The Delhi court on Friday denied the extension in interim bail granted earlier to the Congress municipal Councillor Ishrat Jahan who is booked under stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in connection with the Delhi riots case.

The Congress leader had earlier moved a Delhi court seeking an extension in the interim bail period for 10 days. Ishrat Jahan was granted interim bail on May 30 for her Nikaah on June 12. However, the bail period had ended on Friday.

The Additional Sessions Judge Dharmendra Rana ordered the Congress leader to surrender in the jail ‘today itself’ after dismissing her plea.

The court said, “The Jail Superintendent is directed to ensure adequate medical care to the accused and shall also follow all necessary protocols required in this regard.”

Ishrat Jahan in her application asserted that her husband came in contact with a coronavirus patient relative and later developed symptoms. She informed that her husband is advised to undergo a test. In her plea, she added she also had developed symptoms and is advised by the doctor to remain in self-isolation for the next seven days before getting tested.

Public Prosecutor refuted the claims of Coronavirus infection

During the Court proceeding, the Additional Public Prosecutor, Irfan Ahmad refuted the claims mentioned in her plea and told the court that it was a simple case of flu and the doctor has not prescribed any kind of test.

The lawyer defending her also stated that her husband’s Covid report came out negative.

After observing claims from both sides, the court ruled, “It is a settled principle of law that interim bail can only be granted in exceptional circumstances. Mere apprehension cannot constitute a valid ground for extension of Interim bail.”

Ishrat Jahan was detained by Delhi police for instigating riots during Anti-CAA protests

Congress leader and Municipal Councillor Ishrat Jahaan was detained by Delhi police for allegedly attempting to incite violence during the anti-Hindu riots in the national capital’s Khureji Khas area in the month of February.

Jahan has been charged under IPC sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with a deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault on public servant), 332 (voluntarily causes hurt to public servant), 307 (attempt to murder), 109 (abetment), and 34 (common intention) of the IPC and relevant sections of the Arms Act.