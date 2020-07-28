Riva Ganguly Das, the High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh, along with the State Minister of ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak, virtually inaugurated the reconstructed Sree Sree Joykali Matar Mandir at Natore, Bangladesh on Monday, 27 July.

HC @rivagdas & Hon’ble State ICT minister @zapalak inaugurated the reconstructed Sri Sri Joy Kali Matar Mandir, Natore on 27/7/20. Hon’ble MP, Md. Shafiqul Islam & Hon’ble Mayor, Uma Chowdhury Jolly were present. 300 year old temple’s reconstruction was supported by Govt of India pic.twitter.com/8wfQI8U9e4 — India in Bangladesh (@ihcdhaka) July 27, 2020

According to a press release by the High Commission of India in Bangladesh, An MoU for the re-construction of Sree Sree JoyKali Matar Temple at Lalbazar, Natore, Bangladesh was signed on 23 October 2016. The Sree Sree JoyKali Matar Temple Committee with Indian grant assistance of BDT 97 lakhs and a total cost of BDT 1.33 Crores under the High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP) Scheme of Government of India executed the project.

The Indian envoy said on the occasion that the High Commission of India is pleased to have supported the renovation of one of the oldest temples in Bangladesh. “India continues to be a committed partner of Bangladesh in the preservation of our shared heritage and culture, which further strengthens our people-to-people relations.”

The Bangladeshi minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak said that they had built Natore as a role model of development. India will continue to stand by Bangladesh in the coming days in this endeavour. “Taking advantage of Bangladesh’s progress in the software industry, India will further expand its area of cooperation with Bangladesh in the near future.”

One of the oldest temples in Bangladesh

Sree Sree JoyKali Matar temple is more than 300 years old. It is one of the oldest temples located in Bangladesh. It was built by Shri Dayaram Roy who was the influential Dewan of Rani Bhahani of Natore and founder of Dighapatia Royal Family in the 18th century. Religious festivals such as Durga Puja, Kali Puja and many others are celebrated in the temple every year. There is a Shiva temple in the temple compound as well.

India has been working with Bangladesh to preserve its ancient monuments along with historical and cultural heritage. The support India provided for the renovation of the temple is a perfect example of its efforts. The Government of India is also providing support for several other projects including the construction of Ramakrishna Temple, a two-storied Adibasi Shagshoil School and Niamatpur Girls’ Hostel, Small Developments Projects at Rajshahi City Corporation, restoration of Sree Sree Anandomoyee Kali Mata Mandir, construction of ground floor and first floor of Mahiganj Girls’ High School and college etc.