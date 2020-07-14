The postmortem report of the 8 cops who were killed when gangster Vikas Dubey’s men ambushed them earlier this month has revealed barbaric details. As per the reports, sharp weapons were used to kill CO Devendra Mishra and other cops who had gone to raid Dubey’s residence. The brutality shows that they just didn’t want to kill them but take revenge on them.

As per the postmortem report, CO Devendra Mishra was shot at 4 times of which 3 bullets went through his body. 1 bullet hit his head, one in his chest and 2 hit his stomach.

Bullet wounds of CO Devendra Mishra

The autopsy has revealed that all these bullets were fired from point blank range. Not just that, after this, Vikas Dubey’s men chopped off his legs as well. Because of bullet injury, one of his vital organs had come out of his body because of which he died immediately.

Other than this, 3 policemen were shot in the head and one was shot in the face. It is clear from the postmortem reports of all 8 cops that they were killed with extreme brutality.

Constable Sultan was also shot twice. Other cops were shot at at least 8-10 times each because of which they died on the spot. The doctors were shocked at seeing the brutality and bullet ridden bodies of the cops. They were shot at face, head, feet, chest and stomach.

Most of the bullets went through and through the cops, because of which they lost their lives immediately. Autopsy of three cops revealed that the bullets had broken into multiple pieces after hitting their bones. Vikas Dubey’s men used rifles to shoot at the cops. The bullets found in the autopsy will be sent for further investigation.