The autopsy report of the eight policemen who died in one of the bloodiest encounters in UP History has revealed Maoist-style ambush and extreme brutality. The injuries on the cops are similar to those sustained in guerilla-style attacks by Maoists that include beheading.

According to the report, DSP Devendra Mishra’s head and toes were severed with an axe. His body was mutilated. The attackers fired bullets on a sub-inspector from point-blank range. A constable was shot dead using an AK-47 they snatched from the police. The investigation so far suggests that around 60 men of gangster Vikas Dubey ambushed the police team in an attack pattern similar to that of Maoists in the red corridor.

Autopsy revealed the brutality of the attackers

Sub-inspector Anup Singh had seven bullets lodged in his body. Mahesh Yadav, Shivrajpur station officer, had gunshot injuries on chest, shoulder, and face. Constable Jitendra Pal possibly became the victim of AK-47 bullets that torn his body. Rahul, Bablu and Sultan sustained gunshot wounds from .315 bore rifle resulting in their death.

The patent of injuries, particularly to head and shoulders, suggested that the attackers enjoyed the advantage they had for being on an altitude. There were snipers positioned on the rooftops that caused severe damage to the police team. Mohit Agarwal, Inspector General of Police, Kanpur range was quoted by TOI, saying, “Such a guerrilla-style ambush is unprecedented in Uttar Pradesh. First, a trap was laid by placing a JCB machine on the dirt road and then the gang members sprung a surprise by firing from rooftops. This is the normal strategy adopted by Maoists. A blackout was enforced on the stretch as part of the tactics.”

In the aftermath of the attack, Uttar Pradesh police have deployed 20 dedicated teams comprising over 3,000 personnel to arrest Dubey. The Kanpur administration demolished his house and cars.

Kanpur encounter

On the intervening night of 2nd and 3rd July, eight police personnel were killed by UP gangster Vikas Dubey and his men near Kanpur. A team of 15-16 Uttar Pradesh police had carried out raids in search of criminal Vikas Dubey in Chaubepur in Kanpur. The raid was carried out at 1 am on the intervening night of July 2-3 in Bithoor area in Chaubepur.

The police personnel were ambushed by Dubey’s men who were prepared with arms on the roof of a building and continuously shot at them. The criminals had already blocked the road with a JCB machine to prevent the policemen from escaping. A total of eight police personnel were killed and six injured.