, “The Jail Superintendent is directed to ensure adequate medical care to the accused and shall also follow all necessary protocols required in this regard.”

Ishrat Jahan in her application asserted that her husband came in contact with a coronavirus patient relative and later developed symptoms. She informed that her husband is advised to undergo a test. In her plea, she added she also had developed symptoms and is advised by the doctor to remain in self-isolation for the next seven days before getting tested.

Public Prosecutor refuted the claims of Coronavirus infection

During the Court proceeding, the Additional Public Prosecutor, Irfan Ahmad refuted the claims mentioned in her plea and told the court that it was a simple case of flu and the doctor has not prescribed any kind of test.

The lawyer defending her also stated that her husband’s Covid report came out negative.

After observing claims from both sides, the court ruled, “It is a settled principle of law that interim bail can only be granted in exceptional circumstances. Mere apprehension cannot constitute a valid ground for extension of Interim bail.”

Ishrat Jahan was detained by Delhi police for instigating riots during Anti-CAA protests

Congress leader and Municipal Councillor Ishrat Jahaan was detained by Delhi police for allegedly attempting to incite violence during the anti-Hindu riots in the national capital’s Khureji Khas area in the month of February.

Jahan has been charged under IPC sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with a deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault on public servant), 332 (voluntarily causes hurt to public servant), 307 (attempt to murder), 109 (abetment), and 34 (common intention) of the IPC and relevant sections of the Arms Act.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

Media Fact-Check

Fact Check: Will Davinder Singh walk out of jail after ‘bail was granted’ by a Delhi Court as liberals are insinuating?

OpIndia Staff -
Social media was abuzz today after news broke out that suspended J&K DSP Davinder Singh had been granted bail by a Delhi Court.
Read more
Culture and History

Why does only Hinduism mention the universe but no other religion?

Maria Wirth -
It is important to understand why only Hinduism mentions the universe.
Read more

China should take half of Leh, Ladakh UT will be broken into 1000 pieces: Congress leader in Kargil arrested after his ‘private talk’ goes...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Congress leader Zakir Hussain glorifies the Chinese Army saying that China would break Ladakh into 1000 pieces and they should have half of Leh.

How The Quint tried to exonerate DS Bindra, man named in the Ratan Lal murder charge sheet as an instigator

Media Editorial Desk -
Recently, in an Exclusive story, OpIndia had reported how in the chargesheet filed in connection with the murder of constable Ratan Lal, advocate DS Bindra was named as one of the instigators.

Is the Odisha Govt merely abiding by SC order to stop Ratha Jatra of Shri Jagannatha this year? Here is the truth

Opinions Sambit Nayak -
After 285 years, Supreme Court has halted the Ratha Jatra this year due to the ongoing pandemic caused by the Chinese virus, as Odisha government apprised SC of the dangers of congregation.

Even as China kills 20 of our soldiers, Former Amnesty India chief Aakar Patel says BJP is the real enemy, not China

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Amidst the ongoing standoff between India and China, where China went as far as to mutilate the body of our soldiers, Aakar Patel said that the real enemy was BJP and not China

Recently Popular

Politics

Did you know Congress party had signed a deal with Chinese Communist Party to consult each other on ‘important issues’: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
It is being said that the close connections between the Congress party and the CPC may be one of the reasons why the principal opposition party has now chosen to remain a mute spectator in attacking the Chinese and instead has been unleashing all its attacks against its own government.
Read more
News Reports

Vile and insensitive: How self-proclaimed comedians ranted against India’s interests during the India-China standoff

OpIndia Staff -
The so-called comedians feel no compunction in mocking the deaths of Indian bravehearts along the frontline in their bid to take a swipe at PM Modi
Read more
News Reports

Our soldiers at LAC are unarmed because Congress govt and govts supported by it signed these agreements with China: Here are the details

OpIndia Staff -
The 1996 border agreement with China singed by Congress supported Devegowda govt prevents use of firearms by soldiers within 2 kms of LAC
Read more
News Reports

China should take half of Leh, Ladakh UT will be broken into 1000 pieces: Congress leader in Kargil arrested after his ‘private talk’ goes...

OpIndia Staff -
Congress leader Zakir Hussain glorifies the Chinese Army saying that China would break Ladakh into 1000 pieces and they should have half of Leh.
Read more
Opinions

A cow was slaughtered in temples every day, Hindu places of worship were razed to the ground: The truth about Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti

OpIndia Staff -
Toeing the orthodox line, Nizamuddin Aulia had condemned the Hindus of India to the 'fires of hell'. He had also written that even if the non-Muslims embrace Islam, the faith will not benefit them, because they had been unbelievers. He had added, "He, (Allah) has created paradise and hell for the believers and the infidels respectively to repay the wicked they (infidels) have done."
Read more
News Reports

Nail studded rods used to attack Indian soldiers, read how Chinese troops unleashed deceptive, savage attacks to the point of mutilation on our soldiers

OpIndia Staff -
The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) had launched savage and deceptive attacks, many to a 'point of mutilation' against the Indian troops on Monday night.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Delhi court denies extension of interim bail to Congress leader Ishrat Jahan who is booked under UAPA in Delhi riots case

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi court denied interim bail extension to Congress leader Ishrat Jahan and ordered to surrender in the jail today itself
Read more
Media Fact-Check

Fact Check: Will Davinder Singh walk out of jail after ‘bail was granted’ by a Delhi Court as liberals are insinuating?

OpIndia Staff -
Social media was abuzz today after news broke out that suspended J&K DSP Davinder Singh had been granted bail by a Delhi Court.
Read more
Culture and History

Why does only Hinduism mention the universe but no other religion?

Maria Wirth -
It is important to understand why only Hinduism mentions the universe.
Read more
News Reports

England: 14-year-old boy from Hampshire charged with plotting Islamic terror attack

OpIndia Staff -
A juvenile from Eastleigh, Hamisphire was charged on one count of preparation of terrorist acts connected to Islamist terrorism in England
Read more
Entertainment

He listened to his own songs while having sex, looks like a truck driver: Kangana Ranaut talks about how media tortured Sushant Singh Rajput

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut earlier said that Sushant Singh Rajput was treated as a ‘leftover’ by the same lobby that was shedding crocodile tears after his death.
Read more
News Reports

19-year old girl stabbed multiple times to death in Ghaziabad, two killers Asif and Aamir arrested while prime accused Sheru Rukh remains absconding

OpIndia Staff -
19 year old Naina Kaur killed by Shah Rukh, Asif and Aamir in crowded marketplace in Ghaziabad for refusing Sheru's advances
Read more
News Reports

Assam CM orders arrest of TMC supporter Garga Chatterjee for calling Ahom Dynasty founder a ‘Chinese invader’, here are the details

OpIndia Staff -
Sarbanand Sonowal has called for strict action against TMC troll Garga Chatterjee for making derogatory remarks against King Sukaphaa.
Read more
News Reports

Former KGB agent Yuri Bezmenov exposes the four stages of a Communist takeover of a country in rare 1984 interview

OpIndia Staff -
Yuri Bezmenov was in love with India so much so that he did not want the country to be 'irreparably damaged' under the Soviet influence.
Read more
News Reports

China should take half of Leh, Ladakh UT will be broken into 1000 pieces: Congress leader in Kargil arrested after his ‘private talk’ goes...

OpIndia Staff -
Congress leader Zakir Hussain glorifies the Chinese Army saying that China would break Ladakh into 1000 pieces and they should have half of Leh.
Read more
News Reports

Amidst India China standoff in Ladakh, Chinese state media Global Times mocks India with a disparaging cartoon, deletes it briefly later

OpIndia Staff -
Global Times, the propaganda arm of the Chinese Communist Party, posted a caricature on Twitter mocking India amid tensions at LAC
Read more

Connect with us

231,810FansLike
383,025FollowersFollow
252,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com