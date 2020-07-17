Friday, July 17, 2020
Complaint filed by priest against the brother of UP BJP MLA for stealing slippers, mobile phones of devotees at a temple in Siddarthnagar

The complaint filed by Acharya Durgesh Mishra of the Sinheswari Temple in Siddharthnagar thana states that Shiv Prasad, the brother of local BJP MLA Shyamdhani Rahi has been stealing footwear, mobile phones and harassing women in the temple premises.

OpIndia Staff

BJP MLA Shyamdhani Rahi's brother accused of stealing slippers, mobile phones and other belongings of temple devotees
Representational Image, via Twitter
3

A complaint has been filed with the police by the priest of Sinheshwari Devi Mandir in Uttar Pradesh’s Siddharthnagar, accusing BJP MLA Shyamdani Rahi’s brother of stealing slippers, mobile phones of temple devotees.

The complaint filed by the priest mentioned that from the last few days, the devotees who came to the temple for offering prayers had lamented that their mobiles, helmets, slippers were being stolen from the temple premises. It also mentioned that the women devotees in the temple were subjected to harassment. On investigation by authorities of the temple, stolen slippers and mobile phones of the devotees were found in possession of Shiv Prasad alias Tyagi, the brother of BJP MLA Shyamdani Rahi, the complaint said.

The complaint has also alleged Shiv Prasad of harassing the women devotees visiting the temple.

Urging the police authorities to verify the allegations by reviewing the CCTV footage of the cameras installed in the temple, the priest has asked to file an FIR against Shiv Prasad and take necessary and appropriate action against the culprit for stealing the belongings of the devotees and molesting women visiting the temple.

Prasad had a history of stealing slippers, mobile phones and other belongings

The complaint additionally mentions that this is not the first time that Shiv Prasad has been accused of stealing the belongings of the temple devotees. It says that on many occasions in the past, personal belongings of the devotees have been recovered from Prasad.

It further mentions that Prasad had been defiant about stealing the slippers, mobile phones and helmets. When confronted, he said, “I have stolen the mobile phone but I won’t give it back. Do what you want, I am an MLA’s brother and I will do whatever I want to.”

Police says investigations ordered in the case

When OpIndia contacted police SHO, he said that a complaint has been received in this regard and an investigation is ordered. He added that additional information can be given only after the investigation is complete.

Shyamdhani Rahi is the BJP MLA from Kapilavastu constituency in the Siddharthnagar district.

