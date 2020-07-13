Monday, July 13, 2020
Home News Reports A tribute to Tapan Ghosh: The firebrand leader who helped Muslim women marry their...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

A tribute to Tapan Ghosh: The firebrand leader who helped Muslim women marry their Hindu lovers and secure a happy ending to their love stories

Tapan Ghosh was a member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for years before he quit the organisation in 2007 over ideological differences. He founded Hindu Samhati a year later.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Tapan Ghosh passed away due to the Coronavirus
Image Credit: Hindu Samhati
5

Hindutva Icon of West Bengal, Tapan Ghosh, passed away on Sunday, days after he was diagnosed with the Wuhan Coronavirus. The founder of Hindu Samhati, he had gained widespread popularity due to his staunch opposition towards Radical Islam and his commitment towards the welfare of the Hindu community.

Tapan Ghosh was a member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for years before he quit the organisation in 2007 over ideological differences. He founded Hindu Samhati a year later. He quit the organisation he founded in 2018 due to differences within the organisation. What began with only a few hundred members, the Hindu Samhati soon expanded into every district of West Bengal and opened units in Jharkhand and Assam as well.

During his life, Tapan Ghosh was known to speak his mind and often adopted novel strategies to strengthen the cause of Hindutva in West Bengal. Unlike some other Hindutva outfits, he was not averse to the idea of Valentines Day and instead, encouraged Hindu boys to court women, both Hindus and non-Hindus.

He once opined, “What will the Hindu girls do if Hindu boys don’t mix with them? I would instead urge you to fall in love with girls – both Hindu and non-Hindu. If you don’t do this under family pressure, the girls will get pally with Muslims.” Tapan Ghosh did not hesitate to speak his mind about the Trinamool government in the state either.

He once said, “What happened to the police officers who were attacked by a mob on Red Road during a gathering organised by Siddiqullah Chowdhury? Chowdhury is a minister now. But what is the status of the cases? Are they still alive?” Tapan Ghosh was extremely concerned about the inability of the state to curb violence by people from the minority community.

An issue that was close to his heart was the matter of Gharwapsi. At the foundation day rally of Hindu Samhati in February 2018, 14 members of a Muslim family were re-converted to Hinduism. Tapan Ghosh had announced proudly that his organisation would welcome those who were converted forcefully but wish to revert to their faith.

Another issue Tapan Ghosh advocated greatly was the marriage between Hindu men and Muslim women. He used to say quite proudly that since the inception of Hindu Samhati, they had arranged as many as three hundred marriages between Muslim women and Hindu youths. The Hindutva icon used to say that these women used to consider him as their father since most were disowned by their family.

“While Bengal celebrates Jamai Shasthi, we celebrate ‘Mey (daughter) Shasthi’. It’s about embracing love. Most of them are not in touch with their parents and hence treat me like their father. They treat my house as their maternal home. They call me whenever there are fights between them and their husbands and any other marital issue. I have strict guidelines for all men to keep their wives happy and safe. I have also told all my daughters to inform me if their husbands ever verbally or physically abuse them,” Ghosh once said.

The Hindu Samhati founder used to say quite openly that Muslim women want to come back to the Hindu fold but Hindu men often do not show the courage for such relationships. Therefore, his organisation, he says, has helped such couples settle into proper homes. He once said in an interview, “We are also seeing a trend of Muslim girls awakening to their plight in Muslim society and preferring to marry Hindu boys. But many Hindu boys lack the courage for such relations – we have helped several such Muslim girl-Hindu boy couples to settle down.”

In many cases, the Hindu Samhati has helped such Hindu men find jobs so that the newly wed couple could lead a comfortable life. In case there was opposition from the boy’s family, the Hindutva organisation spoke to them to resolve the matter amicably.  “They met my family and told them marrying a Muslim girl was a service to Hinduism,” recalled Chandan Sardar who married Chhanda Sardar, previously Ispa Naiya.

Nirupa Sultana, who changed her name to Rupa Konra after marrying Gopal Konra and embracing Hinduism, said, “I fell in love with Gopal Konra but lacked the courage to give up my religion. I was taken to Tapan Ghosh of Hindu Samhati and he told me my original religion was Hinduism and I should return to it, spend my life with my love. I ran away from home and lived in a shelter. I am happy now. I go to college everyday. My family has disowned me. I have accepted that too.”

Rumpa Chatterjee, previously Rukaiya Khatun, said, “There were three couples with us. We stayed there almost six months. Tapan Ghosh of Hindu Samhati told me he would settle everything. Since then I have called him Baba. On September 9, 2014, we got married.” Her father Sirajuddin Mollah joined the BJP after quitting SUCI for ‘safety’.

There are numerous stories such as these about Tapan Ghosh where he helped love-struck couples find solace in each other’s embrace. At the same time, he spoke out against the demographic shift underway in the state and criticised it harshly. He also criticised the minoritarian policies of the existing West Bengal government and always spoke out for the welfare of the Bengali Hindu community.

Tapan Ghosh might have forsaken this world but the fire of Hindutva he lit in Bengal will continue to shine for years to come. At a time when the darkness of Radical Islam and minority appeasement became rampant in the state, he stepped forward and carried the beacon of Hinduism in his shoulders. His legacy will continue to inspire generations of Bengali Hindus to come. His watch may have ended but the path he forged will continue to be tread upon by hordes of Bengali Hindus in the future.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsHindu Samhati, tapan ghosh, who was tapan ghosh

Trending now

News Reports

A tribute to Tapan Ghosh: The firebrand leader who helped Muslim women marry their Hindu lovers and secure a happy ending to their love...

OpIndia Staff -
Hindutva Icon of West Bengal, Tapan Ghosh, passed away on Sunday, days after he was diagnosed with the Wuhan Coronavirus.
Read more
Politics

Sharad Pawar, Mamata Banerjee, Jagan and Himanta Biswa: How Congress ignored key regional leaders and eventually lost those states

Jhankar Mohta -
Choosing loyalists over popularity and calibre has cost Congress dearly. Losing key regional leaders has decimated the party to ruins in many states.
Read more

Uttar Pradesh govt starts door-to-door medical screening for coronavirus

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in a tweet on Saturday had said that medical screening and testing are the most important means to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection.

While Congress leaves doors open for Sachin Pilot’s return, his posters removed from Rajasthan Congress office

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala has urged Sachin Pilot and his followers to have discussions with the party leadership to resolves the issues

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar accuses PM Modi of playing “Shudra-level politics” for ousting Priyanka Gandhi from her govt bungalow

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In an interview with Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana, Sharad Pawar said that evicting Priyanka Gandhi from her government bungalow was "Shudrapanache Rajkaran" meaning "low-caste politics"

“Sachin Pilot is in BJP”, says Congress leader PL Punia, later claims it was a slip of tongue

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Punia claimed that the question was about Scindia and he accidentally took the name of Sachin Pilot. He added, "Mistake is regretted."

Recently Popular

Fact-Check

The curious case of ‘Drone Boy’ who has made 600 drones using broken mixer grinders and televisions. A fact-check

Raju Das -
While 'drone boy' Prathap NM has claimed to have made 600 drones using e-waste, not a single photo or video of them exist
Read more
News Reports

‘Drone boy’ Prathap NM makes a statement after OpIndia fact-check: Here is why his explanation makes little sense

OpIndia Staff -
'Drone boy' Prathap NM says he won't show his drones due to intellectual property issues, but will show certificates from unregistered events
Read more
Politics

Sachin Pilot reaches Delhi with 25 MLAs amid speculations of Rajasthan government collapse, Gehlot holds late night meetings

OpIndia Staff -
Ashok Gehlot claimed that the State government was stable and would continue to remain so despite all efforts to the contrary
Read more
News Reports

Pakistanis are shocked that Turkish actress does not cover herself head-to-toe in real life like her role in TV show Ertugrul, slams for wearing...

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistani Islamists troll Turkish actress Esra Bilgiç for her modern clothing, not traditional dress like her historical role in a TV show
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

‘Maaro, Kafiro ko Maaro’: From creating fake alibi to mobilising thousands of Muslims against Hindus, read what Tahir Hussain did in his own words

Nupur J Sharma -
Disclosure Statement in the chargesheet which was narrated and signed by Tahir Hussain in his own words, reveal a sinister design during Delhi riots
Read more
Entertainment

Stand-up comedian apologises for insulting memorial to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Arabian sea after MNS workers vandalised studio

OpIndia Staff -
The stand-up 'comedian' Agrima Joshua had made scornfully derisive remarks in her video against the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj memorial that is going to be erected in the Arabian Sea
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

A tribute to Tapan Ghosh: The firebrand leader who helped Muslim women marry their Hindu lovers and secure a happy ending to their love...

OpIndia Staff -
Hindutva Icon of West Bengal, Tapan Ghosh, passed away on Sunday, days after he was diagnosed with the Wuhan Coronavirus.
Read more
Politics

Sharad Pawar, Mamata Banerjee, Jagan and Himanta Biswa: How Congress ignored key regional leaders and eventually lost those states

Jhankar Mohta -
Choosing loyalists over popularity and calibre has cost Congress dearly. Losing key regional leaders has decimated the party to ruins in many states.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh govt starts door-to-door medical screening for coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in a tweet on Saturday had said that medical screening and testing are the most important means to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection.
Read more
Politics

While Congress leaves doors open for Sachin Pilot’s return, his posters removed from Rajasthan Congress office

OpIndia Staff -
Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala has urged Sachin Pilot and his followers to have discussions with the party leadership to resolves the issues
Read more
News Reports

All you need to know about Ashok Gehlot’s links to the Fairmont Hotel that is being raided by ED

OpIndia Staff -
The Enforcement Directorate conducted raids on the Fairmont Hotel in Jaipur on Monday.
Read more
News Reports

Padmanabhaswami Temple: SC verdict upholds rights of Travancore royal family over the world’s richest temple, only Hindus to be part of temple management

OpIndia Staff -
SC rules in favour of Travancore Royal family. Kerala government says it will abide by the order.
Read more
News Reports

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar accuses PM Modi of playing “Shudra-level politics” for ousting Priyanka Gandhi from her govt bungalow

OpIndia Staff -
In an interview with Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana, Sharad Pawar said that evicting Priyanka Gandhi from her government bungalow was "Shudrapanache Rajkaran" meaning "low-caste politics"
Read more
Law

Delhi Riot part of deep-rooted conspiracy, prima facie evidence that Tahir Hussain was part of the conspiracy: Delhi Court junks bail plea

OpIndia Staff -
Today, the Delhi Court has rejected the bail plea of Tahir Hussain saying the was a part of the deep-rooted conspiracy that led to the Delhi Riots
Read more
Politics

Amidst the political crisis in Rajasthan, I-T raids at premises of CM Ashok Gehlot’s close aides

OpIndia Staff -
Speculations are rife that Sachin Pilot may join the BJP soon. Congress is still claiming that it has the majority numbers in Rajasthan and Ashok Gehlot's government is stable.
Read more
News Reports

“Sachin Pilot is in BJP”, says Congress leader PL Punia, later claims it was a slip of tongue

OpIndia Staff -
Punia claimed that the question was about Scindia and he accidentally took the name of Sachin Pilot. He added, "Mistake is regretted."
Read more

Connect with us

235,856FansLike
405,586FollowersFollow
274,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com