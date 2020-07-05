Sunday, July 5, 2020
Home News Reports Kanpur encounter: Circle Officer DSP Devendra Mishra's heads and toes cut off by Vikas...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Kanpur encounter: Circle Officer DSP Devendra Mishra’s heads and toes cut off by Vikas Dubey’s men, autopsy reveals

According to the report, DSP Devendra Mishra’s head and toes were severed with an axe. His body was mutilated. The attackers fired bullets on a sub-inspector from point-blank range.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Autopsy revealed Vikas Dubey's men attacked police in Maoist style. (image courtesy: theweek.in)
263

The autopsy report of the eight policemen who died in one of the bloodiest encounters in UP History has revealed Maoist-style ambush and extreme brutality. The injuries on the cops are similar to those sustained in guerilla-style attacks by Maoists that include beheading.

According to the report, DSP Devendra Mishra’s head and toes were severed with an axe. His body was mutilated. The attackers fired bullets on a sub-inspector from point-blank range. A constable was shot dead using an AK-47 they snatched from the police. The investigation so far suggests that around 60 men of gangster Vikas Dubey ambushed the police team in an attack pattern similar to that of Maoists in the red corridor.

Autopsy revealed the brutality of the attackers

Sub-inspector Anup Singh had seven bullets lodged in his body. Mahesh Yadav, Shivrajpur station officer, had gunshot injuries on chest, shoulder, and face. Constable Jitendra Pal possibly became the victim of AK-47 bullets that torn his body. Rahul, Bablu and Sultan sustained gunshot wounds from .315 bore rifle resulting in their death.

The patent of injuries, particularly to head and shoulders, suggested that the attackers enjoyed the advantage they had for being on an altitude. There were snipers positioned on the rooftops that caused severe damage to the police team. Mohit Agarwal, Inspector General of Police, Kanpur range was quoted by TOI, saying, “Such a guerrilla-style ambush is unprecedented in Uttar Pradesh. First, a trap was laid by placing a JCB machine on the dirt road and then the gang members sprung a surprise by firing from rooftops. This is the normal strategy adopted by Maoists. A blackout was enforced on the stretch as part of the tactics.”

In the aftermath of the attack, Uttar Pradesh police have deployed 20 dedicated teams comprising over 3,000 personnel to arrest Dubey. The Kanpur administration demolished his house and cars.

Kanpur encounter

On the intervening night of 2nd and 3rd July, eight police personnel were killed by UP gangster Vikas Dubey and his men near Kanpur. A team of 15-16 Uttar Pradesh police had carried out raids in search of criminal Vikas Dubey in Chaubepur in Kanpur. The raid was carried out at 1 am on the intervening night of July 2-3 in Bithoor area in Chaubepur.

The police personnel were ambushed by Dubey’s men who were prepared with arms on the roof of a building and continuously shot at them. The criminals had already blocked the road with a JCB machine to prevent the policemen from escaping. A total of eight police personnel were killed and six injured.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsvikas dubey, vikas dubey encounter, up encounter, vikas dubey news,

Trending now

News Reports

Kanpur encounter: Circle Officer DSP Devendra Mishra’s heads and toes cut off by Vikas Dubey’s men, autopsy reveals

OpIndia Staff -
The autopsy report of the eight policemen who died in one of the bloodiest encounters in UP History has revealed Maoist-style ambush and extreme brutality.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Ahead of Bakri Eid, PETA’s appeal to stop goat slaughter infuriates Islamic clerics, bully them into removing hoardings

OpIndia Staff -
PETA had put up a hoarding in Qaiserbagh, which displayed a huge picture of a goat and urged people to turn vegan
Read more

Pakistan: Hindu panchayat stops temple construction in Islamabad after radical extremists destroy boundary wall

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
According to a Hindu government civil servant, Pritam Das Rathi, about 3,000 Hindus live in Islamabad and the outskirts of the capital city without a temple or a crematorium.

Kim Kardashian as First Lady? Rapper Kanye West announces he is running for US President, Elon Musk extends his support

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
US-based rapper Kanye West today took to Twitter to announce that he's going to run for President in the upcoming Presidential elections in America.

While Maharashtra govt threatens action against Patanjali for Coronil, state municipal corporations endorse “unani kadha” as a remedy against coronavirus

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Several municipal corporations in Maharashtra have started promoting Unani Kadha to bookst immunity against Coronavirus

China’s ‘Century of Humiliation’: How period between First Opium War in 1839 and victory of CCP in 1949 shapes China’s view about the world

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Chinese claim to Vladivostok is a stark reminder of the extent to which the 'Century of Humiliation' plays a very crucial role in shaping China's foreign policy.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Congress leaders and anti-BJP trolls spread fake news that Modi’s visit to Leh military hospital was staged: Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
The Conference Hall of the Leh Army Hospital has been convereted into a ward for soldiers with minor injuries, that does not mean it is fake
Read more
Opinions

Amidst chants of Allah hu Akbar and ‘Jai Bheem Jai Meem’, Vinod Kashyap was murdered: The Dalit killing fields of North East Delhi

Guest Author -
It was the 24th of February 2020 and the atmosphere was tense with anti-CAA protests turning into anti-Hindu Delhi riots
Read more
Editor's picks

Swara Bhasker starrer web series gets record low ratings, leftist elites claim it is because she opposes BJP, not because it is bad

OpIndia Staff -
Swara Bhaskar starrer 'Rasbhari' streaming on Amazon Prime has got record low ratings on IMDb.
Read more
Media

Suspended Hindustan Times reporter issues apology after Hinduphobic tweet goes viral, says her comment is being taken out of context

OpIndia Staff -
Suspended Hindustan Times reporter Shristi Jaiswal has issued an apology after her Hinduphobic tweet went viral on social media.
Read more
Crime

No, BJP leader Vikas Dubey is not the gangster who killed 8 policemen in Kanpur, read how Congress trolls spread fake news

OpIndia Staff -
Several trolls took to social media to share an image of a BJP leader along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister to claim that the person was the notorious gangster Vikas Dubey, to allege that he belonged to BJP.
Read more
News Reports

Swara Bhaskar tries to exploit Sushant Singh Rajput’s death to label herself as an outsider: Here is how that is patently false

OpIndia Staff -
While Swara Bhaskar claims to be an outsider in Bollywood, her mother Ira Bhaskar was a member of censor board
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Retired Gorkha soldiers get domicile certificates in Jammu and Kashmir

OpIndia Staff -
Of the around 6,600 persons issued domicile certificate by Jammu and Kashmir government, majority are retired Gorkha soldiers and officers
Read more
News Reports

Vikas Dubey got a call from police station before raid, I saw nothing, claims gangster’s aide who was arrested last night

OpIndia Staff -
8 police personnel were killed and six cops were injured in Kanpur during a police raid to nab Vikas Dubey.
Read more
News Reports

Kanpur encounter: Circle Officer DSP Devendra Mishra’s heads and toes cut off by Vikas Dubey’s men, autopsy reveals

OpIndia Staff -
The autopsy report of the eight policemen who died in one of the bloodiest encounters in UP History has revealed Maoist-style ambush and extreme brutality.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Ahead of Bakri Eid, PETA’s appeal to stop goat slaughter infuriates Islamic clerics, bully them into removing hoardings

OpIndia Staff -
PETA had put up a hoarding in Qaiserbagh, which displayed a huge picture of a goat and urged people to turn vegan
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan: Hindu panchayat stops temple construction in Islamabad after radical extremists destroy boundary wall

OpIndia Staff -
According to a Hindu government civil servant, Pritam Das Rathi, about 3,000 Hindus live in Islamabad and the outskirts of the capital city without a temple or a crematorium.
Read more
News Reports

Kim Kardashian as First Lady? Rapper Kanye West announces he is running for US President, Elon Musk extends his support

OpIndia Staff -
US-based rapper Kanye West today took to Twitter to announce that he's going to run for President in the upcoming Presidential elections in America.
Read more
News Reports

On war footing: DRDO builds up 1,000 bed coronavirus facility in record 11 days

OpIndia Staff -
The DRDO has built up a 1,000 bed coronavirus facility in the national capital in 11 days only. The temporary structure also includes 250 ICU beds.
Read more
News Reports

Latest updates and important links about COVID-19 coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Live statistics and tracking of news related to COVID-19 coronavirus with focus on India.
Read more
News Reports

While Maharashtra govt threatens action against Patanjali for Coronil, state municipal corporations endorse “unani kadha” as a remedy against coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Several municipal corporations in Maharashtra have started promoting Unani Kadha to bookst immunity against Coronavirus
Read more
News Reports

UK, UAE, EU, and Malaysia start crackdown on Pakistan’s official carrier PIA after report that 30% of Pakistani pilots have fake licenses

OpIndia Staff -
Several countries have started disallowing PIA flights after Pakistan aviation minister revealed that 30% of Pakistani pilots had fake licenses
Read more

Connect with us

234,752FansLike
398,230FollowersFollow
269,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com