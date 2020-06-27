Former Congress national spokesperson Sanjay Jha, who is currently ostracized from the Congress party for his damning indictment of the party’s leadership and accusations against the lack of internal democracy in the party, has surprisingly received a piece of advice from his own brother Vibuthi Jha.

Vibuthi Jha, the elder brother of the Congress leader Sanjay Jha has written an open letter, not only advising the former Congress spokesperson on his further political coarse but also asking him to wake up.

In his advise to his younger brother, Vibuthi Jha pointed out how foolish and dangerous it was for Sanjay Jha to “permanently wed” to any ideology.

“While we can argue the merits of Gandhian philosophy and Nehru’s ideological utopian outlook, we all see their impact, (good, bad or ugly) in shaping the India we know today. Nehru despite all his contraptions of charisma and a built up personality is a clear definition of a failed leader,” said the elder Jha.

Better late than never to grasp the reality

Hailing Sanjay Jha for voicing his dissent against the Congress party, Vibuthi Jha said it was better late than never for Sanjay Jha for finally grasping the reality after six years. Vibuthi Jha said that the Congress party has proved its incompetence once again by letting Sanjay go, proving his point that for the party loyalty alone matters and not honest feedback.

“As the official spokesperson of Congress Party, you were the commentator for your party in the verbal duels with your mighty opposition, a job you did well enough to be applauded by your party people and suffered the scorn or hatred of those who didn’t approve of Congress party and it’s 60 years of Family Rule!”

“And that’s why precisely the Congress Party must dissolve itself into nothingness!” noted Vibuthi Jha.

Congress party has no leadership: Vibuthi Jha

Sharing his past interactions with his younger brother after the 2014 election debacle, Vibuthi Jha remembered how he had told Sanjay Jha then that the Congress party needed to look within itself to understand what went wrong.

“You remarked that, living 7000 miles away in New York, I was not on the playing field to understand dynamics at play. I’ll repeat here what i said then: standing on the sidelines enables a coach to see patterns that players often cannot. And as a coach, I reiterate that losing a match is only a failure if you don’t learn from it,” Vibuthi Jha recalled.

Further noting about the lack of leadership within the Congress party, the senior Jha said, “You have drawn parallels between corporate governance and responsibility of a CEO and your party leadership in your new manifesto for your party. I agree that without any introspection and accountability from within, it seems like the Congress lacks any platform for internal debate meaning it also lacks the internal democracy and meritocracy that is the need of the hour.”

The result is, according to Vibuthi Jha, that the Congress party never evolved into a well run corporation and was always meant to be a classic Family Limited Partnership where loyalty alone matters.

“Perhaps it’s time for the Congress to heed that example. Better still, Let the party die and come back in a new reincarnation! I will not be surprised if the loyalists, despite clandestinely seeking change, eventually end up doing same old return to the old pony trick,” said Vibuthi Jha in his open letter to Sanjay Jha.

Continuing to advise his younger brother, Vibuthi Jha said, he as an unabashed supporter of PM Modi and the current regime, he was personally very happy with Congress party’s current discombobulated state of affairs.

“Every hero needs a villain and the challenges to overcome, and thus the Congress party might rise to the role instead of becoming a pantomime. This is where I offer another bit of advice. To be “permanently wed” to any ideology is foolish at best, and downright dangerous at worst,” said the senior Jha in his open letter.

Last week, Sanjay Jha was removed as Congress National Spokesperson after he wrote an article critical of the Congress’ current state of inertia. It is being speculated that Sanjay Jha’s recent comments against the party leadership might have gone against him.