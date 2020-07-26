Sunday, July 26, 2020
Home Opinions The Wire uses turncoat NCP worker to defame ABVP
Editor's picksMediaOpinionsPolitics
Updated:

The Wire uses turncoat NCP worker to defame ABVP

After him leaving ABVP in February 2019, it was revealed that he was in talks with the NCP long before the CAA bill was passed in the parliament and that he used the passing of CAA as an exit strategy from ABVP so that nobody suspects him of political infidelity.

Nivan Sadh

Also Read

Nivan Sadhhttps://medium.com/@nivansadh
Blogger and Student. Contact- nivansadh@gmail.com
The Wire uses turncoat NCP worker to defame ABVP
5

The Wire on 22nd July published an article by turn-coat NCP worker Jay Kholiya on the opinion section of its website, where he wrote about his reason for leaving Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad or ABVP (a patriotic student organization in India, affiliated to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh or RSS). In the article, Kholiya writes on the reason why he had a “hriday parivartan” or change in ideology in 2019 (which, incidentally, was when the MVA government came to power in Maharashtra).

Jay Kholiya had joined ABVP in 2019 after he saw a Modi wave emerging in many parts of the country, and the powerful BJP-Shiv Sena coalition had formed the government in Maharashtra. According to several senior members of ABVP, the organization never believed that Jay was supporting the ABVP ideology, but nevertheless, rewarded him for the dedication he put in strengthening the student movement in South Mumbai. It was well known that he had left-leaning tendencies, but it was ignored because of ABVP’s work culture that encourages conflicting opinions and debates.

In the article, Kholiya claims to have organized a CAA-supporting rally in South Mumbai near CST station at Fort “under his leadership”, which is laughable, to say the least. The rally was organized by ABVP’s Mumbai unit, which overshadows all district units in the city. Nevertheless, several ABVP members from South Mumbai freshly remember Kholiya enthusiastically debating with people of opposing views regarding CAA on official Whatsapp groups of the unit. Kholiya has hogged the credit of organizing the event for his own political agenda and apparently used it while pitching for an NCP post.   

Kholiya further claims that ABVP is a student wing of BJP. Which, ironically, he had himself disproved when the same was alleged by another former member of ABVP. When a former member of ABVP had a meltdown on the official Whatsapp group, the ex-member had claimed that ABVP was a student wing of Bharatiya Janata Party, to which Kholiya had sent a storm of news links reporting ABVP protests against BJP personalities. This change of colours is ridiculous, to say the least!

In his article on The Wire, he didn’t mention him joining the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) which has multiple charges of corruption after quitting ABVP. After leaving the Parishad, Kholiya had joined the NCP after getting an offer to serve as a ward level executive member followed by promotion to Secretary of Charkop Vidhan-Sabha constituency unit of NCP. 

I have been in regular touch with Jay Kholiya despite him betraying everything ABVP stands for, and have shared plenty of messages with him in the past.

In one of his messages post quitting ABVP, he says that the reason he left ABVP was that he had been in talks with NCP. It is important to stress on the fact that his uncle is also an NCP lawmaker from Gujarat. When I asked him about the reason why he left the Parishad, and if he would stay in contact with us after choosing a path in politics, he frankly told me that he keeps his “personal and political lives separate”, boldly revealing that he only cares about power/ politics and nothing more. 

After him leaving ABVP in February 2019, it was revealed that he was in talks with the NCP long before the CAA bill was passed in the parliament and that he used the passing of CAA as an exit strategy from ABVP so that nobody suspects him of political infidelity. By writing an article on The Wire regarding his departure from ABVP, he has made juvenile attempts to demonise the largest student movement in India, and save his own face by justifying his lust for power. 

Apart from his ridiculous attempt to defame ABVP in the article, he also tries to acquire media limelight on himself to fulfill his greed for attention and fame. Though he tries his best to make people believe that he left for an imaginary “Hriday Parivartan”, it is quite obvious that he does everything with a desire for power and political mileage. 

(The author is the District Social Media In-charge of ABVP South Mumbai)

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Nivan Sadhhttps://medium.com/@nivansadh
Blogger and Student. Contact- nivansadh@gmail.com
Searched termsthe wire fake news, the wire news, the wire owners, the wire anti hindu, the wire against hindus

Trending now

Opinions

The Wire uses turncoat NCP worker to defame ABVP

Nivan Sadh -
The Wire on 22nd July published a piece by turn-coat NCP worker Jay Kholiya on the opinion section of its website, where he wrote about his reason for leaving ABVP
Read more
Media

Muslims have a greater claim on India than Hindus: The Wire goes on a deranged rant, Shashi Tharoor agrees

OpIndia Staff -
The Wire columnist claims Muslims have greater claim to India than Hindus because they bury their dead, Shashi Tharoor agrees
Read more

Words from Quran cannot be used to describe a woman’s beauty: When AR Rahman was hounded by Islamic clerics

Entertainment OpIndia Staff -
The song 'Noor-un-Ala-Noor' composed by AR Rahman was called 'blasphemous' by Islamic clerics at the time, and it resulted in the movie being dropped completely

While India fought Pakistan at the border in 1999, here are 6 ways in which Congress insulted Kargil victory and our war-heroes

Political History of India OpIndia Staff -
While India fought Pakistan at the border during Kargil in 1999, it was also fighting an internal enemy - the Congress party headed by Sonia Gandhi

Here are the 11 sacred places, including Jain temple and Gurudwara, the soil from which have been sent to Ayodhya for Bhoomi Pujan

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The VHP, which spearheaded the Ram Mandir movement, has despatched water and soil collected from 11 sacred sites collected from Hindu and Jain temples, Sikh Gurudwaras to Ayodhya.

Nehru helped PLA forces to rampage and decimate Tibet by supplying rice in 1950s: Read details

Political History of India OpIndia Staff -
Jawaharlal Nehru had supplied rice for PLA troops in Tibet when Chinese army was rampaging and decimating the Tibetan way of life

Recently Popular

Politics

Rattled by Bhoomi Pujan of Ram Mandir, AAP leader Syed Asad Abbas hurls sexist abuses at BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma

OpIndia Staff -
AAP leader and TV panellist Dr Syed Asad Abbas lost his cool and ended up hurling sexist abuses at BJP national spokesperson Nupur Sharma on live TV.
Read more
News Reports

Jewish group bullies Indian-origin student in USA for saying that Hindu ‘Swastika’ is a peace symbol and different from Nazi symbol

OpIndia Staff -
American Student Simran Tatuskar had to face a tremendous amount of bullying after she said that Hindu 'Swastika' is a peaceful symbol
Read more
Media

The Quint defends LGBT activists who exposed children to sexual imagery, advertised colouring book with nude women masturbating to students

K Bhattacharjee -
The Quint deliberately whitewashed the brainwashing of the children into the toxic ideology of gender identity politics.
Read more
News Reports

Anurag Kashyap paints late Sushant Singh Rajput as unprofessional just before Sushant’s last film Dil Bechara releases

OpIndia Staff -
In his interview with Filmfare, Anurag Kashyap has claimed that Sushant Singh Rajput sought validation from established production houses
Read more
News Reports

Azam Khan pledges to take jal-samadhi in Saryu river if not invited for Bhoomi Pujan ceremony of Ram Mandir

Jinit Jain -
Ram Mandir Nirman Muslim Kar Sevak Manch president Azam Khan says he will take jal samadhi if not invited Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan
Read more
News Reports

Significant numbers of ISIS terrorists present in Kerala and Karnataka: UN Report on terrorism

OpIndia Staff -
The UN report warns that ISIL Indian affiliate (Hind Wilayah) has about 180 to 200 active members.
Read more

Latest News

Opinions

The Wire uses turncoat NCP worker to defame ABVP

Nivan Sadh -
The Wire on 22nd July published a piece by turn-coat NCP worker Jay Kholiya on the opinion section of its website, where he wrote about his reason for leaving ABVP
Read more
Media

Muslims have a greater claim on India than Hindus: The Wire goes on a deranged rant, Shashi Tharoor agrees

OpIndia Staff -
The Wire columnist claims Muslims have greater claim to India than Hindus because they bury their dead, Shashi Tharoor agrees
Read more
News Reports

NIA probe unearths terror funding link with Kerala Gold smuggling accused Rameez

OpIndia Staff -
Rameez, the mastermind of gold smuggling case, was first booked in 2014, at the tender age of 20, for smuggling 15kg gold through cargo
Read more
Entertainment

Words from Quran cannot be used to describe a woman’s beauty: When AR Rahman was hounded by Islamic clerics

OpIndia Staff -
The song 'Noor-un-Ala-Noor' composed by AR Rahman was called 'blasphemous' by Islamic clerics at the time, and it resulted in the movie being dropped completely
Read more
Political History of India

While India fought Pakistan at the border in 1999, here are 6 ways in which Congress insulted Kargil victory and our war-heroes

OpIndia Staff -
While India fought Pakistan at the border during Kargil in 1999, it was also fighting an internal enemy - the Congress party headed by Sonia Gandhi
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus fight: Human trial of vaccine begins in 6 Indian cities, no major side effects yet

OpIndia Staff -
Covaxin, developed by Bharat Biotech, is used for human trials in several Indian cities such as Delhi, Hyderabad, Patna, Kancheepuram, and Roht
Read more
Entertainment

The Bollywood ‘gang’ gets to AR Rahman too: Read what he said about the industry hounding him and spreading rumours

OpIndia Staff -
Music maestro and Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman has opened up about his experience about a vicious 'gang' that has been working tirelessly to ensure that he finds less work in Bollywood
Read more
News Reports

Here are the 11 sacred places, including Jain temple and Gurudwara, the soil from which have been sent to Ayodhya for Bhoomi Pujan

OpIndia Staff -
The VHP, which spearheaded the Ram Mandir movement, has despatched water and soil collected from 11 sacred sites collected from Hindu and Jain temples, Sikh Gurudwaras to Ayodhya.
Read more
News Reports

Complaint filed by neighbour against ABVP President over harassment charges withdrawn: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The student outfit, late at night, issued a statement saying the complainant, Balaji Vijayaraghavan, the woman's nephew, has withdrawn the complaint.
Read more
Political History of India

Nehru helped PLA forces to rampage and decimate Tibet by supplying rice in 1950s: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Jawaharlal Nehru had supplied rice for PLA troops in Tibet when Chinese army was rampaging and decimating the Tibetan way of life
Read more

Connect with us

237,480FansLike
415,527FollowersFollow
281,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com