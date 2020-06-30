Tuesday, June 30, 2020
Home News Reports After PM Modi extends free foodgrains for poor till November, West Bengal CM Mamata...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

After PM Modi extends free foodgrains for poor till November, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee announces free ration for people till June 2021

The state of West Bengal is scheduled to go to polls in 2021 and it is all but impossible to view Mamata Banerjee's push for pro-poor policies independent of the forthcoming state elections in 2021.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
After PM Modi announces free ration to poor people till November 2020, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee declares free ration for the destitute till June 2021
Mamata Banerjee(Source: Economic Times)
75

Within an hour after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of free food grains for poor till November, given the surging coronavirus situation in the country, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, in what appears as an attempt to outsmart PM Modi, declared that she will provide free ration for another 12 months, till June 2021.

PM Modi announces free ration to poor till November 2020

Earlier today, PM Modi, in his address to the nation, announced that the centre’s key central scheme—PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) will be extended till the end of November in which free ration will be provided to the poor. The scheme is set to cost Rs 90,000 crore to the government, PM Modi said.

While highlighting the work done by the central government to alleviate the concerns of poor adversely affected by the coronavirus induced lockdown, PM Modi said that the scheme to provide free ration to the poor will continue for an additional five months, adding that 80 crore people will get the benefit from the scheme.

Eye on the West Bengal state elections?

It is worth noting that the measure by the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal comes at a time when she is facing tough headwinds from the BJP in the state, which was also reflected in the General elections held in 2019 where the saffron party won an unprecedented 18 Lok Sabha seats. The state of West Bengal is scheduled to go to polls in 2021 and it is all but impossible to view Mamata Banerjee’s push for pro-poor policies independent of the forthcoming state elections in 2021.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

News Reports

No new users, old users can’t access: TikTok gone completely from your phones

OpIndia Staff -
Chinese video sharing app TikTok has also stopped working for the existing users a day after the government of India banned the app over security concerns. Essentially, the problematic app has now completely stopped working.
Read more
Government and Policy

China issues statement on ban on 59 Chinese apps including TikTok, expresses ‘serious concern’ and ‘opposes the move’ by Indian govt

OpIndia Staff -
India decided to ban 59 Chinese apps, including Tiktok, for engaging in subversive activities that posed a threat to country's sovereignty and integrity
Read more

Dubai: Chimera on a spiral towards its death

Opinions lakshmishaks -
So are we going to see death of Dubai in 2020, is this the end of it. The answer is no, while the above factors are going to impact Dubai, some of these take a longer-term to play out.

Imran Khan parrots Indian liberals, panics over ‘change in demographic structure’ after India issues domicile certificates in Jammu & Kashmir

Politics Jhankar Mohta -
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan fumes as India issues domicile certificates in J&K, seeks UN intervention.

When Nehru curbed press freedom and freedom of expression to protect ‘moral standards’ of Indians and faced opposition by all his opponents

Political History of India OpIndia Staff -
Jawaharlal Nehru, who is again ironically hailed as a beacon of liberalism, was insistent on curbing the freedom of the press.

India’s NGO sector vying for urgent attention: Action Agenda for NITI Aayog

Government and Policy Ravi Pokharna -
This article outlines four issues along with suggestions can be considered by NITI Ayog to revitalize India’s NGOs Sector:

Recently Popular

News Reports

Mumbai Police issues notice to Karishma Bhosale for asking the neighbourhood mosque to lower the volume of azaan, calls it ‘inappropriate’

OpIndia Staff -
In a strange turn of events, Maharashtra government sent a notice to victim Karishma Bhosale, who was heckled by mosque patrons in Mankhurd, for requesting the officials to lower the volume of azaan
Read more
Media

Democracy isn’t going anywhere. If you think it is in danger, contest elections: Manoj Bajpayee gives befitting reply to The Wire’s journalist

OpIndia Staff -
While the journalist was expecting the actor to make a positive affirmation to her beliefs and opinions, Manoj Bajpai chose to do otherwise.
Read more
Crime

Haryana: TikTok star found murdered in her own beauty parlour, family accuses ‘friend’ Arif

OpIndia Staff -
Shivani's phone was allegedly being used by the murderer. While she was killed on the night of June 26, a video was posted from her account on June 28, a few hours before her body was found.
Read more
Social Media

Day after Govt of India banned 59 Chinese apps, TikTok India releases statement, claims does not share data with Chinese govt

OpIndia Staff -
A day after Govt of India banned 59 Chinese apps over security and data concern, TikTok issues a statement.
Read more
News Reports

“It’s a curse to be born in an Islamic country” says mother of the 14-year-old abducted Hindu girl in Sindh, Pakistan

OpIndia Staff -
A 14-year-old Hindu girl was abducted in Saedabad in Sindh province of Pakistan.
Read more
News Reports

Was brainwashed by anti-CAA videos, will identify other rioters involved in anti-Hindu Delhi riots: Gun-brandishing Shahrukh cracks

OpIndia Staff -
The image of Shahrukh Pathan wielding a gun at the police officials amidst the riots in Delhi had gone viral on the Internet and had come to symbolise the anti-CAA riots in the national capital
Read more

Latest News

Opinions

Manojātasatya: Speak up for, not Stigmatise, Mental Health! The necessity of reducing the stigma and how we can go about reducing it

Dr. Mrittunjoy Guha Majumdar -
Among our civilisational claims to fame in the times of yore are the ancient medical science known as Ayurveda (that arises from the Sanskrit words Ayur or life, and Veda or science) as well as the addressing of mental health.
Read more
News Reports

No new users, old users can’t access: TikTok gone completely from your phones

OpIndia Staff -
Chinese video sharing app TikTok has also stopped working for the existing users a day after the government of India banned the app over security concerns. Essentially, the problematic app has now completely stopped working.
Read more
Government and Policy

China issues statement on ban on 59 Chinese apps including TikTok, expresses ‘serious concern’ and ‘opposes the move’ by Indian govt

OpIndia Staff -
India decided to ban 59 Chinese apps, including Tiktok, for engaging in subversive activities that posed a threat to country's sovereignty and integrity
Read more
News Reports

After govt’s TikTok ban, demand for Indian ‘Chingari’ app skyrockets, 90,000 new users joining every hour

OpIndia Staff -
Hailed as an alternative to Chinese TikTok, Chingari is available in multiple languages such as Bangla, Gujarati, Marathi, Kannada, etc.
Read more
News Reports

After PM Modi extends free foodgrains for poor till November, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee announces free ration for people till June 2021

OpIndia Staff -
The announcement from Mamata Banerjee that West Bengal will extend free ration to poor till June 2021 cannot be viewed in isolation with the state polls that are scheduled to happen in 2021
Read more
Opinions

Dubai: Chimera on a spiral towards its death

lakshmishaks -
So are we going to see death of Dubai in 2020, is this the end of it. The answer is no, while the above factors are going to impact Dubai, some of these take a longer-term to play out.
Read more
Opinions

Sharia law in Minneapolis and Antifa’s role: How concerned should we be?

agarwalvj -
While the prejudice has been part of us as human beings for time immemorial, by the privileged toward underprivileged, Floyd’s death led to climatic conditions with the unprecedented and sinister idea as dire as the city governed under Sharia law.
Read more
Politics

Imran Khan parrots Indian liberals, panics over ‘change in demographic structure’ after India issues domicile certificates in Jammu & Kashmir

Jhankar Mohta -
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan fumes as India issues domicile certificates in J&K, seeks UN intervention.
Read more
News Reports

Security tightened outside Taj hotels in Mumbai after a call threatening 26/11 style attack

OpIndia Staff -
The Taj Mahal Palace and Tower Hotel was attacked by heavily armed LeT terrorists from Pakistan on 26 November 2008.
Read more
Political History of India

When Nehru curbed press freedom and freedom of expression to protect ‘moral standards’ of Indians and faced opposition by all his opponents

OpIndia Staff -
Jawaharlal Nehru, who is again ironically hailed as a beacon of liberalism, was insistent on curbing the freedom of the press.
Read more

Connect with us

233,672FansLike
393,910FollowersFollow
262,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com