Wednesday, July 8, 2020
Home News Reports UP police arrest suspended SHO Vinay Tiwari and KK Sharma for tipping Vikas Dubey...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

UP police arrest suspended SHO Vinay Tiwari and KK Sharma for tipping Vikas Dubey about the raid

“As per the evidence, it has been found that police personnel Vinay Tiwari & KK Sharma had informed Vikas Dubey about the raid beforehand. He was alert and planned the ambush that resulted in the deaths of 8 policemen", Kanpur SSP Dinesh Prabhu has stated.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
SHO Vinay Tiwari and KK Sharma
SHO Vinay Tiwari and KK Sharma arrested for tipping Vikas Dubey (Photo credit: ANI UP)
147

The Uttar Pradesh police have arrested the former station in-charge of Chaubeypur police station Vinay Tiwari and Beat in-charge KK Sharma on Wednesday. Tiwari was suspended on Sunday after investigators suspected that he might have tipped the gangster Vikar Dubey about the raid on the night of 2nd June.

Mohit Agarwal, IG, Kanpur range said that the two policemen were present at the encounter site, but when the exchange of fire started between henchmen of Vikas Dubey and police, both Tiwari and Sharma fled the scene.

News agency ANI posted a video statement of Dinesh Prabhu, Kanpur SSP, saying, “as per the evidence, it has been found that police personnel Vinay Tiwari & KK Sharma had informed Vikas Dubey about the raid beforehand. So, he was on alert and planned to attack police, which resulted in the death of 8 policemen.”

Police today raided a hotel in Faridabad, Haryana, where Dubey was seen, but he managed to escape again. The police have increased the bounty on his head to Rs. 5 lakh from Rs. 2.5 lakh. Police have arrested two of his aides Pathak and Ankur. Pathak is believed to be from his village and worked from him. Ankur was helping him in hiding.

Amar Dubey, a close aide of Vikas Dubey, killed

UP Special Task Force on Wednesday morning gunned down Vikas’ aide Amar Dubey in Hamirpur, Uttar Pradesh. He was involved in Kanpur ambush, in which eight policemen lost their lives.

On the night of 2nd June, three police teams had gone to arrest gangster Vikas Dubey. However, the police teams were trapped in an ambush and were attacked by Vikas’ goons who had showered bullets from rooftops. Eight police personnel were killed, and several were injured. 25 police teams are currently looking for him and border states are on high alert.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsVikas Dubey case, Vikas Dubey in UP, UP police encounter

Trending now

News Reports

Turkey govt plans to convert Byzantine cathedral Hagia Sophia into a mosque again. Read about this historical symbol of Muslim-Christian rivalry

OpIndia Staff -
Hagia Sophia, originally a Christian cathedral, was converted into a mosque and then into a museum, will be converted to mosque again
Read more
Social Media

Only Muslims go to heaven, Ravish Kumar-like non-Muslims can only hope for a mild level of hell: Dr Zakir Naik explains

OpIndia Staff -
Naik said that virtues like honesty and charity cannot ensure qualifying marks for heaven or Jannah. Only Muslims can go to heaven and non-Muslims will go to hell by default, he says.
Read more

Muslims hurled abuses and casteist slurs, attacked us with sharp weapons: Mahadalits in Begusarai

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Victim Shankar Paswan claimed that members of Muslim community addressed Mahadalits with casteist slurs before attacking them with weapons

No, Indian PUBG user did not make Chinese player say ‘Hindustan Zindabad’, Times Network’s website fell for satire

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Times group's MensXP falls for satire, believes that Indian PUBG user made Chinese player say 'Hindistan Zindabad'

Jyoti Basu is the mass murderer India forgot

Politics Abhishek Banerjee -
Please don’t feel bad about speaking ill of the Late Jyoti Basu. If there is another world, be certain that there are (at least) 28,000 voices from the other side backing you up.

Delhi HC lifts gag order against media and victims in #MeToo sexual harassment cases against Newslaundry investor Mahesh Murthy

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Lifting gag order in sexual harassment cases against Mahesh Murthy, Delhi HC said that defendants have freedom of speech

Recently Popular

News Reports

Australian surfer Carmen Greentree abducted and raped for 2 months in a houseboat in Kashmir in 2004, pressurised to convert to Islam

OpIndia Staff -
Carmen Greentree has penned a book titled "A Dangerous Pursuit of Happiness" narrating her abduction and rape in Kashmir.
Read more
News Reports

“I will kill all Hindus”: Pakistani man makes his kid display bigotry in all glory over construction of temple in Islamabad. Watch video

OpIndia Staff -
The temple in Islamabad has been a bone of contention for the Islamists in Pakistan.
Read more
Entertainment

The dark, disturbing world of mean and hateful ‘sly’ Bollywood insider gossip featuring Rajeev Masand, PinkVilla and others

Nirwa Mehta -
Following Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide, prominent film journalists and critics were accused of writing vile 'blinds' aka unverified, vile gossip.
Read more
Politics

Jyoti Basu is the mass murderer India forgot

Abhishek Banerjee -
Please don’t feel bad about speaking ill of the Late Jyoti Basu. If there is another world, be certain that there are (at least) 28,000 voices from the other side backing you up.
Read more
Opinions

In defence of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra, and no, this is not satire

Nupur J Sharma -
After spending 6 years trying to orchestrate the "coming of age of Rahul Gandhi", there are sections within the Left ecosystem that are visibly frustrated with him.
Read more
News Reports

Gold smuggling scandal rocks Kerala, CMO’s links with main accused Swapna Suresh under scrutiny

OpIndia Staff -
30 kg of smuggled gold inside baggage marked for UAE Consulate seized in Kerala. CMO's involvement with main accused Swapna Suresh alleged.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Turkey govt plans to convert Byzantine cathedral Hagia Sophia into a mosque again. Read about this historical symbol of Muslim-Christian rivalry

OpIndia Staff -
Hagia Sophia, originally a Christian cathedral, was converted into a mosque and then into a museum, will be converted to mosque again
Read more
News Reports

UP police arrest suspended SHO Vinay Tiwari and KK Sharma for tipping Vikas Dubey about the raid

OpIndia Staff -
UP police arrested suspended SHO Tiwari and Beat In-charge Sharma of Chaubeypur police station for tipping Vikas Dubey ahead of police raid.
Read more
Social Media

Only Muslims go to heaven, Ravish Kumar-like non-Muslims can only hope for a mild level of hell: Dr Zakir Naik explains

OpIndia Staff -
Naik said that virtues like honesty and charity cannot ensure qualifying marks for heaven or Jannah. Only Muslims can go to heaven and non-Muslims will go to hell by default, he says.
Read more
News Reports

Muslims hurled abuses and casteist slurs, attacked us with sharp weapons: Mahadalits in Begusarai

OpIndia Staff -
Victim Shankar Paswan claimed that members of Muslim community addressed Mahadalits with casteist slurs before attacking them with weapons
Read more
Opinions

Viśiṣṭvividhīkaran: Sanatan Dharma and Qualified Diversification

Dr. Mrittunjoy Guha Majumdar -
Sanatan Dharma has been a coming together of Diversification and paths to the Truth, with various sects and traditions over the millennia
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan claims Kulbhushan Jadhav refused to file a review petition against the death sentence

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistan claims Kulbhushan Jadhav has rejected the option to file a review petition against death sentence and has preferred to follow up on his mercy petition.
Read more
News Reports

Expansionism was Ravana’s undoing: Uttarakhand minister sends a copy of Ramayana to Chinese Premier Xi Jinping

OpIndia Staff -
Gifting a copy of Ramayana, Uttarakhand tourism minister Satpal Maharaj urged Chinese President Xi Jinping to draw wisdom from Ravana's defeat in the epic and put his resources to a better use.
Read more
News Reports

No, Indian PUBG user did not make Chinese player say ‘Hindustan Zindabad’, Times Network’s website fell for satire

OpIndia Staff -
Times group's MensXP falls for satire, believes that Indian PUBG user made Chinese player say 'Hindistan Zindabad'
Read more
Crime

Bhopal: 55-year-old Sabir Ali enters dairy farm and rapes a cow, arrested after CCTV footage revealed crime

OpIndia Staff -
Incidentally, the CCTV camera in the dairy farm captured the ghoulish incident, where the accused had stealthily entered and brutalised the animal.
Read more
News Reports

People in South Asia, esp Bangladesh, at greater risk of Coronavirus as they have DNA that was the result of ancient humans having sex...

OpIndia Staff -
A particular genome segment spannig six genes on Chromosome 3, inherited from Neanderthals, may be behind an aggravated response to coronavirus infection, some scientists have stated.
Read more

Connect with us

235,141FansLike
400,941FollowersFollow
271,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com