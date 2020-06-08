Monday, June 8, 2020
Home News Reports Preliminary investigation reveals elephant 'accidentally' consumed explosive: Here is why that line of investigation...
CrimeEditor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Preliminary investigation reveals elephant ‘accidentally’ consumed explosive: Here is why that line of investigation does not make sense

Saying that the elephant 'accidentally' consumed explosives meant for another animal hints at normalisation of this cruel method that adversely affects forest life and neither the state government nor the environment ministry can be seen normalising this cruel practice.

Editorial Desk

Also Read

Editorial Deskhttp://www.opindia.com
Editorial team of OpIndia.com
Environment Ministry says elephant may have 'accidentally' consumed explosive: Here is why that line of investigation does not make sense
Pregnant elephant that died in Palakkad after consuming explosives
372

Recently, the case of a pregnant elephant from Palakkad, Kerala dying after consuming a jaggery coated explosive came to the fore and led to widespread outrage. The picture, of the Elephant standing calmly in the water while she died, bit by bit, due to the explosives going off in her mouth was heart-wrenching. The initial outrage also revolved around whether this was a deliberate act to torture the elephant or was there more at play in this case.

The Elephant that died in Palakkad

One accused, P Wilson, who is an employee of an estate that cultivates cash crops and spices, has been arrested. Two other suspects, Abdul Kareem and son Riyasudheen, owners of the estate where Wilson worked are currently absconding.

The accused reportedly said to the interrogators that they had set up a trap of fruit filled with crackers to scare wild boars, which destroy their farms often. Evidently, it is common to practise in Kerala to use jaggery-coated explosives or explosives stuffed in fruits to “scare away” wild boars who enter farms and destroy crops.

However, the explanation itself is slightly dicey because there is no way to “scare” a wild boar or any animal by planting a jaggery-coated explosive. The aim is obviously for the animal to eat the fruit and the result would be fatal, as it was in the case of the elephant.

The explanations that have been issued by governments, state and central govt, are not convincing, to say the least. The latest one has been issued by the Environment Ministry headed by Prakash Javadekar. Presumably, this statement that has been issued by the Environment Ministry draws from the investigation that is being conducted by the Kerala government.

The Environment Ministry, in its statement first acknowledged that the method of planting explosive-filled fruits to trap wild boars who trample on plantations is ‘illegal’, however, the statement goes on to assert that the elephant might have ‘accidentally consumed the fruit’.

It is sort of a given that the elephant may have ‘accidentally consumed the fruit’. Elephants are not exactly equipped to investigate the quality of fruit before consumption or read instruction manuals. However, the question here is much larger and by the statement issued, it seems like the entire point is being missed by the Environment Ministry.

The pregnant elephant from Kerala was in the farmland and explosives were meant for any animal that entered the farmland

A News18 report says that the elephant was seen in farmland last, and the accused arrested works at the farmland. The two abscondings are the owners of that farmland. It has been established that the method of using jaggery-coated explosives to torture wild boars and drive them away from farmlands is a long-established illegal method that is used in Kerala.

So let us assume that the jaggery-coated explosive was already planted in the farmland to murder wild boars. Since the elephant was in the farmland, she must have consumed the very jaggery-coated explosive that was planted there.

Since the explosive obviously cannot have some sort of mechanism that it would allow it to explode only for wild-boars, any animal that consumes the explosive is bound to meet the fate that the pregnant elephant met.

Thus, to say that the elephant “accidentally consumed” an explosive meant for wild boars asks us to make certain wild assumptions.

Firstly, the theory expects us to assume that the farmland owner and worker would have removed the explosive had they own it would have been consumed by an elephant. The elephant, just like wild boars was in the farmland and to the workers and owners, it was likely just another animal ruining and trampling on their produce.

Unless evidence to the contrary emerges, we have to assume that just like the wild boar, the elephant trampling on the farmland was also intended to consume the explosives. There is no evidence yet to assume that the farmland owners and workers would be benevolent to the elephant and would have let her trample over their farmland.

Thus, there is no defence to be made out here about the elephant ‘accidentally’ consuming the explosive. The explosive was meant for any animal that trampled on the farmland and the pregnant elephant met the fate that was intended. It has only gained prominence because of the outrage that surrounded this case.

Kerala elephant death: Was it ‘deliberate’ or not?

The statement that says that the pregnant elephant ‘accidentally’ consumed the explosives has a definitive undercurrent. It essentially means that the rumour that she was deliberately fed the explosive is false.

She was perhaps not targeted singularly and nobody force-fed her the explosives, however, in this case, the definition of ‘deliberate’ has to be extremely different.

As explained above, the explosive was most likely meant for any animal that entered the farmland, and thus, it was a deliberate act of cruelty that was inflicted on the animals. It was not, for example, a firecracker for Diwali that was ‘accidentally’ consumed by the elephant. It was a jaggery-laden explosive that was consciously made to torture any animal, in this case the pregnant elephant, that wandered inside the farmland.

In that sense, it was certainly a deliberate act of cruelty and it should be seen as such when the investigation is being conducted.

The subject of investigation: The cruel method itself must form a part of it

The outrage surrounding the death of the pregnant elephant has put the spotlight in this cruel method employed by farm owners in Kerala. While the environment ministry is acknowledging that the method is illegal, it cannot put more emphasis on how the explosive was ‘accidentally’ consumed by the elephant. The line itself hints at exoneration and anyone employing these cruel methods do not deserve exoneration but punishment to the fullest extent of the law.

Saying that the elephant ‘accidentally’ consumed explosives meant for another animal hints at normalisation of this cruel method that adversely affects forest life and neither the state government nor the environment ministry can be seen normalising this cruel practice.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Editorial Deskhttp://www.opindia.com
Editorial team of OpIndia.com
Searched termselephant kerala death, kerala elephant killed, who killed elephant in kerala, wild boar pineapple explosive

Trending now

News Reports

Customer buys Bhagwat Purana, Amazon seller also sends a book on why the Hindu scripture is ‘irrelevant’ as a ‘special gift’

OpIndia Staff -
The Twitter user has stated that while he had ordered the Hindu scripture, a second book denigrating the same scripture was sent as a 'special gift' by the seller, presumably to dissuade readers from reading the Hindu holy book.
Read more
News Reports

Preliminary investigation reveals elephant ‘accidentally’ consumed explosive: Here is why that line of investigation does not make sense

Editorial Desk -
Recently, the case of a pregnant elephant from Palakkad, Kerala dying after consuming a jaggery coated explosive came to the fore and led to widespread outrage
Read more

Bois locker room case: Girl who exposed the Instagram chats gets threats on social media, Delhi police file another FIR based on her complaint

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Last month, social media was awash with repugnant details of an Instagram chat group comprising of boys that discussed ‘gang-raping’ girls in a group called ‘Bois Locker Room’

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal develops fever and sore throat, to undergo Coronavirus test on Tuesday

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Arvind Kejriwal has cancelled all his meetings since Sunday and has isolated himself. He has not issud a statement on it yet.

Uttar Pradesh: Wasim Ahmed becomes Dinesh Rawat, obtains fake identity card to lure a Hindu woman, rapes her for two years

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
According to Kithore CO Ramanand Kushwaha, when the police went to arrest Wasim, he claimed to be a journalist to evade arrest.

Shiv Sena bullies Sonu Sood into meeting Uddhav Thackeray after accusing him of stealing limelight from Maha Vikas Aghadi for arranging buses for migrants

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Shiv Sena seems to have bullied Bollywood actor Sonu Sood into meeting Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray after he won compliments for arranging for buses for migrant workers stuck in Maharashtra amid coronavirus outbreak.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Delhi Police Crime Branch cop found dead under mysterious circumstances, reports say he was investigating Delhi riots

OpIndia Staff -
On Saturday, a Delhi Police Inspector, who was working with the Special Cell, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in his car on Rampura main road in Keshav Puram in the national capital.
Read more
Crime

Himachal Pradesh: After Kerala pregnant elephant death case, video of a pregnant cow injured due to cracker explosion in mouth surfaces online

OpIndia Staff -
In the video shared online, it can be seen that the mouth of the pregnant cow has been injured very badly with a lot of blood oozing out of her mouth
Read more
News Reports

‘American filmmaker Cynthia Ritchie told me that Pakistan PM Imran Khan wanted to have sex with her’: Pakistani TV host

OpIndia Staff -
Cynthia alleged that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is spreading fake news against her and called Ali Saleem a nice guy but misguided
Read more
News Reports

Meet cartoonist Vishal: Busting leftist monopoly in narrative with Hindutva cartoons, one at a time

OpIndia Staff -
Vishal makes cartoons on Instagram which seeks to bust the leftist monopoly over the control of discourse
Read more
News Reports

I reactivated Ladakh’s Daulat Beg Oldi airstrip in 2008 without informing govt because earlier 5 requests were denied: Former Air Marshal PK Barbora

OpIndia Staff -
Former Air Marshal PK Barbora said he didn’t inform govt before landing at Daulat Beg Oldi airstrip in 2008 as all earlier requests were denied.
Read more
News Reports

Woman ‘protestor’ poops on an overturned police car in middle of riots in America. Watch the video (or maybe not)

OpIndia Staff -
A woman was seen defecating on a damaged police car in USA, an act video recorded and photographed by onlookers
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Customer buys Bhagwat Purana, Amazon seller also sends a book on why the Hindu scripture is ‘irrelevant’ as a ‘special gift’

OpIndia Staff -
The Twitter user has stated that while he had ordered the Hindu scripture, a second book denigrating the same scripture was sent as a 'special gift' by the seller, presumably to dissuade readers from reading the Hindu holy book.
Read more
News Reports

Preliminary investigation reveals elephant ‘accidentally’ consumed explosive: Here is why that line of investigation does not make sense

Editorial Desk -
Recently, the case of a pregnant elephant from Palakkad, Kerala dying after consuming a jaggery coated explosive came to the fore and led to widespread outrage
Read more
News Reports

Bois locker room case: Girl who exposed the Instagram chats gets threats on social media, Delhi police file another FIR based on her complaint

OpIndia Staff -
Last month, social media was awash with repugnant details of an Instagram chat group comprising of boys that discussed ‘gang-raping’ girls in a group called ‘Bois Locker Room’
Read more
News Reports

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal develops fever and sore throat, to undergo Coronavirus test on Tuesday

OpIndia Staff -
Arvind Kejriwal has cancelled all his meetings since Sunday and has isolated himself. He has not issud a statement on it yet.
Read more
News Reports

As unlock 2.0 rolls in, life is back to normal with traffic jams amid rising Coronavirus cases

OpIndia Staff -
Two and a half months after the country-wide lockdown, India slowly opens up, inches back to normalcy.
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus positive in Delhi? Here is the list of documents you need to get admitted in Delhi govt run hospitals

OpIndia Staff -
Kejriwal government issued list of documents required to get admission in Delhi government hospitals
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Wasim Ahmed becomes Dinesh Rawat, obtains fake identity card to lure a Hindu woman, rapes her for two years

OpIndia Staff -
According to Kithore CO Ramanand Kushwaha, when the police went to arrest Wasim, he claimed to be a journalist to evade arrest.
Read more
Social Media

NIFT student doxxed, phone number leaked and threatened because of political ideology and supporting the BJP

OpIndia Staff -
The NIFT student has alleged that certain leftists have been harassing her online due to her political opinions. She has stated that her phone number and personal details have been leaked online and she is receiving threats by those people.
Read more
News Reports

Shiv Sena bullies Sonu Sood into meeting Uddhav Thackeray after accusing him of stealing limelight from Maha Vikas Aghadi for arranging buses for migrants

OpIndia Staff -
Shiv Sena seems to have bullied Bollywood actor Sonu Sood into meeting Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray after he won compliments for arranging for buses for migrant workers stuck in Maharashtra amid coronavirus outbreak.
Read more
News Reports

GoAir revokes termination of employee after he claims it was not him but an impersonator who made the offensive comments on Hindu gods

OpIndia Staff -
Asif Khan has claimed that it was not him but an impersonator who had made the offensive comments on Hindu gods and goddesses on social media.
Read more

Connect with us

230,080FansLike
367,025FollowersFollow
247,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com