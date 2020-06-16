Tuesday, June 16, 2020
Home News Reports Mohammed Hashim, convicted for the murder of RSS worker Suresh Babu, spotted at the...
News Reports
Updated:

Mohammed Hashim, convicted for the murder of RSS worker Suresh Babu, spotted at the wedding of Kerala Chief Minister’s daughter

As per reports, Mohammad Hashim is reportedly a cousin of the groom, Mohammad Riyas. Hashim is serving a 7-year jail sentence and is currently out on parole.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Hashim, one of the convicts in the murder case of RSS worker Suresh Babu, spotted at wedding of Riyas-Veena
In a viral photo, Mohammad Hashim, was seen among the special guests at the wedding of Kerala CM's daughter, image via Twitter
4

On Monday, the wedding of CPM leader Mohammed Riyas and Veena, the daughter of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, was reportedly attended by a convicted criminal, Mohammed Hashim. Hashim was reportedly involved in the murder of an RSS worker named Ottapilavu Suresh Babu in Thrissur, Kerala. His presence at the wedding of the Communist leader’s daughter has now sparked off a debate on social media.

As per reports, the murder convict is the cousin of the bridegroom, Mohammed Riyas. Hashim is serving a life sentence and was out of parole, owing to the Coronavirus outbreak. In his defence, Hashim said that he had not violated the parole conditions by attending the wedding ceremony. Although Hashim was acquitted by the Kerala High Court in 2017, he was convicted by the Supreme Court and sentenced to 7-years in imprisonment.

BJP leaders raise objection

On Monday, BJP leader Sobha Surendran tweeted a photograph wherein Mohammed Hashim could be seen standing behind the bride and the bridegroom. Calling the incident as ‘shocking’, she wrote, “Mohammed Hashim, the murderer of RSS Karyakarta Shri Suresh Babu, & convicted by Supreme Court for the same, attended the marriage of Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter at the Chief Minister’s official residence. He was one among the 50 special invitees.”

Besides, BJP spokesperson (Kerala) Sandeep G Varier had also sought an explanation from the Chief Minister about the viral photograph. He asked Pinaryi Vijayan, who is also in charge of the State Home Ministry, to clarify whether a murder convict, out on parole, indeed attended the wedding of his daughter.

About Riyas and Veena

Amidst the pandemic, a total of 50 guests were reportedly allowed at the wedding that was held at the official residence of the CM, Cliff House, in Thiruvananthapuram. Mohammed Riyas, 2017 DYFI President and Communist leader, had earlier married Dr Sameeha Saithalavi. His marriage ended in divorce in 2015. Reportedly, his wife had accused him of domestic violence. Riyas had earlier led ‘beef cooking’ protests after the Centre sought to regulate the purchase and sale of cattle. He had also unsuccessfully contested for Kozhikode Lok Sabha seat in 2019.

Similarly, Veena was earlier married to advocate Suneesh but their marriage too ended in 2015. She had worked in the IT sector for close to 10 years and had founded a mobility and cloud solutions company named Exalogic. Congress leader PT Thomas pointed out that the website of the company had disappeared and reportedly traced to another company named Sprinklr which is responsible for maintaining Coronavirus data in the State.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsKerala CM daughter wedding, Kerala CM daughter, Mohammad Riyas Kerala

Trending now

Social Media

Rajdeep Sardesai objects to the police investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, gets schooled by police officers

OpIndia Staff -
Sardesai had written that this is what happens when governments watch 'too much social media' and the Mumbai police should instead let Sushant Singh Rajput 'rest in peace' and let his family 'mourn quietly'.
Read more
Entertainment

“There are many other small fry’s but Salman Khan family is the head of this venomous serpent”: Dabangg director Abhinav Kashyap exposes the bullying...

OpIndia Staff -
Abhinav Singh Kashyap, director of Salman Khan starrer 2010 film Dabangg, took to Facebook to narrate his own bullying experience in Bollywood and appealed for a detailed investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput's death.
Read more

Haryana: Police seized 2572 cowhides tucked away in homes and warehouses in Mewat’s Nuh

Crime OpIndia Staff -
The police conducted a raid on June 10 at Jamalgarh village of Nuh district from where they recovered 2572 cowhides

Amit Shah visits Delhi’s LNJP hospital to take stock of situation after chairing an all-party meeting to deal with coronavirus crisis in Delhi

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Union Home Minister Amit Shah called upon the political parties to sink their differences and join hands to tackle the menace of coronavirus pandemic

“They told him he is worthless and he believed them,” Kangana Ranaut blames the lobby for pushing Sushant Singh Rajput to suicide

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut also lambasted tabloid writers who had vilified the late actor with adjectives such as 'psychotic', 'neurotic' and 'addict'.

A song unsung, A story untold: A eulogy to Sushant Singh Rajput

Opinions Saket Suryesh -
Sushant Singh Rajput (21st of January, 1986- 14th of June, 2020) passed away at the age of thirty-four on Sunday.

Recently Popular

News Reports

“They told him he is worthless and he believed them,” Kangana Ranaut blames the lobby for pushing Sushant Singh Rajput to suicide

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut also lambasted tabloid writers who had vilified the late actor with adjectives such as 'psychotic', 'neurotic' and 'addict'.
Read more
Entertainment

“There are many other small fry’s but Salman Khan family is the head of this venomous serpent”: Dabangg director Abhinav Kashyap exposes the bullying...

OpIndia Staff -
Abhinav Singh Kashyap, director of Salman Khan starrer 2010 film Dabangg, took to Facebook to narrate his own bullying experience in Bollywood and appealed for a detailed investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput's death.
Read more
News Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput’s maternal uncle claims the Bollywood actor was murdered, demands CBI investigation into his death

OpIndia Staff -
Sushant Singh Rajput's uncle RC Singh said that he finds it difficult to believe that Sushant committed suicide.
Read more
News Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput: Pakistani celebrities get attacked for mourning death of a ‘kaafir’ who committed suicide

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistani celebrities who mourned the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput were attacked by their fellow countrymen for mourning death of a 'kaafir' (non-believer)
Read more
Social Media

Netizens trend #BoycottAirAsiaIndia after YouTube vlogger and pilot Gaurav Taneja suspended by airlines company

OpIndia Staff -
YouTuber and vlogger Gaurav Taneja said he was suspended by Air Asia for raising concern over safety especially amid coronavirus
Read more
News Reports

Communist Party of India wants BMC to take over Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia and turn it into coronavirus treatment facility

OpIndia Staff -
In a letter to BMC, CPI's Prakash Reddy said that Antilla as well as other sky scrappers where apartments are empty should be converted into coronavirus facility.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Mohammed Hashim, convicted for the murder of RSS worker Suresh Babu, spotted at the wedding of Kerala Chief Minister’s daughter

OpIndia Staff -
Mohammed Hashim is serving a life sentence for the murder of Suresh Babu and is currently out on parole, owing to the Coronavirus outbreak.
Read more
Social Media

Rajdeep Sardesai objects to the police investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, gets schooled by police officers

OpIndia Staff -
Sardesai had written that this is what happens when governments watch 'too much social media' and the Mumbai police should instead let Sushant Singh Rajput 'rest in peace' and let his family 'mourn quietly'.
Read more
Entertainment

“There are many other small fry’s but Salman Khan family is the head of this venomous serpent”: Dabangg director Abhinav Kashyap exposes the bullying...

OpIndia Staff -
Abhinav Singh Kashyap, director of Salman Khan starrer 2010 film Dabangg, took to Facebook to narrate his own bullying experience in Bollywood and appealed for a detailed investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput's death.
Read more
News Reports

Latest updates and important links about COVID-19 coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Live statistics and tracking of news related to COVID-19 coronavirus with focus on India.
Read more
News Reports

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon remains in ICU at Medanta Hospital in Lucknow, condition critical

OpIndia Staff -
Madhya Pradesh governor Lalji Tandon was operated on Sunday after he developed internal abdominal bleeding.
Read more
News Reports

Media reports suggest Kashmiri terrorists, fighting in name of Islam, are sexually exploiting women

OpIndia Staff -
A huge cache of contraceptive pills, condoms, viagra have been recovered from terror hideouts in Jammu and Kashmir.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Ashtdhatu idol worth several crores recovered from Gonda’s Quano river by children who went there for fishing

OpIndia Staff -
The Ashtdhatu idol of Goddess Sita recovered from Uttar Pradesh might be worth several crores in the international market.
Read more
Crime

Haryana: Police seized 2572 cowhides tucked away in homes and warehouses in Mewat’s Nuh

OpIndia Staff -
The police conducted a raid on June 10 at Jamalgarh village of Nuh district from where they recovered 2572 cowhides
Read more
Crime

Jammu and Kashmir: Woman Sarpanch kidnapped by terrorists, released only after she promised to resign

OpIndia Staff -
Lashkar terrorists have reportedly threatened the female Sarpanch because she was working for the welfare of people.
Read more
News Reports

Hateful comments against Indian Hindus: Police directs Delhi Minority Commission chief Zafarul Islam to appear for interrogation within 2 days

OpIndia Staff -
Threatening the Hindus in India, Islam had stated that Indian Muslims share a huge goodwill in the Arab and Muslim world due to 'scholars' like Zakir Naik.
Read more

Connect with us

231,156FansLike
377,091FollowersFollow
250,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com