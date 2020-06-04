Thursday, June 4, 2020
Home News Reports Ease of lockdown restrictions shows signs of economic recovery, e-commerce sales almost return to...
Economy and FinanceNews Reports
Updated:

Ease of lockdown restrictions shows signs of economic recovery, e-commerce sales almost return to pre-lockdown levels

The e-commerce industry has recovered in just around three weeks after the government eased lockdown restrictions for online delivery of goods

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Economy reviving after ease of lockdown
44

Following the easing of restrictions after the 4 phases of lockdown by the Modi government, demand seems to be picking up as an increase in sales have been reported by various sectors of the economy.

Sandeep Kataria, the CEO of footwear company Bata India, said that there has been an increase in the demand for the last three weeks following the restrictions in lockdown. He also added that the trend is expected to continue as consumers start feeling more confident.

According to the reports, Kataria said that the multinational footwear company was expecting a revival in demand by September with the onset of festival season.

He also added that the company is working on various cost-optimisation measures including rental renegotiation, closure of unviable stores and digitalisation drive across the organisation, etc to eliminate redundancies.

To compete with the online brands, Kataria said, Bata has shifted its focus towards driving online sales and they are also in the process of expanding its e-commerce footprint by ramping up presence in online marketplaces, rolling its omnichannel home delivery offerings through 900 stores.

“We are offering contactless home delivery services for the customers along with our delivery partners. We see demand picking up in Tier 3-5 towns, where stores have opened earlier than in metros,” he added.

“After grappling with severe business disruptions, we are back with safety and hygiene as our top priority. We are also recalibrating business operations with a strengthened product portfolio, a steady focus on cash conservation in the company and better online presence and services to ensure seamless shopping experiences for our consumers,” Bata India CEO said.

He added that change in consumer behaviour is a natural fallout of the on-going crisis and a new order will be in place in the post COVID world. The health and safety will assume paramount importance for everyone, the CEO added on the changing consumer behaviour patterns.

E-commerce platforms see recovery post coronavirus lockdown

The e-commerce industry has recovered in just around three weeks after the government eased lockdown restrictions for online delivery of goods. Reportedly, almost 70 per cent of the pre-Lockdown order volume has been re-gained by the e-commerce sector.

Unicommerce, which provides cloud-based solutions to manage inventory and orders, said it processes over 20 per cent of e-commerce volume with over 10,000 e-commerce sellers using its services to sell on multiple e-commerce platforms across categories including Myntra, Urban Company and multiple brands such as Forever New, Jack & Jones etc.

Kapil Makhija, CEO, Unicommerce told Financial Express Online that the e-commerce industry has shown signs of recovery and is expected to return back to normal in the next four-five weeks. “Since the onset of lockdown 4.0, e-commerce has seen a consistent increase in orders. However, consumers are ordering specific products basis requirement, such as trimmers and chargers in electronics, kids clothing, home decor items etc.,” Makhija added.

Earlier from May 4, the Ministry of Home Affairs had allowed e-commerce companies to take orders for non-essential goods as well and deliver them in green and orange zones during lockdown 3.0.

However, in the latest notification issued by the MHA, the government had further relaxed e-commerce operations to operate except containment areas.

Apparels purchase has seen 40 per cent order volume back to pre-coronavirus level. “People are ordering more of comfort clothes like shorts and t-shirts. However, it’s interesting to see that the kids’ apparel has done better recovery, with weekly sales similar to pre-lockdown volume,” the company said.

In the third and fourth phases of lockdown, electronics and home decor have seen an increase by around 30 per cent and 50-60 per cent respectively. On the other hand, the eyewear segment witnessed orders decreasing by almost 45-50 per cent.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

Social Media

Times of India’s Hinduphobic journalist Samina Shaikh tries to shame Hindus over the killing of pregnant elephant in Kerala

OpIndia Staff -
In Hinduism, Lord Ganesha has the head of an elephant and elephants are also considered holy.
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra: Angry citizens throw chappals on Murgud municipal chief after coronavirus patient was found flouting quarantine. Watch video

OpIndia Staff -
Angry citizens gathered at the Municipality office of Murgud and threw chappals and sandals on the authorities after they found out that one of the coronavirus patients was quarantined only on paper and that he was roaming around in his area flouting the guidelines.
Read more

Tiananmen Massacre to Communist attacks on Indian people: A saga of hate, hypocrisy and violence

Opinions Guest Author -
Thousands of students were killed in broad daylight by the Chinese government to curb dissenting voices in the Tiananmen Square Massacre

The Quint incites its readers to replicate violent US protests in India, compares crackdown on anti-CAA rioters with police brutality in the USA

Media OpIndia Staff -
The Quint compared the crackdown on anti-CAA rioters in India with the kind of police brutality that is observed in the USA.

Tiananmen Square Massacre: The heinous face of communism

Political History of India Guest Author -
The Tiananmen Square Massacre was one of the most heinous chapters of the World's political history and it is imperative that it is remembered for what it was

Not just Tiananmen Square: There are torture rooms in colleges in Communist ruled Kerala

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
The forgotten students in the torture rooms of Communist ruled Kerala are the real victims.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Woman ‘protestor’ poops on an overturned police car in middle of riots in America. Watch the video (or maybe not)

OpIndia Staff -
A woman was seen defecating on a damaged police car in USA, an act video recorded and photographed by onlookers
Read more
Entertainment

“Chacha hai, aisa kabhi nahin kar sakte,” Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s niece alleges torture, sexual assault by his brother, says the actor did not support her

OpIndia Staff -
She further alleged that when she told Nawazuddin about the childhood trauma she went through, even he did not believe her.
Read more
Entertainment

Hindustani Bhau files police complaint against Ekta Kapoor for ‘inappropriate sex scene’ in her erotic web series XXX 2

OpIndia Staff -
Hindustani Bhau took to Instagram on Monday to share a video from outside Mumbai's Khar Police station stating that he has filed the complaint against Ekta and Shobha Kapoor 'for disrespecting our Indian military, national emblem, colonel tag and defaming our country'.
Read more
News Reports

Investor Mahesh Murthy who claimed to be pro-women, booked in second sexual harassment case

OpIndia Staff -
The investor has landed into fresh trouble
Read more
News Reports

Kerala: Pregnant wild elephant dies after pineapple stuffed with crackers fed by locals exploded in her mouth

OpIndia Staff -
The incident took place in Malappuram district of Kerala when the elephant had wandered into village in search for food.
Read more
Entertainment

Pre independence slavery genes? Kangana Ranaut questions Bollywood’s silence on Palghar Sadhu lynching as they voice solidarity over #BlackLivesMatter

OpIndia Staff -
Even as celebrities voice their solidarity and put up social media campaign on #BlackLivesMatter, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has questioned their silence on the Palghar Sadhu lynching.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Meerut love jihad case: Shakib and his family members had chopped off Ekta’s body, sister-in-law removed her clothes

OpIndia Staff -
Shakib, a resident of Meerut, had posed as a Hindu boy, Aman, in the case of Love Jihad to get into a relationship with Ekta Deshwal.
Read more
News Reports

After India sends Pakistani spies packing, Indian diplomat in Islamabad chased in a vehicle by ISI operative, attempts to intimidate him

OpIndia Staff -
A member of Pakistan's ISI gave chase to the vehicle of India's Chargé d'affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia in Islamabad.
Read more
News Reports

Afghanistan: Despite Peace talks, the Taliban will continue the path of Jihad, says its deputy leader Sirajuddin Haqqani

OpIndia Staff -
Deputy leader of the Taliban Sirajuddin Haqqani says that the group will not leave jihad despite the peace talks with the USA
Read more
News Reports

Ease of lockdown restrictions shows signs of economic recovery, e-commerce sales almost return to pre-lockdown levels

OpIndia Staff -
An increase in sales have been reported by various sectors of the economy following the easing of Lockdown restrictions by the govt
Read more
News Reports

After trying to rope in 2nd, 3rd-year MBBS students to manage Coronavirus patients, Maharashtra govt to punish medical interns if they get coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Medical interns in Maharashtra will be liable to repeat the internship for the quarantine period if they are infected with Coronavirus
Read more
News Reports

Zee5 ‘hides’ replies on Twitter which had questioned their association with #MeToo accused comedy group All India Bakchod

OpIndia Staff -
When Twitter users questioned Zee5 for showing a movie by controversial comedy group All India Bakchod, Zee5 chose to hide the replies
Read more
News Reports

Over 2,200 foreign Tablighi Jamaatis blacklisted, banned from entering India for 10 years by the MHA

OpIndia Staff -
The blacklisted foreign nationals were barred from entering India for violating visa norms by indulging in Tablighi Jamaat's religious activities.
Read more
Social Media

Times of India’s Hinduphobic journalist Samina Shaikh tries to shame Hindus over the killing of pregnant elephant in Kerala

OpIndia Staff -
In Hinduism, Lord Ganesha has the head of an elephant and elephants are also considered holy.
Read more
News Reports

Indore: Raids on Paan Masala businesses owned by alleged Pakistani nationals for tax fraud, Sanjay Mata sent to judicial custody

OpIndia Staff -
The DGGI arrested Sanjay Mata Under the GST Act and produced him in the court of special judge from where he was sent to judicial remand till 17 June.
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra: Angry citizens throw chappals on Murgud municipal chief after coronavirus patient was found flouting quarantine. Watch video

OpIndia Staff -
Angry citizens gathered at the Municipality office of Murgud and threw chappals and sandals on the authorities after they found out that one of the coronavirus patients was quarantined only on paper and that he was roaming around in his area flouting the guidelines.
Read more

Connect with us

229,508FansLike
362,167FollowersFollow
245,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com