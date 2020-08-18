Akshay Kumar donates to Assam flood relief, gets abused and attacked for ‘being Canadian’

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar today donated Rs 1 crore for the Assam flood relief. Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal took to Twitter to thank the Bollywood star for his generous donation in time of need.

Thank you @akshaykumar ji for your kind contribution of ₹1 crore towards Assam flood relief. You have always shown sympathy and support during periods of crisis. As a true friend of Assam, may God shower all blessings to you to carry your glory in the global arena. — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) August 18, 2020

However, he was soon attacked by trolls who accused him of being Canadian and doing this for publicity stunt.

Thnq Akshay Kumar (Canadian) — Akram Ahmed (@Akramfi) August 18, 2020

Ya ya I can understand the PR. — SSR IN ME 🙂 (@KartikR30916482) August 18, 2020

Anything for BJP, with love from Canada. — GSK (@GSK13704522) August 18, 2020

Some even accused him of helping out for BJP.Notably, Kumar had donated Rs 25 crore to PM-CARES fund which was set up earlier this year after the Chinese coronavirus pandemic broke.

However, Akshay Kumar had in December last year applied for Indian citizenship to put an end to his Canadian nationality controversy. Speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership summit, Akshay Kumar had said that he indeed is mulling over giving up his Canadian passport and embracing Indian citizenship. He said he had chosen to move to Canada after a series of flop films to work with his friend in Canada. But by the time he was granted Canadian citizenship, his 15th movie became a superhit, and he stayed back in India and moved on with his successful career in Bollywood, not looking back. During this time, he didn’t think about changing his citizenship again.

But after his Indian-ness was questioned time and again, he was hurt and hence decided to reapply for Indian citizenship.