On Thursday (24th October), Justin Trudeau, the blue-eyed ‘liberal’ hero of the global left ecosystem, took a U-turn on mass immigration to Canada. He announced an 18% reduction in the number of Permanent Residents (PRs) the country will accept in 2025.

The Trudeau government initially proposed half a million PR acceptance for the next year. The number has now been revised to 3,95,000. Similarly, PR intake has been reduced to 3,80,000 for 2026 and 3,65,000 for 2027.

In a tweet, Justin Trudeau announced, “We’re going to significantly reduce the number of immigrants coming to Canada for the next two years. This is temporary — to pause our population growth and let our economy catch up. We have to get the system working right for all Canadians”

The development comes amid growing opposition to the high levels of immigration to Canada, which was facilitated by Justin Trudeau after he came to power in 2015. Interestingly, his ‘Liberal government has taken in 1.32 million new immigrants between 2016 and 2021

Until recently, Justin Trudeau was mouthing platitudes about encouraging immigration in the country. In November 2022, he tweeted, “Last year, Canada welcomed more than 405,000 newcomers – the most we’ve ever welcomed in one year.”

“We’re building on that and setting higher targets in the years ahead, because immigration is critical to growing our economy and helping businesses find the workers they need,” he had assure to continue to allow influx of immigrants to Canada.

Within 2 years of taking office, Justin Trudeau had opened the doors of Canada to those facing persecution across the world.

“To those fleeing persecution, terror & war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith. Diversity is our strength #WelcomeToCanada,” he had infamously tweeted in January 2017.

While Justin Trudeau has been actively supporting immigration in Canada since 2015, his ‘liberal’ politics eventually caught up with him.

Canada is going through a period of economic stagnation, worsened by high unemployment, rising housing prices and living costs. With stiff opposition from citizens, Trudeau had no choice but to backtrack from his ‘liberal’ policies.

As per the 2021 Census, foreign-born immigrants constitute a whopping 23% (8.36 million) of the population in Canada.