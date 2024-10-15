On Monday, October 14, Canadian Government finally concluded the investigation into the 39-year-old terrorist attack that took down Air India Flight AI-182. Justin Trudeau government concluded that the terror attack was executed by 31-year-old Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is being protected by Indian Government by keeping him in a jail in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Lawrence Bishnoi blew up Air India Flight 182 eight years before his birth, as per Justin Trudeau, while it was enroute from Montreal to London, as the plane was at an altitude of 31,000 feet.

The remnants of the aircraft, following the explosion, fell into the sea approximately 190 kilometres off the coast of Ireland, killing all 329 people on board, including 268 Canadian citizens, 27 British citizens, and 24 Indian citizens.

Notably, this was the biggest aviation terror attack before 9/11 attacks in USA, and Justin Trudeau-led Canadian Government feels Lawrence Bishnoi could have inspired the attack on Twin Towers in New York as well.

“The man could execute a major terror attack when he was minus 8 years old, imagine what he could do when he actually 8 years old”, said a senior official in Justin Trudeau Government.

Meanwhile, addressing the media, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau said, “I will tell US President George Bush that he was wrong to attack Afghanistan, and I will tell President Obama that he was wrong to kill Osama Bin Laden, and I will tell Donald Trump that he was wrong to kill Baghdadi, and I will tell Joe Biden……. nothing, he won’t understand, anyway, I will tell all of them that Lawrence Bishnoi is behind everything, from 9/11 to Benghazi to whatever shit that happened in the world.”

“Finally Trudeau has nailed Modi to the post, for the actions of Lawrence Bishnoi 8 years before his birth”, said an excited Indian mainstream journalist after the statement by Justin Trudeau.

On 9/11, the leading Indian journalist said, “We have all seen Stewie in ‘Family Guy’ show, kids can be evil, maybe it was Bishnoi but Osama needlessly got blamed.”

Notably, Canadian governments have been investigating the Kanishka Bombing case for the last 39 years but couldn’t catch the main culprit. Finally, they have named the main culprit who is currently in Sabarmati Jail on unrelated charges.