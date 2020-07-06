Monday, July 6, 2020
Home Fact-Check Media Fact-Check Central govt rejects Business Standard report on the merger of CBDT and CBIC, schools...
Editor's picksFact-CheckMedia Fact-CheckNews Reports
Updated:

Central govt rejects Business Standard report on the merger of CBDT and CBIC, schools the newspaper on journalism

PIB made scathing remarks on Business Standard while fact-checking its misleading report on CBDT and CBIC.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
PIB schools Business Standard on journalism over fake news.
4

The Finance Ministry through Press Information Bureau recently issued a clarification, putting paid to the rumours and speculations that gained strength after an article in the Business Standard said that the government is mulling over the merger of the Central Board of Direct Taxes and Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs. The PIB rubbished the report as “baseless and unverified”.

In a press release, the PIB said that the news regarding the merger of CBDT and CBIC is “factually incorrect” as the government has no proposal to merge the two boards created under the Central Boards of Revenue Act, 1963.

“It has been published without due verification of facts from the competent authorities of Ministry of Finance and only creates a policy distraction when the Ministry is amidst the implementation of a large number of taxpayers’ friendly reforms like the transition from a manual assessment based on territorial jurisdiction to a completely randomized electronic faceless assessment, electronic verification or transactions and faceless appeals,” the statement said.

The PIB said that the merger was one of the suggestions made by the Tax Administrative Reforms Commission (TARC). However, the communique from the government said that after scrutinising in detail the report of TARC, the centre did not accept its recommendations. The same was conveyed in the parliament in 2018 before the Committee on Government Assurances. The statement further added that the website of the Department of Revenue shows that the recommendations proposed by the TARC were not accepted by the government.

Criticising the Business Standard article as “misleading”, the statement said that the piece was published in the newspaper without no due diligence or examination of official records available in the public domain or checking the latest status with relevant competent authorities in the Ministry of Finance.

“It not only reflects poorly on the quality of journalism but also shows a complete disregard for due diligence. If such an unverified story is given a front-page lead story position, it should be a concern for all news-reading public. This news item is completely rejected as baseless and unverified,” read the scathing remarks made by the PIB in its statement busting the misleading report published by Business Standard.

Business Standard article claims merger of CBDT and CBIC was on the anvil

The clarification was issued by the Press Information Bureau after a leading newspaper–Business Standard published an article on 5th July claiming that the central government is contemplating merging CBDT and CBIC. The article titled “Govt’s cost-cutting drive: Proposal to merge CBDT, CBIC back on the table” argued that as a part of the central government’s measures to trim down costs amid increasing revenue losses, the proposal to merge the direct and indirect tax boards, along with a large scale downsizing at all cadre levels is on the cards.

“Reducing entrants to the IRS, both for Customs and I-T, is being considered. Generally, the government informs the Union Public Service Commission every year how many it needs. Sources say this year the recruitment to the IRS has been reduced to half of that of last year. However, the number of IRS vacancies will be known after the results of the civil services examination come out. In 2019, 60 I-T officers had been recruited, against 65 in 2018 and 169 in 2017,” the article read regarding the marked reduction in the hiring for the IRS services.

The Business Standard article attributed the government’s retrenchment drive to the raging coronavirus crisis which has resulted in a cratering economy and widened the fiscal deficit. The move could include freezing of hiring for the Indian Revenue Services(IRS), changes in retirement rules, merging job categories, transferring revenue officers to other departments, and cutting down the allowances of employees, said the article.

“Both the tax boards, in agreement with the finance ministry, are working on cost-cutting measures. Certain proposals have been discussed, such as a unified structure, which would help in creating synergies with a reduced workforce,” the article published in the Business Standard said as quoting a person privy to the development.

It further added that the CBDT had recently issued directives to its departments to drive down key expenditures or imminent expenditures, including those on legal matters, write-off losses, repair and maintenance costs, and rewards to informants, which the article said would not be authorised.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termscbdt cbic merger

Trending now

Media Fact-Check

Central govt rejects Business Standard report on the merger of CBDT and CBIC, schools the newspaper on journalism

OpIndia Staff -
Business Standard had published an article claiming that the central government is mulling over the merger of CBDT and CBIC as a part of its austerity drive to reduce the costs amidst coronavirus pandemic
Read more
Opinions

In defence of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra, and no, this is not satire

Nupur J Sharma -
After spending 6 years trying to orchestrate the "coming of age of Rahul Gandhi", there are sections within the Left ecosystem that are visibly frustrated with him.
Read more

Congress does u-turn on public-private partnerships in Indian railways since the UPA era: Here is what happened then and now

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Congress party, of late, has been protesting against what it calls the ‘privatisation’ of Indian Railways.

NIA files charge sheet Jammu and Kashmir tainted cop Davinder Singh, Hizbul terrorist Syed Naveed and 4 others in a terror case

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Davinder Singh, along with Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists was nabbed by the J & K Police in Kulgam in January this year. The NIA later took over from J&K Police.

Jamia violence: Supreme Court orders petitioners to remove objectionable content against Home Ministry

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The petitions against the Home Ministry alleged that the 'orders' to beat up Jamia students came from top.

China’s Inner Mongolia reports suspected cases of bubonic plague: Here is all you need to know about ‘Black Death’ plague

OpIndia Explains Jinit Jain -
Authorities in China in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region have called for a Level III alarm after cases of 'Black Death' plague, or Bubonic plague, emerged from the region

Recently Popular

News Reports

Ahead of the release of Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2, clips of him praising Islamist preacher Zakir Naik goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
"We, as Indians, owe it to our brother (Zakir Naik) who is national pride, (and) a prized treasure," Bhatt was heard as saying.
Read more
News Reports

UK, UAE, EU, and Malaysia start crackdown on Pakistan’s official carrier PIA after report that 30% of Pakistani pilots have fake licenses

OpIndia Staff -
Several countries have started disallowing PIA flights after Pakistan aviation minister revealed that 30% of Pakistani pilots had fake licenses
Read more
News Reports

Kim Kardashian as First Lady? Rapper Kanye West announces he is running for US President, Elon Musk extends his support

OpIndia Staff -
US-based rapper Kanye West today took to Twitter to announce that he's going to run for President in the upcoming Presidential elections in America.
Read more
News Reports

Kanpur encounter: Circle Officer DSP Devendra Mishra’s head and toes cut off by Vikas Dubey’s men, autopsy reveals

OpIndia Staff -
The autopsy report of the eight policemen who died in one of the bloodiest encounters in UP History has revealed Maoist-style ambush and extreme brutality.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Ahead of Bakri Eid, PETA’s appeal to stop goat slaughter infuriates Islamic clerics, bully them into removing hoardings

OpIndia Staff -
PETA had put up a hoarding in Qaiserbagh, which displayed a huge picture of a goat and urged people to turn vegan
Read more
News Reports

Shahid Afridi makes another controversial statement, says Indian cricket team used to ask forgiveness from Pakistan team after getting badly defeated

OpIndia Staff -
Shahid Afridi has claimed that Indian Cricket Team used to ask for forgiveness during India-Pakistan matches
Read more

Latest News

Media Fact-Check

Central govt rejects Business Standard report on the merger of CBDT and CBIC, schools the newspaper on journalism

OpIndia Staff -
Business Standard had published an article claiming that the central government is mulling over the merger of CBDT and CBIC as a part of its austerity drive to reduce the costs amidst coronavirus pandemic
Read more
Opinions

In defence of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra, and no, this is not satire

Nupur J Sharma -
After spending 6 years trying to orchestrate the "coming of age of Rahul Gandhi", there are sections within the Left ecosystem that are visibly frustrated with him.
Read more
News Reports

Keralites in Kuwait to be most impacted as 8 lakh Indians may be forced to leave over new immigration law

OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, Kuwaiti officials have stated that 1.3 million out of the 3.35 million expats in the nation are either illiterate or can barely read or write.
Read more
News Reports

Congress does u-turn on public-private partnerships in Indian railways since the UPA era: Here is what happened then and now

OpIndia Staff -
The Congress party, of late, has been protesting against what it calls the ‘privatisation’ of Indian Railways.
Read more
News Reports

NIA files charge sheet Jammu and Kashmir tainted cop Davinder Singh, Hizbul terrorist Syed Naveed and 4 others in a terror case

OpIndia Staff -
Davinder Singh, along with Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists was nabbed by the J & K Police in Kulgam in January this year. The NIA later took over from J&K Police.
Read more
News Reports

Kanpur encounter: Three cops suspended on suspicion of connection with Vikas Dubey, 115 police personnel under scanner

OpIndia Staff -
UP Police investigating whether any moles in the department who might have tipped off Vikas Dubey, the gangster, that led to gruesome killing of 8 police personnel last week.
Read more
News Reports

Vikas Dubey operated like a Maoist, had hidden arms and explosives inside bunker and walls of his house: UP Police

OpIndia Staff -
Vikas Dubey reportedly employed goons armed with AK-47. The police confirmed that the gangster had fired hundreds of rounds on the raiding police team during the ambush that killed 8 policemen on Thursday night.
Read more
News Reports

Jamia violence: Supreme Court orders petitioners to remove objectionable content against Home Ministry

OpIndia Staff -
The petitions against the Home Ministry alleged that the 'orders' to beat up Jamia students came from top.
Read more
News Reports

Disengagement reported from LAC’s Galwan and Pangong Tso after talks between NSA Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister, China confirms

OpIndia Staff -
After Galwan Valley, China has also been pulling back from Finger 4 Pangong, the 1st such pullback from the area since May 10.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

China’s Inner Mongolia reports suspected cases of bubonic plague: Here is all you need to know about ‘Black Death’ plague

Jinit Jain -
Authorities in China in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region have called for a Level III alarm after cases of 'Black Death' plague, or Bubonic plague, emerged from the region
Read more

Connect with us

234,927FansLike
399,337FollowersFollow
270,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com