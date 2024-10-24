Thursday, October 24, 2024
Priyanka Vadra owns assets worth Rs 12 crore, husband Robert Vadra owns assets worth Rs 66 crore; faces Rs 80 crore Income Tax demand, her affidavit declares

In addition to the financial details, the affidavit mentions that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has two FIRs filed against her and one notice from the Forest Department.

OpIndia Staff
(Image via HT)
6

In a first public disclosure of the combined wealth of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and her husband Robert Vadra, Priyanka has declared assets worth Rs 12 crore while her husband owns assets worth Rs 66 crore. This information was disclosed by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in her affidavit while filing her nomination as the Congress candidate for the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypolls.  

According to her election affidavit, her total financial assets are worth Rs 12 crore. In her nomination papers, she stated a total income of Rs 46.39 lakh for the fiscal year 2023-2024.

Priyanka Gandhi owns movable assets totalling Rs 4.24 crore, including deposits in three bank accounts, investments in mutual funds, PPF, a Honda CRV car provided by her husband Robert Vadra, and approximately 4400 grams (gross) of gold worth Rs 1.15 crore.

Priayanka Gandhi Vadra’s immovable assets are valued at more than Rs 7.74 crore including two inherited half-shares of agricultural land in Mehrauli, New Delhi, as well as a half-share of a farmhouse. In addition, the affidavit states that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has a home in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, that is currently valued at more than Rs 5.63 crore.

Furthermore, Priyanka has liabilities totalling Rs 15.75 lakh, which she is challenging following reassessment proceedings filed by the Income Tax Department for the 2012-13 tax year. The affidavit reveals that the appeal is still ongoing before the Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals).

Meanwhile, Robert Vadra’s wealth greatly outweighs that of his wife. He has a Land Cruiser worth Rs 53 lakh, a Mini Cooper, and a Suzuki motorcycle worth Rs 4.22 lakh. According to PTI, his mobile assets are worth Rs 37.9 crore, while he owns immovable properties worth Rs 27.64 crore. Robert Vadra’s commercial interests include partnerships in limited liability companies such as Blue Breeze Trading LLP, North India IT Park LLP, and Sky Light Hospitality LLP. He has total holdings of Rs 35.5 crore which includes a Rs 31.93 crore balance in Sky Light Hospitality. 

Vadra’s Gurugram real estate portfolio, estimated at Rs 27.64 crore, was first purchased for Rs 2.78 crore, with a further expenditure of Rs 3.62 crore for development. Robert Vadra has liabilities amounting to Rs 10 crore.

The affidavit states that on the 28th of March 2023, the Income Tax Department commenced assessment processes for Vadra’s tax returns from 2010 to 2021. The overall demand raised is Rs 80 crore, with the highest amount of Rs 24.16 crore for the 2019-20 evaluation year. In the affidavit, Vadra has appealed the demands, and the proceedings are currently pending.

In addition to the financial details, the affidavit mentions that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has two FIRs filed against her and one notice from the Forest Department. The FIR, filed in Madhya Pradesh in 2023 against Priyanka alleges cheating and forgery under sections 420 and 469 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), following a complaint about deceptive tweets. The second FIR, filed in Uttar Pradesh in 2020, accuses Priyanka of violating IPC sections 188, 269, and 270 during her protest over the Hathras incident. Priyanka and her brother, Rahul Gandhi, were charged for breaking prohibitory orders and the Epidemic Diseases Act during the COVID-19 epidemic while attempting to meet the family of a rape victim.

