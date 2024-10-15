Tuesday, October 15, 2024
HomeVarietySatire31-Year-Old Lawrence Bishnoi executed Kanishka Bombing in 1985: Trudeau Government in Canada concludes investigation...
Satire
Updated:

31-Year-Old Lawrence Bishnoi executed Kanishka Bombing in 1985: Trudeau Government in Canada concludes investigation in the biggest terror attack before 9/11

Notably, Canadian governments have been investigating the Kanishka Bombing case for the last 39 years but couldn't catch the main culprit. Finally, they have named the main culprit who is currently in Sabarmati Jail on unrelated charges.

Sandeep Singh
Lawrence Bishnoi (L), Justin Trudeau (R)- Image Source- Jansatta
10

On Monday, October 14, Canadian Government finally concluded the investigation into the 39-year-old terrorist attack that took down Air India Flight AI-182. Justin Trudeau government concluded that the terror attack was executed by 31-year-old Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is being protected by Indian Government by keeping him in a jail in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Lawrence Bishnoi blew up Air India Flight 182 eight years before his birth, as per Justin Trudeau, while it was enroute from Montreal to London, as the plane was at an altitude of 31,000 feet.

The remnants of the aircraft, following the explosion, fell into the sea approximately 190 kilometres off the coast of Ireland, killing all 329 people on board, including 268 Canadian citizens, 27 British citizens, and 24 Indian citizens.

Notably, this was the biggest aviation terror attack before 9/11 attacks in USA, and Justin Trudeau-led Canadian Government feels Lawrence Bishnoi could have inspired the attack on Twin Towers in New York as well.

“The man could execute a major terror attack when he was minus 8 years old, imagine what he could do when he actually 8 years old”, said a senior official in Justin Trudeau Government.

Meanwhile, addressing the media, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau said, “I will tell US President George Bush that he was wrong to attack Afghanistan, and I will tell President Obama that he was wrong to kill Osama Bin Laden, and I will tell Donald Trump that he was wrong to kill Baghdadi, and I will tell Joe Biden……. nothing, he won’t understand, anyway, I will tell all of them that Lawrence Bishnoi is behind everything, from 9/11 to Benghazi to whatever shit that happened in the world.”

“Finally Trudeau has nailed Modi to the post, for the actions of Lawrence Bishnoi 8 years before his birth”, said an excited Indian mainstream journalist after the statement by Justin Trudeau.

On 9/11, the leading Indian journalist said, “We have all seen Stewie in ‘Family Guy’ show, kids can be evil, maybe it was Bishnoi but Osama needlessly got blamed.”

Notably, Canadian governments have been investigating the Kanishka Bombing case for the last 39 years but couldn’t catch the main culprit. Finally, they have named the main culprit who is currently in Sabarmati Jail on unrelated charges.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsIndia Canada
Sandeep Singh
Sandeep Singh
Sports, Satire, Politics, Golgappa.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Hyderabad Police confirm identity of Saleem, who kicked Hindu deity and vandalised the idol in Muthyalamma temple

OpIndia Staff -

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused of being involved in Waqf land scam, opposition MPs dismiss it saying JPC is pursuing ‘partisan agenda’

OpIndia Staff -

India should declare Canada a state sponsor of terrorism: Here’s how Canada has repeatedly denied requests to extradite criminals, gangsters, and terrorists

Anurag -

Nails pulled out, bullet holes, injury marks on the body: Post-mortem report reveals Ram Gopal Mishra, whom Islamists killed, was tortured before his death

OpIndia Staff -

After Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s dog whistling, terrorist organisation SFJ announces $500,000 reward to hunt down Indian High Commissioner

OpIndia Staff -

Canadian police admit that the country is safe haven for Khalistanis, blame Lawrence Bishnoi gang, WaPo accuses Amit Shah of ‘criminal activities’

OpIndia Staff -

West Bengal: Muslim mob attacks Durga Puja in Howrah, vandalises idol, pelts stones at Hindu devotees

OpIndia Staff -

The Print paints a target behind Nupur Sharma’s back 2 years after Islamists hounded her for opposing the denigration of Hindu Gods and Goddesses

Anurag -

Bahraich: Even after Ram Gopal Mishra succumbed to his injuries, Islamists pelted stones on his dead body – Brutality even on dead body after...

राहुल पाण्डेय -

Hyderabad: Skull cap-wearing man kicks a Goddess idol in Muthyalamma Temple, reveals CCTV footage, BJP workers detained for staging a protest

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com