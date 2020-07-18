In a video that has now gone viral on social media, Yogesh Raut, the son of Shiv Sena MP Vinayak Raut, was seen misbehaving with a traffic police officer. The incident took place in the Kanvalvi area in Konkan where an allegedly drunk Yogesh flouted traffic rules and threatened to expel the police officer.

“Yaa mp Raut ya cha mulgyani Mala shivi dili (The son of Vinayak Raut has abused me verbally)”, the police officer said. Yogesh Raut said, “Mi tuzhi naukri ghaalu shakto (I can make you lose your job).” Vinayak Raut is the Member of Parliament from the Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Lok Sabha seat in Konkan.

Heavily drunk Yogesh Raut, son of @ShivSena MP Vinayak Raut flouting rules & threatening a traffic cop.



The way #BabyPenguin are behaving, it seems they feel Maharashtra is their ‘Baapa chi Sultanate’. pic.twitter.com/rKPpeG9qNY — Jiten Gajaria (@jitengajaria) July 17, 2020

Yogesh misbehaved with the traffic police officer after he was stopped by the officer for violating traffic rules.

Shiv Sena member tonsures Nepali man’s head

On Friday, a Nepali man was tonsured and forced to shout ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Nepal PM Murdabad’ days after Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli stoked a huge political and diplomatic storm after claiming that Lord Rama was born in Nepal. The video of the incident was widely circulated on social media after a person named Arun Pathak, recorded and shared it on his Facebook profile. It is reported that Pathak was behind the shocking incident.

When we looked into the Facebook profile, it was revealed that Arun Pathak belonged to Shiv Sena, currently the ‘secular’ alliance partner of Congress party in Maharashtra. In his Facebook profile, one can see that he describes himself as a “disciple of Bala Saheb Thackeray”. In another image, the accused Arun Pathak was also seen with Uddhav Thackeray, the chief of Shiv Sena. Arun Pathak was also the district chief of Shiv Sena in Varanasi from 2000 to 2003. He is the chief general secretary and spokesperson of Shiv Sena in Uttar Pradesh state.