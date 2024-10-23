On the 22nd of October 2024, LiveLaw – a legal news portal founded by MA Rashid – tweeted that the bail hearing of Sharjeel Imam, the “student activist,” had been delayed again.

“Student activist #SharjeelImam‘s petition assailing delay in hearing of his bail plea in the Delhi Riots Larger Conspiracy case not taken up today by the #SupremeCourt Next hearing likely on Friday ie 25th October” read the tweet.

In their previous tweet, they wrote, “#SupremeCourt to hear student activist #SharjeelImam‘s petition assailing Delhi HC’s delay in deciding his bail plea in the 2020 #DelhiRiots larger conspiracy case Bench: Justices Bela M Trivedi and SC Sharma. Imam has been in custody for over 4 yrs”.

The tweets by LiveLaw essentially made the following assertions:

The hearing was in the Supreme Court The hearing was about the delay in the High Court regarding the hearing of his bail petition The hearing pertained to the Delhi Riots larger conspiracy case (FIR 59/20) The bench of the Supreme Court which postponed the hearing comprised of Justice Bela Trivedi and SC Sharma

Out of the 4 facts reported by LiveLaw, 3 were blatantly fake news.

There was indeed a hearing in the Supreme Court in a case involving Sharjeel Imam, however, it was not a bail hearing, it was not about the delay in High Court, it was not pertaining to the Delhi Riots larger conspiracy case and it was not listed in front of a bench comprising of Bela Trivedi and SC Sharma.

Here is how we know.

We checked the Supreme Court listings to understand what case was being heard in the Supreme Court of India pertaining to Sharjeel Imam.

Supreme Court listing

As can be seen, the Sharjeel Imam vs Govt of NCT and others case (#152) has been assigned a diary number. The Diary Number assigned by the Supreme Court is 4730-2020.

We then searched the case by diary number.

Diary Number case search

The search threw up the result for the case.

As can be seen, the diary number is the same – 4730/2020 – and the petitioner is Sharjeel Imam.

When one clicks on “view”, the website of the Supreme Court of India throws up details of the case.

Supreme Court case details

As one can see, the diary number reflected is the same. What acts as proof that it is the same case that LiveLaw was tweeting about is that the date of hearing as listed in the Supreme Court website is 22nd October 2024. The LiveLaw tweet was also on the same date.

According to the information on the Supreme Court website, the case was listed in front of a bench comprising of Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar.

It is, therefore, inconceivable where LiveLaw got the name of Justice Bela Trivedi.

Further, when one downloads the court orders in the case, it becomes apparent that the pending case in the Supreme Court has nothing to do with Sharjeel Imam’s bail application at all.

In an August hearing, for example, the bench comprising of Justices Sanjiv Kumar, Sanjay Khanna and R Mahadevan had ordered that the “respondent-states will obtain instructions as to whether the said states have any objection in case the trial at Delhi proceeds and the chargesheet, if any, filed elsewhere are transferred to the court in seisin of the matter at Delhi”.

The order itself makes it evident that the case in the Supreme Court has nothing to do with bail in the High Court but is about the clubbing of FIRs.

This case pertains to a 2020 plea by Sharjeel Imam after he was arrested for seditious speeches. FIRs were filed against him in Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh. The petition by Sharjeel Imam in 2020 essentially requested for the clubbing of the FIRs and for the hearing in the sedition cases (for the speeches he delivered) to be continued in Delhi. If the Court agreed to the clubbing of the FIRs, Sharjeel Imam would get default “bail” in the other FIRs in different states with the case being heard only in Delhi.

In a 2020 order, the states that were set to respond to the petition at the time were also mentioned, proving, that the case pending in the Supreme Court had nothing to do with bail hearings or the conspiracy case, but in fact, was about clubbing of the FIRs in the sedition case pertaining to the speeches he had delivered in Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligargh Muslim University.

Court order from 2020 in the same case

It is, therefore, evident that the information published by LiveLaw is patently false. In fact, they were not just wrong about the case details but also about the judge hearing the case – targeting specifically Justice Bela Trivedi. Justice Bela Trivedi has, in fact, not heard a single hearing in this specific case – as evidenced by the orders on report on the Supreme Court website.

At the time of writing this report, LiveLaw, founded by MA Rashid and led by Manu Sebastian (Managing Editor), had not tweeted a clarification or retraction. The incorrect tweets in question were still published on their X (formerly Twitter) page.

Case against Sharjeel Imam

Sharjeel Imam was booked by several states in 2020 for his provocative speeches during anti-CAA, including the call for ‘cutting off’ Assam from the rest of India. FIRs were filed at Police stations in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur for his speech.

Imam was also accused of making provocative speeches outside Jamia Milia Islamia University in December 2019 that led to violence outside the campus. In 2022, a Delhi court framed charges of sedition and UAPA against him for his inflammatory speeches against CAA.

Sharjeel Imam was arrested by Delhi Police on 28th January 2020, from Bihar over inflammatory speeches against the Citizenship Amendment Act, advocating for the secession of Assam from the rest of India. He delivered several such speeches in December 2019 and January 2020 at various places including Jamia Millia Islamia University and Aligarh Muslim University.

The accusations against Sharjeel Imam were framed under sections 124A (sedition), 153A, 153B, 505 of the IPC, and 13 of the UAPA. Imam has been charged with sedition, promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, imputations prejudicial to national integration, and public mischief under the Indian Penal Code, and indulging in unlawful activities under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

As per the Delhi police chargesheet against Sharjeel Imam in the matter, he offered statements inciting hatred, contempt, and disaffection toward the central government, as well as instigating the people who resulted in the December 2019 riots.