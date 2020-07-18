Saturday, July 18, 2020
Home News Reports Watch: Son of Shiv Sena MP abuses traffic police officer, threatens to get him...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Watch: Son of Shiv Sena MP abuses traffic police officer, threatens to get him fired from a job

Shiv Sena MP Vinayak Raut's son Yogesh Raut Shiv Sena MP Vinayak Raut's son Yogesh Raut t

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Son of Shiv Sena member threatens to fire traffic police officer
Screengrab of the Video
34

In a video that has now gone viral on social media, Yogesh Raut, the son of Shiv Sena MP Vinayak Raut, was seen misbehaving with a traffic police officer. The incident took place in the Kanvalvi area in Konkan where an allegedly drunk Yogesh flouted traffic rules and threatened to expel the police officer.

Yaa mp Raut ya cha mulgyani Mala shivi dili (The son of Vinayak Raut has abused me verbally)”, the police officer said. Yogesh Raut said, “Mi tuzhi naukri ghaalu shakto (I can make you lose your job).” Vinayak Raut is the Member of Parliament from the Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Lok Sabha seat in Konkan.

Yogesh misbehaved with the traffic police officer after he was stopped by the officer for violating traffic rules.

Shiv Sena member tonsures Nepali man’s head

On Friday, a Nepali man was tonsured and forced to shout ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Nepal PM Murdabad’ days after Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli stoked a huge political and diplomatic storm after claiming that Lord Rama was born in Nepal. The video of the incident was widely circulated on social media after a person named Arun Pathak, recorded and shared it on his Facebook profile. It is reported that Pathak was behind the shocking incident.

When we looked into the Facebook profile, it was revealed that Arun Pathak belonged to Shiv Sena, currently the ‘secular’ alliance partner of Congress party in Maharashtra. In his Facebook profile, one can see that he describes himself as a “disciple of Bala Saheb Thackeray”. In another image, the accused Arun Pathak was also seen with Uddhav Thackeray, the chief of Shiv Sena. Arun Pathak was also the district chief of Shiv Sena in Varanasi from 2000 to 2003. He is the chief general secretary and spokesperson of Shiv Sena in Uttar Pradesh state.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

Media Fact-Check

No, PM Modi is not planning to build a multi-cultural centre dedicated to all religions along with Bhavya Ram Mandir on Ram Janmabhoomi

OpIndia Staff -
Retired IAS officer Nripendra Mishra claims news reports claiming PM Modi wants to build Ayodhya as a multi cultural centre for all religions are grossly misleading and incorrect
Read more
Politics

Rahul Gandhi defends anti-Hindu Periyar, who broke Lord Ganesha’s Murthis and slandered Shri Ram

OpIndia Staff -
Congress president Rahul Gandhi has heaped praises on renowned hatemonger EV Ramasamy, aka Periyar.
Read more

German manufacturer says drone shown by “drone boy” Prathap as his creation is their property, asks him to clarify or face legal action

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
BillzEye - Multicoptersysteme issues statement saying the drone shown by 'drone boy' prathap as his creation is their product

AIMIM leader Kadir Khan, Congress leader Anup Patel instigated mother-daughter duo from Amethi to set themselves on fire in front of Yogi Adityanath’s office

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
FIR lodged against AIMIM's Kadir Khan and Congress's Anup Patel for instigating mother-daughter duo to set themselves on fire

After bungling up Rajasthan, Congress quotes Indira Gandhi to hail the principle of respecting ‘electoral mandate’, reduces itself to a joke

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Quoting Indira Gandhi, Congress tweeted, "Respecting the electoral mandate is quintessential in a democracy. Even the slightest attempt to subvert it is an insult to the hardworking citizens. #CongressKeVichaar".

Pakistani Christian girl abducted and forcibly converted to Islam, now pregnant and confined to one room due to sexual assault by abductor Abdul

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Huma Younus, a Christian girl who was kidnapped from her home in Karachi on October 10 last year, has become pregnant due to the incessant sexual violence perpetrated by her abductor Abdul Jabbar

Recently Popular

Fact-Check

The curious case of ‘Drone Boy’ who has made 600 drones using broken mixer grinders and televisions. A fact-check

Raju Das -
While 'drone boy' Prathap NM has claimed to have made 600 drones using e-waste, not a single photo or video of them exist
Read more
News Reports

‘Drone boy’ Prathap responds to OpIndia fact-check, fails to prove that he made any drone, received any award- Detail analysis of his responses

OpIndia Staff -
‘Drone boy’ Prathap responds to OpIndia fact-check, fails to prove that he received awards, medals for developing drones
Read more
News Reports

Pakistani Christian girl abducted and forcibly converted to Islam, now pregnant and confined to one room due to sexual assault by abductor Abdul

OpIndia Staff -
Huma Younus, a Christian girl who was kidnapped from her home in Karachi on October 10 last year, has become pregnant due to the incessant sexual violence perpetrated by her abductor Abdul Jabbar
Read more
News Reports

Vishal Kumar, a bright 19-year old ABVP activist who was murdered by Islamists in Kerala eight years ago

OpIndia Staff -
On the 17th of July, 2012 Vishal Kumar, a 19-year old ABVP karyakarta, was murdered in Kerala by goons associated with the Campus Front of India.
Read more
News Reports

‘Drone boy’ Prathap NM makes a statement after OpIndia fact-check: Here is why his explanation makes little sense

OpIndia Staff -
'Drone boy' Prathap NM says he won't show his drones due to intellectual property issues, but will show certificates from unregistered events
Read more
News Reports

German manufacturer says drone shown by “drone boy” Prathap as his creation is their property, asks him to clarify or face legal action

OpIndia Staff -
BillzEye - Multicoptersysteme issues statement saying the drone shown by 'drone boy' prathap as his creation is their product
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Pragya Debnath from Bengal who converted to Islam in 2009 under the influence of her ‘best friend’, arrested from Dhaka for terror links: Read...

OpIndia Staff -
Ayesha Jannat's primary responsibility was to entice teenagers and youths who could be radicalised and brainwashed into joining the terror outfit JMB
Read more
Media Fact-Check

No, PM Modi is not planning to build a multi-cultural centre dedicated to all religions along with Bhavya Ram Mandir on Ram Janmabhoomi

OpIndia Staff -
Retired IAS officer Nripendra Mishra claims news reports claiming PM Modi wants to build Ayodhya as a multi cultural centre for all religions are grossly misleading and incorrect
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Son of Shiv Sena MP abuses traffic police officer, threatens to get him fired from a job

OpIndia Staff -
Shiv Sena MP Vinayak Raut's son Yogesh Raut threatened a traffic police officer after he was stopped fo violating traffic rules
Read more
News Reports

Delhi: Coronavirus positive children develop symptoms of rare Kawasaki disease

OpIndia Staff -
Hospitals in Delhi are witnessing coronavirus positive children develop symptoms of the rare Kawasaki disease.
Read more
News Reports

The governance model of Rajasthan: Ashok Gehlot reveals how he was not ‘in talking terms’ with his Deputy CM Sachin Pilot for the past...

OpIndia Staff -
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot said he was not communicating with Deputy CM Sachin Pilot since formation of the government
Read more
News Reports

Amidst celebration and fanfare, Lakshmi the Elephant returns home to Manakula Vinayagar Temple

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier, CM V. Narayanasami, had directed the forest department to return Lakshmi back to her home at the temple in Puducherry.
Read more
News Reports

Pune emerges as one of top 3 districts in India in terms of active Coronavirus cases: BJP MLA Siddharth Shirole writes letter to Centre...

OpIndia Staff -
Siddharth Shirole, representing Shivajinagar constituency in Pune, has alleged the Maha Vikas Aghadi government of abandoning Pune as the city emerges as a potent coronavirus hotspot
Read more
News Reports

Coimbatore: Unknown miscreants desecrate three Hindu temples and set them on fire, damage Trishul in front of one temple

OpIndia Staff -
Makaliamman temple, Vinayagar temple and Selvavinayagar temple in Coimbatore set on fire, desecreated by unknown people
Read more
News Reports

China forcing mass abortions and sterilization on Uighur Muslims is a stain of the century: US secretary of state Mike Pompeo

OpIndia Staff -
China regularly subjects minority women to pregnancy checks, forces intrauterine devices, sterilisation and even abortion
Read more
News Reports

BSP supremo Mayawati demands President’s rule in Rajasthan, accuses Ashok Gehlot of malpractices

OpIndia Staff -
Mayawati said that Rajasthan CM violated the anti-defection law and betrayed the BSP by admitting its MLAs into the Congress
Read more

Connect with us

236,253FansLike
409,680FollowersFollow
276,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com