The Israel Defence Forces on Wednesday revealed that six journalists working for Al Jazeera are members of terror groups Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ). As per IDF, intelligence information and numerous documents found in Gaza confirm that the 6 journalists have military affiliation with the terror groups.

The information that proves the affiliations include “personnel tables, lists of terrorist training courses, phone directories, and salary documents for terrorists,” the IDF tweeted on Wednesday. “These documents serve as proof of the integration of Hamas terrorists within the Qatari Al Jazeera media network,” the tweeted further stated.

EXPOSED: 6 Al Jazeera journalists have been exposed as Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists.



The IDF has disclosed intelligence information and numerous documents found in Gaza confirming military affiliation of six Al Jazeera journalists in Gaza with Hamas and the Islamic Jihad… pic.twitter.com/quVmr2zE8B — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 23, 2024

IDF has said that the documents “unequivocally prove” that the journalists functioned as members of Hamas and Islamic Jihad’s respective military wings. “These documents are proof of the involvement of Hamas terrorists in the Qatari media network, Al-Jazeera,” IDF said in a statement.

The statement added that most of the journalists that the IDF has exposed as operatives in Hamas military wing spearhead the propaganda for Hamas at Al Jazeera, especially in northern Gaza.

The six journalists have been identified as Anas Jamal Mahmoud Al-Sharif, Alaa Abdul Aziz Muhammad Salama, Hossam Basel Abdul Karim Shabat, Ashraf Sami Ahsour Saraj, Ismail Farid Muhammad Abu Amr, and Talal Mahmoud Abdul Rahman Aruki.

IDF said that Anas Al-Sharif was the head of a rocket launching squad and a member of a Nukhba Force company in Hamas’s Nuseirat Battalion. Alaa Salama was the deputy head of the Shaboura Battalion’s propaganda unit of Islamic Jihad. Shabat was a sniper in Hamas’s Beit Hanoun Battalion, Ashraf Saraj was a member of Islamic Jihad’s Bureij Battalion. Abu Amr served as a training company commander in the East Khan Younis Battalion, and Abdul Rahman Aruki was a team commander in Nuseirat Battalion of Hamas.

Ismail Abu Amr was injured in Israeli operation in Gaza in February this year. At that time, Al Jazeera had denied that he had links with terror links. But now IDF has found documents establishing the link.

In May this year, Benjamin Netanyahu govt ordered to shut down the operations of Al Jazeera channel in Israel over its pro-Hamas propaganda. After that in September, the Israel govt also closed the Al Jazeera bureau in Ramallah in West Bank.