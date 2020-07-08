The Uttar Pradesh police have arrested the former station in-charge of Chaubeypur police station Vinay Tiwari and Beat in-charge KK Sharma on Wednesday. Tiwari was suspended on Sunday after investigators suspected that he might have tipped the gangster Vikar Dubey about the raid on the night of 2nd June.

Former Station Officer of Chaubepur, Vinay Tiwari (pic 1) and Beat Incharge KK Sharma (pic 2) have been arrested. They were present during #KanpurEncounter but fled the site of incident during the operation: IG Kanpur Range Mohit Agarwal. #VikasDubey pic.twitter.com/0jPfHwIklB — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 8, 2020

Mohit Agarwal, IG, Kanpur range said that the two policemen were present at the encounter site, but when the exchange of fire started between henchmen of Vikas Dubey and police, both Tiwari and Sharma fled the scene.

News agency ANI posted a video statement of Dinesh Prabhu, Kanpur SSP, saying, “as per the evidence, it has been found that police personnel Vinay Tiwari & KK Sharma had informed Vikas Dubey about the raid beforehand. So, he was on alert and planned to attack police, which resulted in the death of 8 policemen.”

#WATCH As per evidence, it has been found that police personnel Vinay Tiwari & KK Sharma had informed Vikas Dubey about the raid beforehand. So, he was on alert and planned to attack police which resulted in the death of 8 policemen: SSP Kanpur Dinesh Prabhu. #KanpurEncounter pic.twitter.com/JNb8ygW25h — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 8, 2020

Police today raided a hotel in Faridabad, Haryana, where Dubey was seen, but he managed to escape again. The police have increased the bounty on his head to Rs. 5 lakh from Rs. 2.5 lakh. Police have arrested two of his aides Pathak and Ankur. Pathak is believed to be from his village and worked from him. Ankur was helping him in hiding.

Amar Dubey, a close aide of Vikas Dubey, killed

UP Special Task Force on Wednesday morning gunned down Vikas’ aide Amar Dubey in Hamirpur, Uttar Pradesh. He was involved in Kanpur ambush, in which eight policemen lost their lives.

On the night of 2nd June, three police teams had gone to arrest gangster Vikas Dubey. However, the police teams were trapped in an ambush and were attacked by Vikas’ goons who had showered bullets from rooftops. Eight police personnel were killed, and several were injured. 25 police teams are currently looking for him and border states are on high alert.