Watch: Bishop Scott Girls’ school principal in Patna attacks guardian when questioned fee charged despite schools being shut during lockdown

In the video, which is being shared widely on social media, the principal of Bishop Scott Girls' school threatens the guardian who records the conversation between them.

OpIndia Staff

Bishop Scott Girl's school Patna principal slaps a parent
A video has gone viral on social media in which the school principal of one Bishop Scott Girls’ school in Patna, Bihar, is seen losing her cool on a guardian when questioned over school fees.

One Twitter user with the user name Lone Crusader took to Twitter to share a video where the principal of the private school in Patna attacks a guardian who was trying to film her to expose how the school administration was arbitrarily charging transportation fee and library fee for the months the school remained shut due to the Cironavirus crisis.

In the video, which is being shared widely on social media, the principal of Bishop Scott Girls’ school threatens the guardian who records the conversation between them. She looks visibly miffed with the parent for making a video of their interaction. She warns the parents of dire consequences if she continues to record the meeting.

Bishop Scott Girls’ school principal tries to snatch the phone and slaps the guardian

When the parent does not concede, the principal calls another person to her chamber, who then is seen threatening the parent. He questions the parent whether she would want her daughter to continue studying in the school or not. Meanwhile, the principal is seen getting up from her seat and attacking the guardian sitting across her table. The principal tries to snatch away the phone and allegedly slaps the guardian.

After the video went viral, the Director of Primary Education, Bihar, Ranjit Kumar Singh constituted a two-member investigation team, ordering an inquiry against Patna’s Bishop Scott Girls School.

The Director of Primary Education has categorically stated that during the lockdown, the government had ordered that schools will not charge any transportation fee from parents. Not only this, but the administration also made it clear that during this time the parents will not be forced to pay the school fees. In such a scenario, questions were being raised as to why schools are not following the government advisory and charging the following fees from its students.

