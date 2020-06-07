In a significant development, the Geological Survey of India (GSI) on Saturday announced that it has discovered nearly 250 kilogram of gold reserve beneath the ground in Bhitar Dari village in Jharkhand’s East Singhbhum district. The village is just 20 kilometres away from steel township of Jamshedpur.

According to the reports, the Geological Survey of India had submitted its final report to the state government on June 3, enabling the authorities to auction the gold mines of the area in the near future.

The GSI report states that a mineable gold resource of nearly 250 kg can be unearthed around the mining stretch of Bhitar Dari-Hakegora areas. During its exploration activity, GSI drilled over six boreholes as deep as 600 meters which augmented 340354.7 (0.34 million tonnes) tonnes of gold ore with an average grade of 0.71 g/t with 0.4 g/t cut off and a total of 55196 tonnes of ore with an average grade of 1 g/t with 1 g/t cut off. The GSI report also mentioned that the gold would have to be mined from up to a depth of nearly 150 metres in the area.

Reportedly, a team led by Pankaj Kumar, Director had carried out the survey, mapping and sampling in Bhitar Dari since 2013-14 while senior geologists Abhishek Das and Nandu Khalkho carried out the drilling process in the year 2017-18 and 2018-19.

Gold mines in Sonbhadra Uttar Pradesh

In February this year, the Geological Survey of India and Uttar Pradesh Directorate of Geology and Mining had discovered two goldmines having around 160-kilo gold ore in Uttar Pradesh’s Naxalite-affected Sonbhadra area.