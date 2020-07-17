Friday, July 17, 2020
Home News Reports Tamil Nadu: Saffron paint poured on the statue of Periyar in Coimbatore, tension ensues...
News Reports
Updated:

Tamil Nadu: Saffron paint poured on the statue of Periyar in Coimbatore, tension ensues in Sundarapuram area

The local police, along with the supporters of Periyar cleaned the statue and removed the saffron paint from it. Following the incident, more police personnel have also been deployed at five more statues of Periyar and three statues of Dr B R Ambedkar in the city.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Periyar statue desecrated in Sundarapuram area in Coimbatore/ Image Source: ANI
42

A Periyar statue has been allegedly painted in saffron colour in Sundarapuram, Coimbatore leading to a tense situation in the city. A complaint has been filed by Dravidar Kazhagam (DK) workers against the vandalism of the statue.

According to the reports, the incident caused tensions in the Sundarapuram area in Coimbatore after some unidentified people allegedly vandalised the statue of Periyar E V Ramasamy in the early hours of Friday.

Reportedly, the statue was installed by Thanthai Periyar Pasarai 25 years ago, which was inaugurated by Dravidar Kazhagam president K Veeramani. The Tamil Nadu police said that some unidentified people poured saffron paint on the statue of Periyar.

Periyar followers gather at the spot, demand action

As news regarding the incident spread, more than 20 people gathered at the spot and demanded action against the people who disrespected the statue. Deputy commissioner of police (law & order) G Stalin visited the spot and assured them that appropriate action would be taken against the miscreants.

Commissioner of police Sumit Sharan said a case would be registered in the Podanur police station. He added that the police have begun an investigation and are collecting CCTV footage from nearby commercial establishments. We will arrest the people who desecrated the statue, he said.

The local police, along with the supporters of Periyar cleaned the statue and removed the saffron paint from it. Following the incident, more police personnel have also been deployed at five more statues of Periyar and three statues of Dr B R Ambedkar in the city.

From breaking Murthis to Ravana Leela: Periyar’s long history of hatred towards Shri Rama and Sita

Over the years, Periyar has spread numerous canards about the Ramayana. All his lies were directed towards slandering the Maryada Purshottam. His lies ranged from accusing Shri Rama of being casteist to claiming that he killed and mutilated women. According to him, the Ramayana and Mahabharata were written by ‘cunning Aryans’ to erase the ‘Dravidian identity’. If Periyar were to be believed, Rama was part of a conspiracy to deny the throne to Bharata, who, according to Periyar, was Dasaratha’s rightful heir.

Periyar also claimed that no North Indian Brahmin ever died in the war against Ravana. He had also claimed that Rama had married other women apart from Sita for his sexual pleasure. He had also claimed that Ravana was, in fact, a Dravidian King from South India. None of Periyar’s claims about the Ramayana has an ounce of truth to them, of course, but he made them anyway. The origins of most of these claims lie not in the Ramayana but in the virulent hatred that he harboured towards North Indians and Brahmins.

Periyar had even broken murthis of Lord Ganesha, burnt pictures of Lord Ram and conducted Ravan Leela.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

News Reports

‘We see it in Himalayas where China recently took aggressive stand’: USA State Dept issues statement against Chinese aggression and expansionism

OpIndia Staff -
Pointing out the recent 'aggressive stance of China' on Indian frontiers and the South China Sea, SCA noted that Beijing's misadventure is not a local phenomenon but an essential feature of 'a nationalist and Marxist-Leninist mindset'.
Read more
News Reports

Curious Case of Mohan Nursing Home: Who killed Shahid and why was his body dumped anonymously by Muslims in front of a hospital

Nupur J Sharma -
Chargesheet in Delhi riots case says that bullet that had hit Shahid could not have come from Hindu rioters as they too far away
Read more

Netizens outrage after Scotch-Brite says it will remove ‘regressive’ bindi in new logo

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Karthik Srinivasan, who claims to be communications strategy consultant, recently took to LinkedIn to call out Scotch-Brite for their logo which stereotypes gender roles.

India to begin International flights to select countries via Air Bubbles till travel restrictions due to Coronavirus remain: Civil Aviation Minister

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Unless international civil aviation returns to pre-covid state, air bubbles are the only answer, said civil aviation minister

Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty requests home minister Amit Shah to hand over Sushant’s suicide case to CBI

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
After receiving death and rape threats, Rhea Chakraborty seeks CBI probe into her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput's death case

Congress governments over four decades kept changing rules to allot free Lutyens land to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation: Read details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A report by Times Now stated that ongoing high-level probe against the Gandhis-controlled Rajiv Gandhi Foundation has exposed a convenient arrangement that saw Gandhi family virtually taking over prime Lutyens land through various trusts including the RGF.

Recently Popular

Fact-Check

The curious case of ‘Drone Boy’ who has made 600 drones using broken mixer grinders and televisions. A fact-check

Raju Das -
While 'drone boy' Prathap NM has claimed to have made 600 drones using e-waste, not a single photo or video of them exist
Read more
News Reports

Here is why #BabyPenguin is trending on Twitter, and why Aaditya Thackeray is called so by some

OpIndia Staff -
Yuva Sena registered complaint against twitter user for calling Aaditya Thackeray "Baby Penguin" and Uddhav Thackeray "Aurangzeb"
Read more
News Reports

“Was attacked because I’m a Dalit”: Says social media user Madhur Singh who finds inaction of NCW against comedian Kenny Sebastian worrisome

OpIndia Staff -
Social media user Madhur Singh, popularly known as ThePlacardGuy has expressed concern that the lack of action of National Commission for Women against comedian Kenny Sebastian for obscene comments against his mother.
Read more
Politics

Did you know Farooq Abdullah’s daughter Sara Abdullah had a rough time convincing her family for marrying ‘Hindu’ boy Sachin Pilot: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Sara Abdullah had to suffer a lot of hardship to marry Sachin Pilot because her family did not want her to marry a 'Hindu' man.
Read more
News Reports

‘Drone boy’ Prathap NM makes a statement after OpIndia fact-check: Here is why his explanation makes little sense

OpIndia Staff -
'Drone boy' Prathap NM says he won't show his drones due to intellectual property issues, but will show certificates from unregistered events
Read more
News Reports

Netizens outrage after Scotch-Brite says it will remove ‘regressive’ bindi in new logo

OpIndia Staff -
Karthik Srinivasan, who claims to be communications strategy consultant, recently took to LinkedIn to call out Scotch-Brite for their logo which stereotypes gender roles.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Tamil Nadu: Saffron paint poured on the statue of Periyar in Coimbatore, tension ensues in Sundarapuram area

OpIndia Staff -
The Tamil Nadu police said that some unidentified people poured saffron paint on the statue of Periyar, tension is now brewing in the area
Read more
News Reports

Indian Express report insinuates Delhi Police giving special treatment to Hindu accused in riot cases, Police calls it ‘highly misleading’

OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi Police in its rejoinder to Indian Express said that the tone and tenor of the report were misleading and gave the impression that the Delhi Police was acting in a biased manner.
Read more
News Reports

Congress brings in ‘audio recording’ drama to claim BJP is trying to buy MLAs: Did it inadvertently admit that Gehlot does not have the...

OpIndia Staff -
The Congress and CM Ashok Gehlot have been firmly asserting that they have a majority and the Rajasthan government is stable. The sudden audio drama and claims of a Congress MLA saying that they do not have the numbers adds new twist to the political development in the state.
Read more
News Reports

‘We see it in Himalayas where China recently took aggressive stand’: USA State Dept issues statement against Chinese aggression and expansionism

OpIndia Staff -
Pointing out the recent 'aggressive stance of China' on Indian frontiers and the South China Sea, SCA noted that Beijing's misadventure is not a local phenomenon but an essential feature of 'a nationalist and Marxist-Leninist mindset'.
Read more
News Reports

Bhima Koregaon case accused Varavara Rao tests positive for coronavirus, shifted to JJ hospital

OpIndia Staff -
Activist Varavara Rao tests positive for Coronavirus, shifted to JJ hospital from Taloja central jail
Read more
News Reports

Police lodges FIR after AMU student receives threats from another student, told she will be forced to wear “brass hijab”

OpIndia Staff -
Police file FIR after AMU students threaten female student for saying girls in the University are forced to cover themselves up in hostels
Read more
News Reports

Curious Case of Mohan Nursing Home: Who killed Shahid and why was his body dumped anonymously by Muslims in front of a hospital

Nupur J Sharma -
Chargesheet in Delhi riots case says that bullet that had hit Shahid could not have come from Hindu rioters as they too far away
Read more
Fact-Check

Fact-check: Did the Rs 263 crore Sattar Ghat bridge in Bihar collapse within 29 days of construction?

OpIndia Staff -
The barbs were not limited to the opposition parties. Some netizens also blamed Bihar govt for the Sattar Ghat Bridge collapse
Read more
News Reports

Netizens outrage after Scotch-Brite says it will remove ‘regressive’ bindi in new logo

OpIndia Staff -
Karthik Srinivasan, who claims to be communications strategy consultant, recently took to LinkedIn to call out Scotch-Brite for their logo which stereotypes gender roles.
Read more
News Reports

India to begin International flights to select countries via Air Bubbles till travel restrictions due to Coronavirus remain: Civil Aviation Minister

OpIndia Staff -
Unless international civil aviation returns to pre-covid state, air bubbles are the only answer, said civil aviation minister
Read more

Connect with us

236,113FansLike
408,488FollowersFollow
275,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com