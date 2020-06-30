The Mumbai police have deployed additional forces outside the Taj Mahal Palace and Tower Hotel at Colaba and Taj Lands End at Bandra (West) in South Mumbai following a threat call from Karachi. The caller identified himself as an operative of Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Reportedly, two separate calls were made to the hotels at the moment after four security personnel of Pakistan Stock exchange in Karachi was attacked by the BLA militants. The call was made around 12.30 am on Tuesday.

Security tightened outside Taj Hotel & nearby areas after a threat call was received yesterday from Karachi, Pakistan to blow up the hotel with bombs: Mumbai Police pic.twitter.com/mu5Uf6qzCf — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2020

A Mumbai police official revealed that the hotel authorities received the threat calls and the security has been intensified at the respective locations. Quick Reaction Teams(QRT), counter-terrorism units have been deployed at the hotels.

The Police have stated that the first threat call was made at 12:30 am on Tuesday to the famous Taj Hotel at Colaba and was attended by an employee of the hotel. The caller threatened to blow up the hotel in ’26 November 2008 style’ in which 9 terrorists had attacked the Taj hotel and the struggle had gone on for over 60 hours.

Two separate threat calls were made

A similar call was made later to the Taj Lands End in Bandra west. Reportedly, both the calls were made from the single number which is being investigated by the cyber cell.

Meanwhile, both luxury hotels are observing a shut down due to novel coronavirus pandemic. A tight security cover has been provided to both hotels following the call, said the Mumbai police official.

Mumbai police have laid vigilance across the major spots of Mumbai and patrolling across the city to chase down any suspicious activity following the threat calls.