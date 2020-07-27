Monday, July 27, 2020
‘I was tortured, slut shamed on social media’: Tamil actress Vijayalakshmi attempts suicide, admitted to hospital in Chennai

In her video, she said that NTK politician Seeman and his partymen were allegedly humiliating her regularly on social media. Former filmmaker Seeman is a vocal supporter of Sri Lankan Tamil people and the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam and is a devout follower of LTTE founder Prabhakaran.

Tamil actress Vijayalakshmi attempts suicide, currently admitted to hospital.
Tamil actress Vijayalakshmi on Sunday evening attempted suicide after uploading a video on her Facebook page. She is currently undergoing treatment at a Chennai hospital. In her video, she alleged harassment from NTK (Naam Tamilar Katchi) party and Hari Nadar (Panankattu Padai) and accused them of humiliation and torture.

In her video, she said that NTK politician Seeman and his partymen were allegedly humiliating her regularly on social media. She had said in her video that she has taken a few tablets to bring down her blood pressure and that she will fall unconscious and die soon. She said that Seeman would torture her because she was born in Karnataka.

As a woman I have put up with it to my highest capabilities, I won’t be able to handle the pressure anymore. I am from the Pillai community, the same community LTTE leader Prabhakaran is part of. Prabhakaran is the only reason Seeman is who he is today, but now he has been harassing me on social media continuously. You slut shamed me to make me feel the pain and it is up to me to decide on what to do after facing such insults from you. I request my fans to not let Seeman away from this case, he should never get an anticipatory bail. My death should be a big eye opener to everyone. I don’t want to be a slave to anybody.” she said in her video.

Former filmmaker Seeman is a vocal supporter of Sri Lankan Tamil people and the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam and is a devout follower of LTTE founder Prabhakaran.

'I was tortured, slut shamed on social media': Tamil actress Vijayalakshmi attempts suicide, admitted to hospital in Chennai

