Tuesday, July 28, 2020
Home News Reports Bangladesh: Joykali Matar Temple, one of the oldest in the region, reconstructed with India's...
Government and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

Bangladesh: Joykali Matar Temple, one of the oldest in the region, reconstructed with India’s help, inaugurated by the Indian envoy

The Sree Sree JoyKali Matar Temple Committee with Indian grant assistance of BDT 97 lakhs and a total cost of BDT 1.33 Crores under the High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP) Scheme of Government of India executed the project.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Bangladesh Kali constructed with Indian help inaugurated by Indian High Commission
High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh virtually inaugurated Kali Temple in Natore (Image: Indian High Commission in Bangladesh on Twitter)
2

Riva Ganguly Das, the High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh, along with the State Minister of ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak, virtually inaugurated the reconstructed Sree Sree Joykali Matar Mandir at Natore, Bangladesh on Monday, 27 July.

According to a press release by the High Commission of India in Bangladesh, An MoU for the re-construction of Sree Sree JoyKali Matar Temple at Lalbazar, Natore, Bangladesh was signed on 23 October 2016. The Sree Sree JoyKali Matar Temple Committee with Indian grant assistance of BDT 97 lakhs and a total cost of BDT 1.33 Crores under the High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP) Scheme of Government of India executed the project.

The Indian envoy said on the occasion that the High Commission of India is pleased to have supported the renovation of one of the oldest temples in Bangladesh. “India continues to be a committed partner of Bangladesh in the preservation of our shared heritage and culture, which further strengthens our people-to-people relations.”

The Bangladeshi minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak said that they had built Natore as a role model of development. India will continue to stand by Bangladesh in the coming days in this endeavour. “Taking advantage of Bangladesh’s progress in the software industry, India will further expand its area of cooperation with Bangladesh in the near future.”

One of the oldest temples in Bangladesh

Sree Sree JoyKali Matar temple is more than 300 years old. It is one of the oldest temples located in Bangladesh. It was built by Shri Dayaram Roy who was the influential Dewan of Rani Bhahani of Natore and founder of Dighapatia Royal Family in the 18th century. Religious festivals such as Durga Puja, Kali Puja and many others are celebrated in the temple every year. There is a Shiva temple in the temple compound as well.

India has been working with Bangladesh to preserve its ancient monuments along with historical and cultural heritage. The support India provided for the renovation of the temple is a perfect example of its efforts. The Government of India is also providing support for several other projects including the construction of Ramakrishna Temple, a two-storied Adibasi Shagshoil School and Niamatpur Girls’ Hostel, Small Developments Projects at Rajshahi City Corporation, restoration of Sree Sree Anandomoyee Kali Mata Mandir, construction of ground floor and first floor of Mahiganj Girls’ High School and college etc.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsBangladesh Temple project, Indian High Commission Bangladesh, Natore Kali Temple

Trending now

Editor's picks

Facebook de-platforms page that shared videos of ex-Muslims talking about how they were persecuted after they left Islam

OpIndia Staff -
Facebook, on the 27th of July 2020, unpublished a page on the social media platform called Ex-Muslims TV, that merely shared short videos of ex-Muslims and the persecution they faced by the community after they had left Islam.
Read more
News Reports

India lodges strong protests against attempts in Pakistan to covert historic Lahore Gurudwara into a Mosque: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
India lodges strong protest against attempts to convert a historic Gurudwara into a Mosque in Lahore, Pakistan
Read more

Pakistan to organise a series of events to denounce the abrogation of Article 370 on its first anniversary: Read details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A roster shared by retired Major Gaurav Arya highlights the propaganda campaign and events that Pakistan has organised to criticise the abrogation of Article 370 on its first anniversary on August 5

How one call from Chief Minister Narendra Damodardas Modi changed my views from ‘Why Ram Mandir’ to ‘Mandir Wahin Banayenge’

Opinions Nirwa Mehta -
As we get closer to the dream of Bhavya Ram Mandir coming true, my perception of importance of the Ram Mandir underwent a transformation

Telecasting Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan is ‘against India’s secular image’: Communists upset at live telecast by Doordarshan

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The communists have written a letter to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, claiming that live telecast of Ram Mandir bhoomi Pujan will be against 'secularism'.

Freudian slip? After hounding IPS officer Nageshwar Rao, Siddharth Varadarajan unwittingly admits that he is working to destroy Hinduism

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
Siddharth Varadarajan had earlier accused senior police officer M Nageswara Rao of spreading 'communal paranoia'.

Recently Popular

Fact-Check

Samrin Bano becomes Sakshi Sharma to cheat people and collect donations, Indore police debunk claims of ‘stray dog shelter home’ woman

OpIndia Staff -
Investigation has revealed that the woman in the viral video is a Muslim woman named Samrin Bano who has been operating under several false names to portray herself as a 'dog lover' and seek donations from people.
Read more
News Reports

Indian government bans 47 Chinese apps operating as ‘clones’ of the earlier banned apps

OpIndia Staff -
The ban on 'clone' Chinese apps comes a month after Govt of India banned 59 apps including TikTok over security concerns.
Read more
Social Media

Freudian slip? After hounding IPS officer Nageshwar Rao, Siddharth Varadarajan unwittingly admits that he is working to destroy Hinduism

OpIndia Staff -
Siddharth Varadarajan had earlier accused senior police officer M Nageswara Rao of spreading 'communal paranoia'.
Read more
News Reports

This is why the American editor of The Wire wants to silence IPS officer Nageswara Rao

OpIndia Staff -
Siddharth Varadarajan, has hit out at former interim-director of CBI M Nageswara Rao after the latter spoke out against what he calls "Project Abarahamosation of Hindu Civilisation".
Read more
Social Media

Radio Mirchi’s RJ Sayema laments over criticism against Bakra Eid, gets reminded of her own statements against Diwali

OpIndia Staff -
Radio Mirchi's Sayema stated that Muslims are not being allowed to celebrate Bakra Eid 'peacefully'.
Read more
Opinions

How one call from Chief Minister Narendra Damodardas Modi changed my views from ‘Why Ram Mandir’ to ‘Mandir Wahin Banayenge’

Nirwa Mehta -
As we get closer to the dream of Bhavya Ram Mandir coming true, my perception of importance of the Ram Mandir underwent a transformation
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Bangladesh: Joykali Matar Temple, one of the oldest in the region, reconstructed with India’s help, inaugurated by the Indian envoy

OpIndia Staff -
Reconstructed 300-year old Kali Temple was inaugurated in Natore by Indian High Commissioner and Bangladesh minister.
Read more
News Reports

Ahead of Eid, neo-JMB may carry out attacks in Bangladesh and announce new ISIS wing Bengal Ulayat, suggests intelligence report

OpIndia Staff -
Security agencies in Bangladesh have received an intelligence input that terror outfit "neo-JMB", followers of the ISIS ideology, are planning to carry out terror attacks on the Islamic festival of Eid al-Adha
Read more
News Reports

‘He thinks we are useless’: Loyalists of Sonia Gandhi in the Congress party feel ignored by Rahul Gandhi, do not support his recent videos

OpIndia Staff -
The NDTV report stated that Chidambaram has stated that though Rahul has sought his opinions on certain occasions in the past, he had not consulted him regarding his current videos and allegations against the PM.
Read more
Politics

Was looking for a time to teach Congress party and CM Ashok Gehlot a lesson: Mayawati orders 6 BSP MLAs to vote against Congress...

OpIndia Staff -
BSP supremo Mayawati has also joined the cacophony and has now decided to take Congress to court for their shenanigans in Rajasthan
Read more
News Reports

Bollywood celebrities were in touch with Pakistan’s ISI-backed agents, made shady deals despite warning: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier, a Pakistan-origin American citizen named Rehan Siddiqui, and some other event managers were blacklisted by the Home Ministry for their suspected links with the ISI.
Read more
Editor's picks

Facebook de-platforms page that shared videos of ex-Muslims talking about how they were persecuted after they left Islam

OpIndia Staff -
Facebook, on the 27th of July 2020, unpublished a page on the social media platform called Ex-Muslims TV, that merely shared short videos of ex-Muslims and the persecution they faced by the community after they had left Islam.
Read more
News Reports

India lodges strong protests against attempts in Pakistan to covert historic Lahore Gurudwara into a Mosque: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
India lodges strong protest against attempts to convert a historic Gurudwara into a Mosque in Lahore, Pakistan
Read more
Crime

Pakistan: Kitten allegedly raped by 7 boys for over a week, dies dude to multiple organ failure

OpIndia Staff -
"This is Pakistan, and these are Pakistani men. Men are choosing animals for rape now after women and minors," the Facebook post emphasised about the grim situation.
Read more
News Reports

Ph.D. student in Singapore uses Linkedin to recruit govt US employees to collect Intelligence on behalf of Chinese officials, pleads guilty in court

OpIndia Staff -
The accused began working with China in 2015 and would initially solicit sensitive information from high-profile individuals in other Asian countries.
Read more
News Reports

Days after accusing it of ‘espionage’, Russia suspends delivery of S-400 missile systems to China

OpIndia Staff -
Russia has reportedly suspended the delivery of S-400 'Triumf' surface-to-air missile systems to China.
Read more

Connect with us

237,623FansLike
416,392FollowersFollow
282,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com