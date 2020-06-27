Saturday, June 27, 2020
Home News Reports ‘Congress leadership is incompetent, loyalty matters to them and not genuine feedback’: Elder brother...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

‘Congress leadership is incompetent, loyalty matters to them and not genuine feedback’: Elder brother writes open letter to Sanjay Jha

Vibuthi Jha said that the Congress party has proved its incompetence once again by letting Sanjay go, proving his point that for the party loyalty alone matters and not honest feedback.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Sanjay Jha (L) with his brother Vibhuti Jha
Sanjay Jha (L) with his brother Vibhuti Jha
5

Former Congress national spokesperson Sanjay Jha, who is currently ostracized from the Congress party for his damning indictment of the party’s leadership and accusations against the lack of internal democracy in the party, has surprisingly received a piece of advice from his own brother Vibuthi Jha.

Vibuthi Jha, the elder brother of the Congress leader Sanjay Jha has written an open letter, not only advising the former Congress spokesperson on his further political coarse but also asking him to wake up.

In his advise to his younger brother, Vibuthi Jha pointed out how foolish and dangerous it was for Sanjay Jha to “permanently wed” to any ideology.

“While we can argue the merits of Gandhian philosophy and Nehru’s ideological utopian outlook, we all see their impact, (good, bad or ugly) in shaping the India we know today. Nehru despite all his contraptions of charisma and a built up personality is a clear definition of a failed leader,” said the elder Jha.

Better late than never to grasp the reality

Hailing Sanjay Jha for voicing his dissent against the Congress party, Vibuthi Jha said it was better late than never for Sanjay Jha for finally grasping the reality after six years. Vibuthi Jha said that the Congress party has proved its incompetence once again by letting Sanjay go, proving his point that for the party loyalty alone matters and not honest feedback.

“As the official spokesperson of Congress Party, you were the commentator for your party in the verbal duels with your mighty opposition, a job you did well enough to be applauded by your party people and suffered the scorn or hatred of those who didn’t approve of Congress party and it’s 60 years of Family Rule!”

“And that’s why precisely the Congress Party must dissolve itself into nothingness!” noted Vibuthi Jha.

Congress party has no leadership: Vibuthi Jha

Sharing his past interactions with his younger brother after the 2014 election debacle, Vibuthi Jha remembered how he had told Sanjay Jha then that the Congress party needed to look within itself to understand what went wrong.  

“You remarked that, living 7000 miles away in New York, I was not on the playing field to understand dynamics at play. I’ll repeat here what i said then: standing on the sidelines enables a coach to see patterns that players often cannot. And as a coach, I reiterate that losing a match is only a failure if you don’t learn from it,” Vibuthi Jha recalled.

Further noting about the lack of leadership within the Congress party, the senior Jha said, “You have drawn parallels between corporate governance and responsibility of a CEO and your party leadership in your new manifesto for your party. I agree that without any introspection and accountability from within, it seems like the Congress lacks any platform for internal debate meaning it also lacks the  internal democracy and meritocracy that is the need of the hour.”

The result is, according to Vibuthi Jha, that the Congress party never evolved into a well run corporation and was always meant to be a classic Family Limited Partnership where loyalty alone matters.

“Perhaps it’s time for the Congress to heed that example. Better still, Let the party die and come back in a new reincarnation! I will not be surprised if the loyalists, despite clandestinely seeking change, eventually end up doing same old return to the old pony trick,” said Vibuthi Jha in his open letter to Sanjay Jha.

Continuing to advise his younger brother, Vibuthi Jha said, he as an unabashed supporter of PM Modi and the current regime, he was personally very happy with Congress party’s current discombobulated state of affairs. 

“Every hero needs a villain and the challenges to overcome, and thus the Congress party might rise to the role instead of becoming a pantomime. This is where I offer another bit of advice. To be “permanently wed” to any ideology is foolish at best, and downright dangerous at worst,” said the senior Jha in his open letter.

Last week, Sanjay Jha was removed as Congress National Spokesperson after he wrote an article critical of the Congress’ current state of inertia. It is being speculated that Sanjay Jha’s recent comments against the party leadership might have gone against him.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

Media

PTI is doing itself no good by going rogue and it can lose crores of rupees it gets each year from Prasar Bharati

OpIndia Staff -
The Prasar Bharati is deeply anguished by news agency PTI coverage in recent times and is considering withdrawing financial support
Read more
News Reports

Entire Chandigarh can feed on langar, my sense of hunger comes from New York: Watch how casual racism of BBC was exposed by chef...

OpIndia Staff -
When BBC anchor assumed that chef VIkas Khanna's sense of hunger came from India, he corrected that it came from his New York experience
Read more

Prasar Bharti writes to PTI, to review relationship after the news agency provides a platform for China to run its propaganda

Media OpIndia Staff -
The Prasar Bharti is deeply anguished by news agency PTI's coverage and is considering withdrawing financial support.

Rajiv Gandhi Foundation: Rahul Gandhi must explain why RGF has so much money but no impact via these 8 dud projects

Opinions S. Sudhir Kumar -
Shocking revelations have shown us that over the past many years, the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation had continuously received funds PMNRF and various govts around the world

Rahul Gandhi aide posts a photo of PM Modi with Kyrgyzstan President to insinuate his proximity with China

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
With the Congress in a fix over its China links emerging, several people on Twitter started posting pictures of Congress leader with Chinese functionaries.

Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received money from fugitive Mehul Choksi: Here are the details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Rajiv Gandhi foundation received funds from an organisation named Naviraj Estates Private Limited and Mehul Choksi is one of the directors of this company

Recently Popular

News Reports

16-year-old TikTok celebrity Siya Kakkar dies by suicide, family demands detailed police investigation

OpIndia Staff -
The news of the suicide of TikTok star Siya Kakkar comes days after actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received ‘donation’ from the PMNRF not once but thrice: Here are the details

OpIndia Staff -
As disclosed in the Annual Reports, the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received donations from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) not once but multiple times.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Not just PMNRF, 7 ministries and govt depts, including MHA and 11 PSUs ‘donated’ to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation from 2005 to 2013

OpIndia Staff -
If impropriety of allocating PMNRF funds to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation was not enough, multiple govt departments, ministries and PSUs 'donated' to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation between 2005 and 2013
Read more
News Reports

Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden demands the ‘restoration of people’s rights’ in Kashmir; expresses his disapproval for CAA-NRC

Jinit Jain -
Joe Biden categorises Kashmir and Assam in India with the forced detention of over a million Uyghur Muslims in China
Read more
News Reports

‘Kiss for love’ campaigner Rehana Fathima, who attempted to desecrate Sabarimala, booked for posting video of her kids painting on her topless body

OpIndia Staff -
"No child who has seen his own mother's nakedness and body can abuse the female body", claims Rehana Fathima in her Facebook post.
Read more
News Reports

Manmohan Singh tried to allocate Rs 100 crores to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation in the Union Budget when he was Finance Minister

OpIndia Staff -
The archived records of the Indian parliament's discussion of the Union Budget in 1991-92 shows a section when, after the then Finance Minister Manmohan Singh allocated a sum of Rs 100 crores to the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, there was a huge uproar from the opposition leaders.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

‘Congress leadership is incompetent, loyalty matters to them and not genuine feedback’: Elder brother writes open letter to Sanjay Jha

OpIndia Staff -
Vibuthi Jha pointed out how foolish and dangerous it was for Congress leader Sanjay Jha to "permanently wed" to any ideology.
Read more
Media

PTI is doing itself no good by going rogue and it can lose crores of rupees it gets each year from Prasar Bharati

OpIndia Staff -
The Prasar Bharati is deeply anguished by news agency PTI coverage in recent times and is considering withdrawing financial support
Read more
News Reports

Entire Chandigarh can feed on langar, my sense of hunger comes from New York: Watch how casual racism of BBC was exposed by chef...

OpIndia Staff -
When BBC anchor assumed that chef VIkas Khanna's sense of hunger came from India, he corrected that it came from his New York experience
Read more
News Reports

Supreme Court stays investigation and coercive action against journalist Amish Devgan on multiple FIRs for his ‘Lootera Chisti’ remark

OpIndia Staff -
Journalist Amish Devgan says he mistakenly said "lootera Chisti' in place of Allauddin Khilji, SC stays probe and action against him
Read more
Media

Prasar Bharti writes to PTI, to review relationship after the news agency provides a platform for China to run its propaganda

OpIndia Staff -
The Prasar Bharti is deeply anguished by news agency PTI's coverage and is considering withdrawing financial support.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi Riots: Delhi Police charge-sheet says Dr Anwar, owner of a local hospital, organised riots that led to the killing of Dilbar Negi

OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi Police has named Dr MA Anwar, the owner of Al-Hind hospital in the riot-hit Mustafabad area, as one of the organisers of Delhi riots
Read more
Opinions

Rajiv Gandhi Foundation: Rahul Gandhi must explain why RGF has so much money but no impact via these 8 dud projects

S. Sudhir Kumar -
Shocking revelations have shown us that over the past many years, the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation had continuously received funds PMNRF and various govts around the world
Read more
News Reports

ACP Anuj Kumar who was hit on the head in the Delhi riots elevated to the post of Additional Deputy Commissioner

OpIndia Staff -
Anuj Kumar said that their team was trying to hold talks with the Islamist mob peacefully and asked them to stay confined to service road.
Read more
News Reports

TikTok is secretly accessing your iPhone’s clipboard: Report raises massive security concern about Chinese app snooping on users

OpIndia Staff -
Forbes noted that while TikTok had vowed to put an end to this 'invasive practice,' but it continued unabated as late as April.
Read more
Government and Policy

Modi govt to draw list of countries to replace China in supplying critical components that cannot be manufactured locally

OpIndia Staff -
The Modi government has understood that the dependence on cheap Chinese imports cannot be substituted in a short span of time and thus looking for alternative markets such as South Korea, Japan, Taiwan for imports of certain products.
Read more

Connect with us

233,157FansLike
390,435FollowersFollow
258,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com