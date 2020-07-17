Friday, July 17, 2020
Home News Reports Arunachal Pradesh: Christian group apologises after pastor burns idol of Goddess Ain Donyi, legal...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Arunachal Pradesh: Christian group apologises after pastor burns idol of Goddess Ain Donyi, legal rights group writes to HM about rampant conversion campaigns

Chatung Sopung, a pastor of the Pentecostal Church of Seppa, and some others had recently burnt the idol and altar of the goddess Ain Donyi, worshipped as the mother of the sun by the indigenous tribes in Arunachal Pradesh, causing an uproar among local communities.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
On July 4, a pastor of the Pentecostal church had allegedly burned down the altar of the Goddess Ain Donyi in Seppa, Arunachal Pradesh
Donyi-Polo faith, (L), the burned shrine of the goddess(R), images via Indian Express and OpIndia
1

Days after the idol of tribal Goddess Ain Donyi was burnt in Seppa in East Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh by Christians, the leaders from the community have reportedly apologised for the incident.

“One lady who was previously in other religion has recently converted to Christianity. She wanted to do away or destroy all the symbols of her old religion. And this is why the destruction of that religious symbol took place in Kameng. Our Christian leaders in the district, in the presence of the Deputy Commissioner, has tendered an apology and expressed regret for that particular incident,” Toko Tei, the Chief of Christian Forum, was heard as saying.

The incident shocked many in the area. Tajum Tasung from Vanvaashi Kalyan Ashram said, “The action of Christians in the Seppa region is shameful. I condemn the incident. I have never seen anything like this. This is very dangerous work. No religious permits desecration of another religious symbol and idol. Why did they do this? We are ready to take action.”

Legal Rights Protection Forum writes to MHA

On July 8, the Legal Rights Protection Forum wrote to BJP MP and Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy, about the ‘predatory proselytisation’ by Christian missionaries and the danger it poses to ‘indigenous Faith and traditions of Arunachal Pradesh’. The letter urged Reddy to intervene into the matter and direct the DGP of Arunachal Pradesh to conduct a fair investigation into the case.

Besides, the group urged the MP to set up an inquiry commission and investigate the threats of rampant conversions and implement the recommendations of the commission in a time-bound manner. The letter urged Reddy to appoint a Nodal officer in each district to address and resolve the issues faced by indigenous communities. The group further urged to digitise tribal customs and rituals such that they are protected for future generations.

FIR against pastor for desecration

Religious and cultural units of East Kameng district have filed an FIR against the pastor of the Pentecostal Church of Seppa, Chatung Sopung, and Tali Langro, among others for burning the symbol of the Supreme Goddess Ain Donyi (Mother of the Sun). They said that the actions of the pastor had hurt their religious sentiments. In the FIR, the complainant said that the clergy’s action violates sections 295A and 298 of the IPC and 3, 4, and 5 of the religious and freedom act of Arunachal Pradesh. The pastor and his followers burnt down the icons and idols of Ain Donyi in the name of Jesus. The pastor was heard saying in a viral video, “In the name of Jesus, we destroy the powers of all the enemies.” As per News 18, the accused were initially arrested but have been released on bail now.

The Donyi-Polo faith is prevalent among the tribals of Arunachal Pradesh. It is centred around the worship of the sun and the moon.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsArinachal Pradesh tribals, Nyishi tribes, Ain Donyi altar burn

Trending now

News Reports

‘We see it in Himalayas where China recently took aggressive stand’: USA State Dept issues statement against Chinese aggression and expansionism

OpIndia Staff -
Pointing out the recent 'aggressive stance of China' on Indian frontiers and the South China Sea, SCA noted that Beijing's misadventure is not a local phenomenon but an essential feature of 'a nationalist and Marxist-Leninist mindset'.
Read more
News Reports

Curious Case of Mohan Nursing Home: Who killed Shahid and why was his body dumped anonymously by Muslims in front of a hospital

Nupur J Sharma -
Chargesheet in Delhi riots case says that bullet that had hit Shahid could not have come from Hindu rioters as they too far away
Read more

Netizens outrage after Scotch-Brite says it will remove ‘regressive’ bindi in new logo

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Karthik Srinivasan, who claims to be communications strategy consultant, recently took to LinkedIn to call out Scotch-Brite for their logo which stereotypes gender roles.

India to begin International flights to select countries via Air Bubbles till travel restrictions due to Coronavirus remain: Civil Aviation Minister

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Unless international civil aviation returns to pre-covid state, air bubbles are the only answer, said civil aviation minister

Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty requests home minister Amit Shah to hand over Sushant’s suicide case to CBI

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
After receiving death and rape threats, Rhea Chakraborty seeks CBI probe into her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput's death case

Congress governments over four decades kept changing rules to allot free Lutyens land to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation: Read details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A report by Times Now stated that ongoing high-level probe against the Gandhis-controlled Rajiv Gandhi Foundation has exposed a convenient arrangement that saw Gandhi family virtually taking over prime Lutyens land through various trusts including the RGF.

Recently Popular

Fact-Check

The curious case of ‘Drone Boy’ who has made 600 drones using broken mixer grinders and televisions. A fact-check

Raju Das -
While 'drone boy' Prathap NM has claimed to have made 600 drones using e-waste, not a single photo or video of them exist
Read more
News Reports

Here is why #BabyPenguin is trending on Twitter, and why Aaditya Thackeray is called so by some

OpIndia Staff -
Yuva Sena registered complaint against twitter user for calling Aaditya Thackeray "Baby Penguin" and Uddhav Thackeray "Aurangzeb"
Read more
News Reports

“Was attacked because I’m a Dalit”: Says social media user Madhur Singh who finds inaction of NCW against comedian Kenny Sebastian worrisome

OpIndia Staff -
Social media user Madhur Singh, popularly known as ThePlacardGuy has expressed concern that the lack of action of National Commission for Women against comedian Kenny Sebastian for obscene comments against his mother.
Read more
Politics

Did you know Farooq Abdullah’s daughter Sara Abdullah had a rough time convincing her family for marrying ‘Hindu’ boy Sachin Pilot: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Sara Abdullah had to suffer a lot of hardship to marry Sachin Pilot because her family did not want her to marry a 'Hindu' man.
Read more
News Reports

‘Drone boy’ Prathap NM makes a statement after OpIndia fact-check: Here is why his explanation makes little sense

OpIndia Staff -
'Drone boy' Prathap NM says he won't show his drones due to intellectual property issues, but will show certificates from unregistered events
Read more
News Reports

Netizens outrage after Scotch-Brite says it will remove ‘regressive’ bindi in new logo

OpIndia Staff -
Karthik Srinivasan, who claims to be communications strategy consultant, recently took to LinkedIn to call out Scotch-Brite for their logo which stereotypes gender roles.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Arunachal Pradesh: Christian group apologises after pastor burns idol of Goddess Ain Donyi, legal rights group writes to HM about rampant conversion campaigns

OpIndia Staff -
The incident shocked Tajum Tasung from Vanvaashi kalyan Ashram. He said, "The action of Christians in Seppa region is shameful. I condemn the incident. I have never seen anything like this.
Read more
News Reports

Tamil Nadu: Saffron paint poured on the statue of Periyar in Coimbatore, tension ensues in Sundarapuram area

OpIndia Staff -
The Tamil Nadu police said that some unidentified people poured saffron paint on the statue of Periyar, tension is now brewing in the area
Read more
News Reports

Indian Express report insinuates Delhi Police giving special treatment to Hindu accused in riot cases, Police calls it ‘highly misleading’

OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi Police in its rejoinder to Indian Express said that the tone and tenor of the report were misleading and gave the impression that the Delhi Police was acting in a biased manner.
Read more
News Reports

Congress brings in ‘audio recording’ drama to claim BJP is trying to buy MLAs: Did it inadvertently admit that Gehlot does not have the...

OpIndia Staff -
The Congress and CM Ashok Gehlot have been firmly asserting that they have a majority and the Rajasthan government is stable. The sudden audio drama and claims of a Congress MLA saying that they do not have the numbers adds new twist to the political development in the state.
Read more
News Reports

‘We see it in Himalayas where China recently took aggressive stand’: USA State Dept issues statement against Chinese aggression and expansionism

OpIndia Staff -
Pointing out the recent 'aggressive stance of China' on Indian frontiers and the South China Sea, SCA noted that Beijing's misadventure is not a local phenomenon but an essential feature of 'a nationalist and Marxist-Leninist mindset'.
Read more
News Reports

Bhima Koregaon case accused Varavara Rao tests positive for coronavirus, shifted to JJ hospital

OpIndia Staff -
Activist Varavara Rao tests positive for Coronavirus, shifted to JJ hospital from Taloja central jail
Read more
News Reports

Police lodges FIR after AMU student receives threats from another student, told she will be forced to wear “brass hijab”

OpIndia Staff -
Police file FIR after AMU students threaten female student for saying girls in the University are forced to cover themselves up in hostels
Read more
News Reports

Curious Case of Mohan Nursing Home: Who killed Shahid and why was his body dumped anonymously by Muslims in front of a hospital

Nupur J Sharma -
Chargesheet in Delhi riots case says that bullet that had hit Shahid could not have come from Hindu rioters as they too far away
Read more
Fact-Check

Fact-check: Did the Rs 263 crore Sattar Ghat bridge in Bihar collapse within 29 days of construction?

OpIndia Staff -
The barbs were not limited to the opposition parties. Some netizens also blamed Bihar govt for the Sattar Ghat Bridge collapse
Read more
News Reports

Netizens outrage after Scotch-Brite says it will remove ‘regressive’ bindi in new logo

OpIndia Staff -
Karthik Srinivasan, who claims to be communications strategy consultant, recently took to LinkedIn to call out Scotch-Brite for their logo which stereotypes gender roles.
Read more

Connect with us

236,113FansLike
408,488FollowersFollow
275,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com