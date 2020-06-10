Wednesday, June 10, 2020
Ladakh MP fact-checks Rahul Gandhi over Chinese intrusion in Ladakh, schools him on Congress party’s historical blunders

Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal (L) and Rahul Gandhi (R)
A day after former Congress President Rahul Gandhi began political mudslinging by politicising the issues of national security against the Modi government amidst the current stand-off between India and China, Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal fact-checked Gandhi-scion Rahul Gandhi over the issue of Ladakh and schooled him how historical blunders of the Congress party have resulted in Chinese incursions into Indian territory several times during their long rule.

On Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi had posted a tweet targeting Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, asking, “Have the Chinese occupied Indian territory in Ladakh?”.

The attempt to politicise the issue pertaining to national security by Rahul Gandhi received criticism from all quarters. In fact, former Army officers had criticised Rahul Gandhi’s statements, stating that his remarks on the Sino-India border issue are against the national interest.

Ladakh MP responded with facts

Responding to Rahul Gandhi’s tirade, Ladakh’s young MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal took to Twitter on Wednesday to point out how Chinese incursion into Indian territory has occurred over the years, especially during Congress rule.

In his reply to Rahul Gandhi’s question on whether the Chinese had occupied Indian territory in Ladakh, Namgyal said, “Yes, Chinese occupied Indian Territory”. He then shared a list of the Indian territories in Ladakh that the Chinese had occupied under the Congress rule.

Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal went on to share a break-up of the areas in Ladakh lost during Congress rule.

  • Aksai Chin (37,244 square km) in 1962 during Congress regime.
  • Tia Pangnak and Chabji Valley (250km) in Chumur area till 2008 during UPA time.
  • Zorawar Fort in Demjok was destroyed by PLA in 2008 and setup PLA’s Observing Point in 2012 during UPA regime and also created Chinese/new Demjok/Colony with 13 cemented houses.
  • India lost Doom Cheley (ancient trade point) between Dungti and Demjok in 2008-2009 during the UPA regime.

The BJP MP also shared a map of the area titled, “Overview of Demjok area. Chinese intruded land of India till 2012 during Congress regime.”

Image Source: Jamyang Tsering Namgyal on Twitter

Taking a dig at the Congress and Rahul Gandhi, the Ladakh MP added, “I hope Rahul Gandhi and Congress will agree with my reply based on facts and hopefully they won’t try to mislead again.”

Ever since the current stand-off between two countries India and China began along the Line of Actual Control, Rahul Gandhi has been making political statements alleging that China has taken away India’s territory in Ladakh, without any evidence.

Standoff at LAC

India and China have been engaged in a military standoff in the Galwan Valley region of Ladakh, near the Line of Actual Control between India and China. It is notable here that vast areas of Ladakh region have been under Chinese control for decades.

In the Galwan flashpoint, it was initially reported that China had started moving heavy equipment and troops in the LAC, and had increased patrols in the area creating skirmishes between Indian and Chinese troops.

About 5000 Chinese army personnel, under the garb of a military exercise, diverted their movement towards the Indian side of the LAC (Line of Actual Control). The current stand-off began on May 5-6 and has been continuing all along the LAC up to Sikkim.

The Indian Army had matched the level of their counterparts and had stopped them from conducting movements in several areas. As per reports, Indian forces had also been airlifted from other high altitude areas to the Eastern Ladakh sector.

Yesterday, it was reported that after an extensive discussion between the military leadership of the concerned area on both sides, Chinese troops had moved back to about 2.5 km at certain points.

