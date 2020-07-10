Friday, July 10, 2020
Police personnel injured in Vikas Dubey encounter did suffer bullet injuries: Here is what the doctor said

OpIndia Staff

Doctors tending to the injured claimed 4 police officials were injured in the encounter
Cops injured in an encounter with Vikas Dubey(Source: Economic Times)
4

The notorious gangster Vikas Dubey, who was arrested from Ujjain yesterday, was today killed in an encounter after he reportedly tried to flee when a car in which the Special Task Force (STF) convoy taking him from Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain to Uttar Pradesh’s Shivli overturned in Kanpur.

Following Dubey’s encounter, a large number of people, including prominent personalities raised aspersions on the authenticity of the encounter, insinuating that the gunning down of Dubey was rigged and staged by the police to eliminate the dreaded gangster who was recently involved in the brutal killing of 8 UP police personnel.

However, putting paid to the unfounded rumours and malicious speculations that the police might have had a role in orchestrating Dubey’s encounter, the doctor who tended the injured police officials in the encounter revealed that the cops who tried to stop Dubey from fleeing had sustained bullet injuries.

Claiming that all the three injured police personnel are out of danger, Dr RB Kamal, Principal, LLR Hospital, Kanpur, said, “The condition of the 3 injured police personnel is stable; bullets brushed by two of them. #VikasDubey had 3 bullet injuries on the chest and one on his arm.”

The doctor’s assertions lay to rest the malicious speculations that were doing the rounds on the social media platforms that Vikas Dubey was murdered in cold blood by the law enforcement officials in broad daylight. Dubey, who was infamous for ruthlessly and unhesitatingly opening fire at the police officers was neutralised after he tried to escape.

Vikas Dubey killed after he attempted to mount an escape

During the encounter, which took place at Sachendi border near Kanpur, Vikas Dubey sustained bullet injuries. 4 policemen also suffered injuries in the encounter.

According to reports, later Vikas Dubey succumbed to his injuries. The body has been taken from the spot to Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital or Hallett Hospital in Kanpur where police and team of doctors are present.

The police have said that the police car met with an accident and the car overturned. After the accident, Vikas Dubey tried to snatch the weapon of injured policemen and attempted to flee. It was then that the police fired in retaliation, killing the gangster.

