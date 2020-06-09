The Pakistan police in the Punjab province have arrested a donkey and eight other suspects for their alleged involvement in a gambling race. As per a report in Samaa tv, the incident happened in Rahim Yar Khan City of Punjab province.

Donkey arrested for participating in a gambling racing in Rahim Yar Khan. Eight humans also rounded up, Rs 120,000 recovered. https://t.co/RIULiecduw pic.twitter.com/1FipntTR60 — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) June 7, 2020

Reportedly, the local police nabbed eight men for their involvement in conducting the gambling race of donkeys. The police arrested the donkey too as its name was mentioned in the FIR for ‘participating in the race’.

As per the report, 120,000 Pakistani rupees were recovered from the gamblers. The money was allegedly meant for betting. As per the SHO, the donkey has been ‘arrested’ along with its owner on the spot of the crime and is currently tied up inside the police station premises.

The arrests in the Punjab province have been made under ‘Prevention of Gambling ordinance’.

While the video and the news have generated a laughter riot online, it can be noted here that the donkey may have been kept in the station because its owner is lodged there too. Such confiscation of animals is routine in rural areas as domestic animals cannot be abandoned out in the open and unless a family member turns up to claim, or the owner is released on bail, keeping the animal inside the station premises may have been the only option.