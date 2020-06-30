Chinese video sharing app TikTok has also stopped working for the existing users a day after the government of India banned the app over security concerns. Essentially, the problematic app has now completely stopped working.

TikTok Banned

As can be seen, the existing users get a notification that due to government of India directive, TikTok is in process of compliance of the same.

On Tuesday, however, the app was removed from Google Play Store and Apple store. Hence, new users cannot download the app till the ban is lifted, if it is lifted. Following that, many were wondering whether the existing users will still be able to access the app. However, later in the day, even existing users were unable to access the app.

The government of India has announced a ban on 59 Chinese apps that were listed on the Google Play Store and the Apple iOS App Store in India over concerns that these apps were engaging in activities that threatened national security, defence of India, sovereignty and integrity of India. The list includes the popular short video service TikTok, which considers India as its biggest market, UC News from Alibaba Group, CM Browser, file sharing service Shareit, shopping app Shein, popular mobile game Clash of Kings, and more.