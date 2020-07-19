Sunday, July 19, 2020
Home News Reports Chinese firms in India to be scrutinised for potential security threats and links with...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Chinese firms in India to be scrutinised for potential security threats and links with the Chinese Army

Last month, the Indian government had red-flagged usage of 59 China-linked apps, including TikTok as being a threat to national security.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Chinese companies in India under scanner over links with the PLA
Representative Images (Photo Credits: Getty Images)
25

Several Chinese companies operating and with investment in India are under the scanner of the Indian government for ties with the the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), reported Times of India. Besides, foreign companies in India with investments from China are also under the watch of the Centre.

Reportedly, fresh Chinese investment in Indian companies including startups will now be scrutinized in detail to ensure that they do not pose any security threat. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Finance and SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India) is planning to impose checks on FII (Foreign institutional investors) from China while ensuring that it does not affect the Indian market sentiment. “The data are being looked at and the two agencies will decide the threshold and the system of reporting and monitoring,” the report stated.

Concerns about Chinese companies in India have deepened, post the violent clash in the Galwan Valley along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on June 15. Moreover, several countries have also raised eyebrows over Huawei and ZTE’s participation in 5G technology. Countries including the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia have banned Huawei from operating in these countries. As per reports, the founder of Huwaei had been involved in PLA’s Engineering Corp. However, the company has maintained that it has no links with the Chinese army.

Indian government scrutinising European companies

The Indian government has raised concerns not only over Huwaei but also foreign investments in Indian startups, a part of China’s ‘military-civil fusion’ policy.  Reportedly, mining, steel, and several Chinese auto companies had links with the PLA in the past. As per the report, the Indian government is also scrutinising ‘overseas entities’ from Europe with investments in Indian companies where the foreign player is controlled by a Chinese company. The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal trade is finalising the guidelines which include pegging ‘significant beneficial ownership’ threshold at 10% under the Companies Act.

Centre amends FDI norms

In April, the Ministry of Finance and Industry issued a Press Note 3 wherein it informed that Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) from countries that share a border with India would only be allowed after Government approval. The new rules implied that government approval would also be required for the transfer of ownership of any existing or future investment in India. The amendment to the extant FDI policy was made in light of the opportunistic investments and acquisitions by Chinese firms. Earlier, investment from China was permitted through the automatic except for certain sectors such as Telecom, Defence etc.

Indian Government bans Chinese apps

Last month, the Indian government had red-flagged usage of 59 China-linked apps, including TikTok as being a threat to national security. The Ministry of Information Technology, invoking its power under section 69A of Information Technology Act, with the relevant provisions of the Information Technology Rules 2009 had ordered a block on the use of 59 apps saying that these apps were “engaged in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of the state and public order”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

News Reports

Chinese firms in India to be scrutinised for potential security threats and links with the Chinese Army

OpIndia Staff -
Chinese companies with investment interest in India will be scrutinised for their links with the Chinese army
Read more
News Reports

Netizens expose PETA India’s hypocrisy over conferring awards on people who have a history of promoting animal slaughter and abuse

OpIndia Staff -
PETA India, over the years, has earned itself the reputation of being a hypocrite of the highest order.
Read more

Rain in Delhi causes a house to collapse and fall into canal water. Watch video

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The rainfall which increased water flow in so many drains led to the collapse of several kutcha houses of a slum in Anna Nagar. A video of a house collapsing in the slum area of Anna Nagar near ITO following heavy rainfall went viral on Sunday.

After insulting Hindu gods, abusive comedian Sanjay Rajoura goes on an anti-Brahmin tirade

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Self-proclaimed 'comedian' Sanjay Rajoura, who is in soup lately over his abusive rants against the Hindus, its customs and deities, has yet again stoked a controversy after he continued to make casteist comments targeting the Brahmins.

Abducted Sikh leader Nidan Singh released in Afghanistan, Indian government expresses appreciation to the Afghan leadership

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Abducted Sikh leader Nidan Singh Sachdeva released in Afghanistan, Indian govt says he can apply for Indian citizenship

Kangana Ranaut slays the ‘movie mafia’ in her Republic TV interview on the deep dark underbelly of Bollywood

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut exposed the notorious "suicide gang" in the Bollywood industry by alleging that filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar, among others, as a part of it.

Recently Popular

Entertainment

Meet Radhika Vaz: The abusive feminist comedian who performed nude on the stage, hates Hindu festivals and wishes to don Hijab and Burqa

OpIndia Staff -
Radhika Vaz is an abusive comedian who hides her lack of manners under the guide of humour. But her jokes are not funny.
Read more
News Reports

‘Drone boy’ Prathap responds to OpIndia fact-check, fails to prove that he made any drone, received any award- Detail analysis of his responses

OpIndia Staff -
‘Drone boy’ Prathap responds to OpIndia fact-check, fails to prove that he received awards, medals for developing drones
Read more
News Reports

German manufacturer says drone shown by “drone boy” Prathap as his creation is their property, asks him to clarify or face legal action

OpIndia Staff -
BillzEye - Multicoptersysteme issues statement saying the drone shown by 'drone boy' prathap as his creation is their product
Read more
News Reports

Pakistani Christian girl abducted and forcibly converted to Islam, now pregnant and confined to one room due to sexual assault by abductor Abdul

OpIndia Staff -
Huma Younus, a Christian girl who was kidnapped from her home in Karachi on October 10 last year, has become pregnant due to the incessant sexual violence perpetrated by her abductor Abdul Jabbar
Read more
News Reports

Shiv Sena man gives Indian citizen Rs 1000 to pretend to be a Nepali, get his head tonsured and chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’

OpIndia Staff -
Dharmendra Singh was paid Rs. 1000 by the Shiv Sena member for the paid stunt which caused quite an embarrassment to the country.
Read more
Fact-Check

The curious case of ‘Drone Boy’ who has made 600 drones using broken mixer grinders and televisions. A fact-check

Raju Das -
While 'drone boy' Prathap NM has claimed to have made 600 drones using e-waste, not a single photo or video of them exist
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Assam Floods: 108 animals including 9 rhinos lost lives in Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve

OpIndia Staff -
Floods in Kaziranga National Park in Assam have taken the lives of rhinos, deers, wilf buffalos, wild boars etc
Read more
News Reports

Chinese firms in India to be scrutinised for potential security threats and links with the Chinese Army

OpIndia Staff -
Chinese companies with investment interest in India will be scrutinised for their links with the Chinese army
Read more
News Reports

Netizens expose PETA India’s hypocrisy over conferring awards on people who have a history of promoting animal slaughter and abuse

OpIndia Staff -
PETA India, over the years, has earned itself the reputation of being a hypocrite of the highest order.
Read more
News Reports

Health authorities express concern over the rise in Ebola cases in Congo, WHO starts vaccination

OpIndia Staff -
Democratic Republic of the Congo is facing another Ebola outbreak, raising the concern of health authorities
Read more
News Reports

Rain in Delhi causes a house to collapse and fall into canal water. Watch video

OpIndia Staff -
The rainfall which increased water flow in so many drains led to the collapse of several kutcha houses of a slum in Anna Nagar. A video of a house collapsing in the slum area of Anna Nagar near ITO following heavy rainfall went viral on Sunday.
Read more
News Reports

After Maharashtra and Punjab, Himachal Pradesh Cyber Crime Police issues warning against malware spreading app TikTok Pro

OpIndia Staff -
A malware spreading fake app named TikTok Pro is being promoted on various social media sites, which can steal data from phone
Read more
News Reports

After insulting Hindu gods, abusive comedian Sanjay Rajoura goes on an anti-Brahmin tirade

OpIndia Staff -
Self-proclaimed 'comedian' Sanjay Rajoura, who is in soup lately over his abusive rants against the Hindus, its customs and deities, has yet again stoked a controversy after he continued to make casteist comments targeting the Brahmins.
Read more
News Reports

Abducted Sikh leader Nidan Singh released in Afghanistan, Indian government expresses appreciation to the Afghan leadership

OpIndia Staff -
Abducted Sikh leader Nidan Singh Sachdeva released in Afghanistan, Indian govt says he can apply for Indian citizenship
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: Crude bombs hurled at a BJP rally, MP Arjun Singh accuses TMC

OpIndia Staff -
BJP Rally in North 24 Parganas in West Bengal attacked with crude bombs allegedly by TMC members, several injured
Read more
News Reports

Kangana Ranaut slays the ‘movie mafia’ in her Republic TV interview on the deep dark underbelly of Bollywood

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut exposed the notorious "suicide gang" in the Bollywood industry by alleging that filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar, among others, as a part of it.
Read more

Connect with us

236,553FansLike
410,503FollowersFollow
277,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com