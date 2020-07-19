Days after a non-Muslim student at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) was targeted and harassed for calling out the objectification of women at the varsity, the AMU administration has finally awakened from slumber. Taking cognizance of the matter after 5 days of social media outrage, the administration has reportedly issued a show-cause notice to a Muslim student named Rahbar Danish for making derogatory remarks against the non-Muslim female student on social media. He had threatened to make her wear ‘brass hijab,’ post the resumption of classes.

As per the report, a police case was registered at the Civil Line police station under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act, 2000, following the complaint of the victim to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP). A letter was also written to the SSP by Meena Kumari who serves as a member of the Women’s Commission in Uttar Pradesh. Reportedly, the SP (Crime branch) has ordered an investigation into the matter.

In his defence, Danish argued that the word ‘peet ke’ (beating) was changed to ‘peetal ka’ (brass) due to the autocorrect feature in his phone. He stated, “When I saw that (what she had written), I burst out in anger and replied to her comment and asked her about that, but you might find it foul language for which I am ready to apologise.”

Show cause notice issued by Aligarh management

The AMU administration noted that the accused was involved in ‘misconduct’ as stated by the complainant. As such, the administration has directed Danish to submit his reply to the show-cause notice within 3 days, failing which it would be presumed that he has nothing in his defence. Following the expiry of the said three days, disciplinary action will be inititated against him as per the rules of the varsity.

Allegations made by the victim

In her complaint dated July 13, 2020, the female student said that she was attacked by Danish and other fellow students after, in one of her social media posts, she had opined how the girls in the Aligarh Muslim University are forced to cover themselves up in AMU hostels and how women are objectified on the basis of their clothes.

Reacting to her post, the fellow students had threatened her that she would be forced to wear a “hijab made of brass” when the university opened, post lockdown. Her harassers even poked fun at her by telling her that they were not stopping her from even roaming around nude in her hostel if she so wished.

Mocking her by saying “Yeh Sanghi college nahi hain didi” (this is not a Sanghi college), one of the students had attacked her for calling out sexualisation of women in the varsity. Adding that these people have continued to target her and abuse her since the CAA and NRC bill was passed and she spoke in favour of the bills, the complainant urged the Aligarh police to take strict action against her harassers.