Wednesday, July 15, 2020
Mumbai police deny reports that they will question Salman Khan in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case

OpIndia Staff

salman khan
Salman Khan (L) and Sushant Singh Rajput (R)
The Mumbai Police will not be interrogating Bollywood star Salman Khan in connection with the suicide case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Earlier, there were reports that the Mumbai police who are investigating the actor’s suicide case, had questioned Salman Khan’s former manager Reshma Shetty. Following that, it was reported that Salman Khan will also be summoned for questioning regarding the same.

However, the DCP has denied the reports and issued a statement saying that Salman Khan would not be called in for questioning in Sushant’s suicide investigation.

There were expectations that the Mumbai Police would summon Salman Khan for interrogation after a man from Bihar had filed a case against Salman and seven other people from the industry, for abetment in suicide in Sushant’s ex-manager Disha Salian’s case. 

Petition was filed against Bollywood stars

A petition demanding the filing of cases against Bollywood personalities like Salman Khan, Ekta Kapoor, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Karan Johar was filed alleging that they had abetted the 34-year-old actor Sushant Singh Rajput to commit suicide. These celebrities were accused of encouraging nepotism and favouritism in the film industry.

However, the court had dismissed the petition filed by local advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha, pointing out that the matter lay outside the court’s jurisdiction.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai police have recorded statements of various people in connection with the suicide case of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who ended his life in his Bandra apartment on June 14.

So far, the Mumbai Police have recorded statements of over 35 people which include the actor’s family members, director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, actor-friend Rhea Chakraborty, casting director Mukesh Chhabra, Sanjana Sanghi and Yash Raj Films’ casting director Shanoo Sharma among others.

